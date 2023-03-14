IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Way Too Early

Anti-Ukraine rhetoric among 2024 GOP contenders

04:54

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, broke with many in his party Monday and told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that protecting Ukraine is not a "vital" national interest for the U.S. Punchbowl News' Anna Palmer joins Way Too Early to discuss.March 14, 2023

