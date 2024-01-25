McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's change in stance regarding Ukraine funding and border security has ignited a political debate. While the White House emphasizes the urgency of supporting Ukraine, McConnell's shift raises questions about the Republican party's priorities in an election year. Olivia Dalton, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, joins Way Too Early to discuss, stating that the "GOP needs to choose whether they'll work with us to get things done...or if they'll to sow chaos and discord for political points."Jan. 25, 2024