IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska
May 15, 202406:30
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska

    06:30
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's allies help him get around gag order

    06:38

  • Trump hails 'wonderful' Hannibal Lecter at New Jersey rally

    06:20

  • 'We cannot win the war with our hands tied behind our backs': Danon on U.S. weapons pause

    06:56

  • 'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill

    04:56

  • 'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests

    06:09

  • Speaker Johnson has 'constructive' meeting with Rep. Taylor Greene

    05:06

  • Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify

    05:40

  • Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him

    06:42

  • Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters

    02:15

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02

  • Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

  • Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial

    04:38

  • Trump now claims he only wants to make Obamacare better

    01:09

  • Speaker Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on election integrity

    06:19

  • Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home

    06:57

  • 'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans

    04:47

  • Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

    06:15

Way Too Early

Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska

06:30

Republican voters in Maryland and Nebraska's primaries cast their ballots for Nikki Haley despite the fact she dropped out of the race more than two months ago.May 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley racks up votes in Maryland and Nebraska

    06:30
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's allies help him get around gag order

    06:38

  • Trump hails 'wonderful' Hannibal Lecter at New Jersey rally

    06:20

  • 'We cannot win the war with our hands tied behind our backs': Danon on U.S. weapons pause

    06:56

  • 'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill

    04:56

  • 'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests

    06:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All