DeSantis bragged about sending help to Iowa after it wasn't needed

On June 5, at 8:06 p.m., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that he was sending Florida personnel to assist Iowa with a disastrous building collapse in Davenport. Yet what DeSantis didn't say -- and what NBC News has learned through a public records request -- was that more than 10 hours earlier, the mission had been canceled and Iowa had informed the DeSantis administration that its help was no longer needed.July 7, 2023