Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify
May 6, 202405:40
Way Too Early

Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify

Judge Juan Merchan says former President Donald Trump has an 'absolute right' to testify at his criminal hush money trial. Trump last week told reporters the gag order prevented him from testifying.May 6, 2024

