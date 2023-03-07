IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutors: NYT

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    2024 GOP candidates largely avoid discussing Trump

    04:56

  • Examining Covid's origin

    04:49

  • U.S. stocks on track to end February lower

    03:29

  • Energy Dept. determines with 'low confidence' Covid may have originated from Chinese lab leak

    04:23

  • Ukraine war enters its second year

    04:18

  • Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine to mark one year after Russia's invasion

    04:55

  • Biden and Xi meet as U.S.-China tensions rise

    06:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: We heard from Biden at a time that is going to matter

    06:13

  • Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

    01:01

  • U.S. cautious about declaring premature victory for Ukraine's counteroffensive

    05:12

  • National test scores fall to lowest levels in decades

    04:24

  • Indiana legislature passes near-total abortion ban

    05:57

  • Why the killing of Al Qaeda leader is significant

    06:20

  • Rev. Al: People need to read 'The Big Lie' to understand where we're at and how we go forward

    03:02

  • Jonathan Lemire's 'The Big Lie' out today

    01:33

  • What's at stake in Pennsylvania following Supreme Court's ruling

    06:15

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:02

  • Judge agrees to postpone trial for Proud Boys

    05:39

  • Majority of voters say Jan. 6 impacted their worldview: poll

    04:07

Way Too Early

Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutors: NYT

05:18

Conservative commentator Charlie Sykes joins Way Too Early to discuss the current state of the GOP 2024 field and Hope Hicks meeting with Manhattan prosecutors.March 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutors: NYT

    05:18
  • UP NEXT

    2024 GOP candidates largely avoid discussing Trump

    04:56

  • Examining Covid's origin

    04:49

  • U.S. stocks on track to end February lower

    03:29

  • Energy Dept. determines with 'low confidence' Covid may have originated from Chinese lab leak

    04:23

  • Ukraine war enters its second year

    04:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All