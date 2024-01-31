IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House GOP advances impeachment articles against Secy. Mayorkas

    Biden attends campaign fundraisers in 'Trump Country'

  • Trump takes credit for booming stock market

  • Nikki Haley calls Trump 'totally unhinged' during rally

  • 'The last great hope': CIA Director enroute to broker Israel-Hamas hostage release deal

  • McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows

  • Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

  • Trump trails Biden in key battleground state in new polling

  • Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation

  • Nikki Haley on NH primary: It's not about winning

  • Trump endorsed by half of Republican Congress members

  • Trump considering Rep. Elise Stefanik as running mate

  • Trump expected to attend second day of E. Jean Carroll trial

  • Marco Rubio, Mike Lee endorse Trump after dissing him in 2016

  • U.S. and allies launch strikes against Houthis in Yemen

  • Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania in general election polling

  • Defense Secretary delays disclosing hospitalization to White House

  • Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

  • Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump

  • Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security

Way Too Early

House GOP advances impeachment articles against Secy. Mayorkas

House Republicans voted along party lines after midnight Wednesday to move toward impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Jan. 31, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

