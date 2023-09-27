Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House member

- Now Playing
Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House member05:16
- UP NEXT
Biden set to join UAW picket line in Michigan04:31
White House creates gun violence prevention office06:34
AG Garland grilled by House GOP at hearing06:55
White House will no longer visit Detroit04:46
Rudy Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4M in unpaid legal fees04:30
House GOP agrees to deal that would fund government through October 3104:34
UAW goes on strike against Big 3 automakers01:52
GOP walking impeachment inquiry tightrope06:21
Democrats prepare defense amid Biden impeachment threat04:48
U.S. government funding fight resumes on Capitol Hill05:30
Trump may try to move Georgia case to federal court00:47
DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case04:02
Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor05:40
Proud Boys leader to be sentenced Tuesday02:29
White House calls for short-term spending bill04:54
Trumpworld sees Haley surging toward DeSantis06:31
Idalia now a hurricane, likely to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday01:02
Rep. Dingell: I will do anything I can to keep the government open04:42
Ex-Santos staffer charged with impersonating Speaker McCarthy to raise funds04:40
- Now Playing
Speaker McCarthy is making a choice to cave, says House member05:16
- UP NEXT
Biden set to join UAW picket line in Michigan04:31
White House creates gun violence prevention office06:34
AG Garland grilled by House GOP at hearing06:55
White House will no longer visit Detroit04:46
Rudy Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4M in unpaid legal fees04:30
Play All