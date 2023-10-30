IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Speaker Johnson says stand-alone Israel aid bill to be considered this week

    04:55
Way Too Early

Speaker Johnson says stand-alone Israel aid bill to be considered this week

04:55

New House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Sunday that aid to Israel will be considered on the House floor in a stand-alone measure this week and expressed confidence that it would pass, resisting President Joe Biden's call for Congress to provide a broader package that also includes aid to Ukraine.Oct. 30, 2023

