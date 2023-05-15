IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Planned Parenthood calls for major judicial reform

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Title 42 expires amid influx in border arrivals

    05:58

  • U.S. border in crisis as Title 42 set to expire Thursday

    06:19

  • No progress made on debt limit after Tuesday meeting

    03:59

  • Biden to meet with party leaders over debt limit

    04:46

  • Biden defends son as DOJ weighs criminal charges

    07:37

  • White House weighing debt ceiling fallback options

    04:05

  • Ben Smith on new book 'Traffic' and the end of a digital media age

    04:09

  • House GOP unveils debt ceiling legislation

    05:22

  • DeSantis meets with Republicans in D.C.

    01:52

  • Dominion, Fox defamation trial expected to begin Tuesday

    04:50

  • Trump's tale of two cities: The Worst of times

    04:14

  • Trump vows to escalate attacks against DA Bragg: Guardian

    05:27

  • U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges

    02:39

  • Shootings take emotional toll on U.S. school system

    05:57

  • Trump slams potential 2024 GOP rival DeSantis

    06:11

  • U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

    05:19

  • Republicans blame Biden for looming debt crisis

    05:08

  • Democrats see downside in Trump's NY case

    05:19

  • Biden issues first veto of his presidency

    04:57

Way Too Early

Planned Parenthood calls for major judicial reform

03:07

Planned Parenthood is calling for the major reform of the federal judiciary less than a year after the fall of Roe v. Wade, including expanding the Supreme Court and adding term limits, according to Axios.May 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Planned Parenthood calls for major judicial reform

    03:07
  • UP NEXT

    Title 42 expires amid influx in border arrivals

    05:58

  • U.S. border in crisis as Title 42 set to expire Thursday

    06:19

  • No progress made on debt limit after Tuesday meeting

    03:59

  • Biden to meet with party leaders over debt limit

    04:46

  • Biden defends son as DOJ weighs criminal charges

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All