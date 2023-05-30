'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle

- Now Playing
'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle05:44
- UP NEXT
Liz Cheney says Republicans wanted her to lie about Trump03:21
WH: Neither party got everything it wanted in debt deal04:54
Memorial Day weekend travel hits pre-pandemic levels02:43
Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa03:24
Biden, McCarthy reach deal over debt ceiling10:25
Ron DeSantis administration officials solicit campaign cash from lobbyists05:23
Debt ceiling talks continue; House leaves Washington for Memorial Day weekend04:50
President Biden to mark one year since Uvalde shooting05:04
Republican recruits hesitate to jump in if Trump is the nominee02:47
Debt ceiling talks to resume after breakdown over weekend05:15
McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks02:59
Zelenskyy to travel to Japan for G7 summit05:33
President Biden arrives in Japan05:54
Trump, DeSantis spar over Florida's six-week abortion ban05:12
Biden and congressional leaders discuss debt limit Tuesday03:27
Planned Parenthood calls for major judicial reform03:07
Title 42 expires amid influx in border arrivals05:58
U.S. border in crisis as Title 42 set to expire Thursday06:19
No progress made on debt limit after Tuesday meeting03:59
- Now Playing
'The Soldier's Truth' examines the life of war correspondent Ernie Pyle05:44
- UP NEXT
Liz Cheney says Republicans wanted her to lie about Trump03:21
WH: Neither party got everything it wanted in debt deal04:54
Memorial Day weekend travel hits pre-pandemic levels02:43
Apartment building partially collapses in Iowa03:24
Biden, McCarthy reach deal over debt ceiling10:25
Play All