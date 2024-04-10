Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home

- Now Playing
Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home06:57
- UP NEXT
'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans04:47
Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela06:15
Trump hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tourney Friday05:47
Rove rips Trump for promising to pardon Jan. 6 rioters03:33
Biden campaign slams Trump on abortion access06:56
Trump holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin06:14
Biden campaign releases ad appealing to Haley voters05:05
Republicans slam Biden over federal funding for Key Bridge05:19
Dems see Johnson rescue plan as best bet for Ukraine aid04:06
Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision01:24
Why Mike Johnson can't run the House without help from Democrats04:09
'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions05:38
Appeals court puts strict Texas immigration law on hold01:10
Trump running out of time to secure $464M bond in civil fraud case06:42
Congress reaches tentative deal on government funding05:23
Biden campaign raised $53M in February05:21
Trump walks back comments on cutting entitlements06:01
Biden heads to Michigan, looks to shore up 'Blue Wall'04:44
Trump's inflammatory rhetoric escalates05:27
- Now Playing
Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home06:57
- UP NEXT
'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans04:47
Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela06:15
Trump hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tourney Friday05:47
Rove rips Trump for promising to pardon Jan. 6 rioters03:33
Biden campaign slams Trump on abortion access06:56
Play All