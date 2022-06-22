Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll

- Now Playing
Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll04:07
- UP NEXT
CDC approves Covid-19 vaccines for children under five03:55
January 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour on January 507:45
Second hearing showcased Trump as 'detached from reality'05:05
Committee presents graphic new video and evidence07:49
Boris Johnson narrowly wins vote of confidence05:46
Senators continue talks on new gun legislation06:58
Don't unfairly point fingers to mental illness, says psychiatrist05:09
Giuliani met with Jan. 6 committee for over seven hours04:54
Biden administration marks one million U.S. Covid deaths05:09
House member: Addressing inflation requires addressing the drivers of inflation04:37
Rep. Gwen Moore: This won't stop at eviscerating a woman's right to choose06:01
Leigh Ann Caldwell launches The Early 20201:37
Text messages detail efforts of Trump allies to overturn 2020 election07:49
Putin reportedly gives up on peace talks05:59
Biden pushes infrastructure plans during tour05:34
TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate06:23
Congratulations to Cat and Ben00:24
Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia04:52
U.S. says Russia 'repositioning' forces to mount offensive in East Ukraine21:53
- Now Playing
Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll04:07
- UP NEXT
CDC approves Covid-19 vaccines for children under five03:55
January 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour on January 507:45
Second hearing showcased Trump as 'detached from reality'05:05
Committee presents graphic new video and evidence07:49
Boris Johnson narrowly wins vote of confidence05:46
Play All