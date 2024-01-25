IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

Way Too Early

Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin 

President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin on Thursday, where he will unveil plans for the administration's investment of close to $5 billion in new infrastructure initiatives, with $1 billion earmarked to replace the Blatnik Bridge, which connects Wisconsin and Minnesota. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton joins Way Too Early to discuss.Jan. 25, 2024

