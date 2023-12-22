IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire

    06:25
    Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    06:14

Way Too Early

Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire

06:25

Spokesperson for Israeli PM's office, Tal Heinrich, discusses the effort to release the remaining hostages in Gaza.Dec. 22, 2023

