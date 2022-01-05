IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Way Too Early

CDC says negative Covid test not required to leave quarantine

04:39

Dr. Uche Blackstock joins Way Too Early to discuss the CDC's recent updates on testing and if the agency is losing credibility.Jan. 5, 2022

