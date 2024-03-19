IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congress reaches tentative deal on government funding
March 19, 2024
Way Too Early

Congress reaches tentative deal on government funding

05:23

Congressional leaders struck a deal Monday evening on funding the Department of Homeland Security, two sources familiar with the talks said, paving the way for lawmakers to begin processing the remaining spending bills and avert a government shutdown next weekend. March 19, 2024

