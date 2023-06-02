IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP's border one-upmanship

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Dee-Santis or Deh-Santis? His team won't say

    01:10

  • Biden, McCarthy face backlash over debt limit

    04:27

  • 'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle

    05:44

  • Liz Cheney says Republicans wanted her to lie about Trump

    03:21

  • WH: Neither party got everything it wanted in debt deal

    04:54

  • Memorial Day weekend travel hits pre-pandemic levels

    02:43

  • Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa

    03:24

  • Biden, McCarthy reach deal over debt ceiling

    10:25

  • Ron DeSantis administration officials solicit campaign cash from lobbyists

    05:23

  • Debt ceiling talks continue; House leaves Washington for Memorial Day weekend

    04:50

  • President Biden to mark one year since Uvalde shooting

    05:04

  • Republican recruits hesitate to jump in if Trump is the nominee

    02:47

  • Debt ceiling talks to resume after breakdown over weekend

    05:15

  • McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks

    02:59

  • Zelenskyy to travel to Japan for G7 summit

    05:33

  • President Biden arrives in Japan

    05:54

  • Trump, DeSantis spar over Florida's six-week abortion ban

    05:12

  • Biden and congressional leaders discuss debt limit Tuesday

    03:27

  • Planned Parenthood calls for major judicial reform

    03:07

Way Too Early

GOP's border one-upmanship

04:33

Republican governors and presidential candidates are scrambling to show who's tougher on illegal immigration, according to new Axios reporting. Mike Allen discusses.June 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP's border one-upmanship

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Dee-Santis or Deh-Santis? His team won't say

    01:10

  • Biden, McCarthy face backlash over debt limit

    04:27

  • 'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle

    05:44

  • Liz Cheney says Republicans wanted her to lie about Trump

    03:21

  • WH: Neither party got everything it wanted in debt deal

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All