IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Congratulations to Cat and Ben

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia

    04:52

  • U.S. says Russia 'repositioning' forces to mount offensive in East Ukraine

    21:53

  • Biden's pledge to create millions of jobs hits a challenge

    03:33

  • Biden plans to tap oil reserves to control gas prices

    06:09

  • President Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to stay vigilant

    05:04

  • Biden announces energy agreement between U.S. and Europe

    00:35

  • 'It's so painful': Kharkiv resident, now in Poland, details fleeing Ukraine

    04:44

  • U.S. rolls out new sanctions against Russia, Belarus

    04:38

  • White House unveils new U.S. Covid plan

    05:48

  • Biden stressed importance of democracies over autocracies: White House

    06:05

  • Ukrainian president hailed as hero for democracy

    06:46

  • Ukraine crisis takes center stage at Munich Security Conference

    04:09

  • Russia says it has begun pulling back some troops from around Ukraine

    06:07

  • Haass: Diplomacy could work but it's up to Putin to decide he wants it

    06:41

  • President Biden visits NYC to discuss fighting crime

    05:43

  • President Biden chooses Supreme Court nomination team

    04:24

  • U.N. Security Council to meet over Ukraine crisis

    04:27

  • House member emphasizes importance of infrastructure spending

    04:47

  • Bipartisan bill to curb U.S. reliance on foreign companies for pharmaceuticals

    03:36

Way Too Early

Congratulations to Cat and Ben

00:24

Way Too Early sends a special congratulations to Morning Joe booking producer Cat Rakowski, who tied the knot over the weekend with her husband Ben Hudson.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Congratulations to Cat and Ben

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Europe, U.S. considering additional sanctions on Russia

    04:52

  • U.S. says Russia 'repositioning' forces to mount offensive in East Ukraine

    21:53

  • Biden's pledge to create millions of jobs hits a challenge

    03:33

  • Biden plans to tap oil reserves to control gas prices

    06:09

  • President Zelenskyy warns Ukrainians to stay vigilant

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All