Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance
Feb. 27, 202405:23
    Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance

In the Michigan primary, President Biden is poised for victory despite facing backlash from Arab American and Muslim American voters, along with young progressives, over his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict. White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui joins Way Too Early to discuss the potential impact of "uncommitted" protest votes aimed at signaling discontent with Biden's approach. Feb. 27, 2024

