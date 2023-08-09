IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Excessive heat warnings issued across the south

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio special election could play decisive role in abortion fight

    04:06

  • Democrats overperforming in 2023 special elections: Report

    05:11

  • DOJ holds off on charging co-conspirators

    05:33

  • Obama promises to help Biden win reelection in 2024

    03:06

  • Trump indicted in 2020 election case

    05:30

  • Gov. Abbott defends barrier wall: ‘I will protect our sovereignty’ against cartels and illegal immigration

    04:25

  • House GOP starts August recess early despite shutdown deadlines

    04:32

  • Rep. Comer on Hunter Biden's not guilty plea: 'It doesn't impact my investigation'

    04:45

  • DeSantis campaign fires more staff amid restructuring

    04:45

  • GOP trying to use crime, immigration, inflation to attack Biden

    04:46

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders remains neutral in 2024 race

    05:38

  • House GOP defends Trump amid latest legal woe

    06:45

  • DeSantis set to unveil plan to remove so-called 'wokeness' from the military

    04:51

  • DeSantis bragged about sending help to Iowa after it wasn't needed

    03:17

  • Biden headed to SC to promote infrastructure plan

    05:10

  • Bidens host July 4th celebration at the White House

    01:31

  • GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

    04:40

  • Trump touts popularity amid legal troubles, calling indictment a 'badge of honor'

    03:08

  • Proposed Ohio law raises threshold for constitutional amendments

    05:45

Way Too Early

Excessive heat warnings issued across the south

04:39

More than 60 million people from Arizona to Florida are under an excessive heat warning. Dr. Vin Gupta joins Way Too Early to discuss the dangers from extreme heat along with a rise in Covid hospitalizations.Aug. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Excessive heat warnings issued across the south

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio special election could play decisive role in abortion fight

    04:06

  • Democrats overperforming in 2023 special elections: Report

    05:11

  • DOJ holds off on charging co-conspirators

    05:33

  • Obama promises to help Biden win reelection in 2024

    03:06

  • Trump indicted in 2020 election case

    05:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All