Ex-Santos staffer charged with impersonating Speaker McCarthy to raise funds

- Now Playing
Ex-Santos staffer charged with impersonating Speaker McCarthy to raise funds04:40
- UP NEXT
Prominent Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims05:44
Sen. Cruz: Every time there's more bad news about Hunter Biden, Trump gets indicted again04:22
Fulton County DA to present election case this week04:21
Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact04:55
Excessive heat warnings issued across the south04:39
Ohio special election could play decisive role in abortion fight04:06
Democrats overperforming in 2023 special elections: Report05:11
DOJ holds off on charging co-conspirators05:33
Obama promises to help Biden win reelection in 202403:06
Trump indicted in 2020 election case05:30
Gov. Abbott defends barrier wall: ‘I will protect our sovereignty’ against cartels and illegal immigration04:25
House GOP starts August recess early despite shutdown deadlines04:32
Rep. Comer on Hunter Biden's not guilty plea: 'It doesn't impact my investigation'04:45
DeSantis campaign fires more staff amid restructuring04:45
GOP trying to use crime, immigration, inflation to attack Biden04:46
Sarah Huckabee Sanders remains neutral in 2024 race05:38
House GOP defends Trump amid latest legal woe06:45
DeSantis set to unveil plan to remove so-called 'wokeness' from the military04:51
DeSantis bragged about sending help to Iowa after it wasn't needed03:17
- Now Playing
Ex-Santos staffer charged with impersonating Speaker McCarthy to raise funds04:40
- UP NEXT
Prominent Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims05:44
Sen. Cruz: Every time there's more bad news about Hunter Biden, Trump gets indicted again04:22
Fulton County DA to present election case this week04:21
Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact04:55
Excessive heat warnings issued across the south04:39
Play All