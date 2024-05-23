IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senate to vote on border security package
May 23, 202404:22
  • Now Playing

    Senate to vote on border security package

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Biden set to travel to New Hampshire to announce milestone in PACT Act

    05:44

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash

    05:35

  • More GOP lawmakers show loyalty to Trump at his trial

    05:13

  • Trump trial Day 18: Cohen back on the stand

    06:03

  • Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska

    06:30

  • Trump's allies help him get around gag order

    06:38

  • Trump hails 'wonderful' Hannibal Lecter at New Jersey rally

    06:20

  • 'We cannot win the war with our hands tied behind our backs': Danon on U.S. weapons pause

    06:56

  • 'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill

    04:56

  • 'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests

    06:09

  • Speaker Johnson has 'constructive' meeting with Rep. Taylor Greene

    05:06

  • Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify

    05:40

  • Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him

    06:42

  • Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters

    02:15

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02

  • Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

  • Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial

    04:38

Way Too Early

Senate to vote on border security package

04:22

The Senate on Thursday is set to vote on a bipartisan security package that Republicans killed earlier this year.May 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Senate to vote on border security package

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Biden set to travel to New Hampshire to announce milestone in PACT Act

    05:44

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dead in helicopter crash

    05:35

  • More GOP lawmakers show loyalty to Trump at his trial

    05:13

  • Trump trial Day 18: Cohen back on the stand

    06:03

  • Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All