IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll

    04:07

  • CDC approves Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

    03:55

  • January 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour on January 5

    07:45

  • Second hearing showcased Trump as 'detached from reality'

    05:05

  • Committee presents graphic new video and evidence

    07:49

  • Boris Johnson narrowly wins vote of confidence

    05:46

  • Senators continue talks on new gun legislation

    06:58

  • Don't unfairly point fingers to mental illness, says psychiatrist

    05:09

  • Giuliani met with Jan. 6 committee for over seven hours

    04:54

  • Biden administration marks one million U.S. Covid deaths

    05:09

  • House member: Addressing inflation requires addressing the drivers of inflation

    04:37

  • Rep. Gwen Moore: This won't stop at eviscerating a woman's right to choose

    06:01

  • Leigh Ann Caldwell launches The Early 202

    01:37

  • Text messages detail efforts of Trump allies to overturn 2020 election

    07:49

  • Putin reportedly gives up on peace talks

    05:59

  • Biden pushes infrastructure plans during tour

    05:34

  • TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate

    06:23

  • Congratulations to Cat and Ben

    00:24

  • Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia

    04:52

Way Too Early

Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

05:39

A federal judge delayed a Jan. 6 trial that had been set for August involving members of the Proud Boys, citing the work of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack. Reporter Hugo Lowell discusses.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

    05:39
  • UP NEXT

    Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll

    04:07

  • CDC approves Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

    03:55

  • January 6 panel releases video of Capitol tour on January 5

    07:45

  • Second hearing showcased Trump as 'detached from reality'

    05:05

  • Committee presents graphic new video and evidence

    07:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All