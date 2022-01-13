IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

Way Too Early

More than 32K new nursing home cases last week

06:01

Primary care physician, Dr. Kavita Patel, joins Way Too Early to discuss low child vaccinations for Covid, how Covid was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021 and new nursing home Covid cases.Jan. 13, 2022

