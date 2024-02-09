IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today

    05:30

  • Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada

    01:21

  • Biden urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill

    05:38

  • House set to vote on Mayorkas impeachment today

    02:31

  • Booming economy doesn't boost Biden's approval numbers

    05:46

  • Biden celebrates UAW endorsement in Michigan

    05:42

  • New Biden ad on Truth Social hits 'confused' Trump

    05:07

  • House GOP advances impeachment articles against Secy. Mayorkas

    02:48

  • Biden attends campaign fundraisers in 'Trump Country'

    04:52

  • Trump takes credit for booming stock market

    05:19

  • Nikki Haley calls Trump 'totally unhinged' during rally

    03:11

  • 'The last great hope': CIA Director enroute to broker Israel-Hamas hostage release deal

    03:51

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

    03:09

  • Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

    02:14

  • Trump trails Biden in key battleground state in new polling

    04:58

  • Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation

    05:12

  • Nikki Haley on NH primary: It's not about winning

    06:51

  • Trump endorsed by half of Republican Congress members

    05:26

  • Trump considering Rep. Elise Stefanik as running mate

    07:03

Way Too Early

Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did

05:16

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, said on Thursday that she would have acted differently than Mike Pence on January 6, 2021 when he refused to do Trump's bidding and then certified the election results.Feb. 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today

    05:30

  • Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada

    01:21

  • Biden urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill

    05:38

  • House set to vote on Mayorkas impeachment today

    02:31

  • Booming economy doesn't boost Biden's approval numbers

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All