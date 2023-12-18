IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:34

  • Seasonal flu activity increasing across the country

    03:42

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump needs to stop focusing on retribution

    01:08

  • House GOP unveils resolution to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:10

  • Israeli troops expand operation into southern Gaza

    04:43

  • Is tonight a make-or-break debate for Chris Christie?

    01:47

  • GOP debate stage shrinks to four candidates

    05:18

  • GOP's small House majority risks getting smaller after Santos

    02:09

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

    02:06

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Trump again threatens to repeal Obamacare

    01:04

  • Rep. George Santos says he expects to be expelled from Congress

    02:53

  • Members of Ron DeSantis' team turn on each other

    05:59

  • Speaker Johnson meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

    00:52

  • Tuberville questions Pentagon on 'abortion after birth'

    00:49

  • Biden signs funding bill, avoiding government shutdown

    00:55

  • House recesses early after GOP hardliners revolt

    05:29

  • House passes stopgap bill to avert government shutdown

    05:50

  • House set to vote on two-step funding plan to prevent shutdown

    03:56

Way Too Early

Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations

06:08

Senators are set to return to the Capitol on Monday after negotiators worked through the weekend trying to strike a deal on immigration reform in exchange for additional aid to Ukraine and Israel.Dec. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:34

  • Seasonal flu activity increasing across the country

    03:42

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump needs to stop focusing on retribution

    01:08

  • House GOP unveils resolution to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:10

  • Israeli troops expand operation into southern Gaza

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All