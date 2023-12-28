IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden

    Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged

  • Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire

  • Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

  • Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations

  • 49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry

  • Seasonal flu activity increasing across the country

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump needs to stop focusing on retribution

  • House GOP unveils resolution to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

  • Israeli troops expand operation into southern Gaza

  • Is tonight a make-or-break debate for Chris Christie?

  • GOP debate stage shrinks to four candidates

  • GOP's small House majority risks getting smaller after Santos

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

  • Trump again threatens to repeal Obamacare

  • Rep. George Santos says he expects to be expelled from Congress

  • Members of Ron DeSantis' team turn on each other

  • Speaker Johnson meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

  • Tuberville questions Pentagon on 'abortion after birth'

Way Too Early

House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden

The Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Wednesday are seeking any communications between the White House and lawyers for Hunter Biden about efforts to depose the president's son as part of their impeachment inquiry.Dec. 28, 2023

