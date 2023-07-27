IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Way Too Early

Rep. Comer on Hunter Biden's not guilty plea: 'It doesn't impact my investigation'

04:45

House Oversight Committee Chair, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., reacted to questions about Hunter Biden's not guilty plea and how it would impact his panel's ongoing investigations.July 27, 2023

