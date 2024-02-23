Several GOP lawmakers say they support IVF treatments

- Now Playing
Several GOP lawmakers say they support IVF treatments05:38
- UP NEXT
Biden leading Trump 49 to 45 percent in new general election polling05:35
Nikki Haley vows to stay in the 2024 race04:52
Alexei Navalny's death sparks calls for Ukraine aid06:02
WH press secretary turns down outside job03:17
Johnson refuses to bring foreign aid bill to a vote05:11
Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign02:10
Senate votes on $95B foreign aid bill02:54
VP Harris defends Biden, blasts special counsel report03:55
Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did05:16
Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today05:30
Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada01:21
Biden urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill05:38
House set to vote on Mayorkas impeachment today02:31
Booming economy doesn't boost Biden's approval numbers05:46
Biden celebrates UAW endorsement in Michigan05:42
New Biden ad on Truth Social hits 'confused' Trump05:07
House GOP advances impeachment articles against Secy. Mayorkas02:48
Biden attends campaign fundraisers in 'Trump Country'04:52
Trump takes credit for booming stock market05:19
- Now Playing
Several GOP lawmakers say they support IVF treatments05:38
- UP NEXT
Biden leading Trump 49 to 45 percent in new general election polling05:35
Nikki Haley vows to stay in the 2024 race04:52
Alexei Navalny's death sparks calls for Ukraine aid06:02
WH press secretary turns down outside job03:17
Johnson refuses to bring foreign aid bill to a vote05:11
Play All