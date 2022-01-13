More than 32K new nursing home cases last week

Primary care physician, Dr. Kavita Patel, joins Way Too Early to discuss low child vaccinations for Covid, how Covid was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021 and new nursing home Covid cases.Jan. 13, 2022
