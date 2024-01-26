'The last great hope': CIA Director enroute to broker Israel-Hamas hostage release deal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CIA Director William Burns is expected to travel to Europe in the coming days to facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages. The latest proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire and a phased release of hostages, while Hamas demands a complete end to the conflict. Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meets with China's Foreign Minister to address the Red Sea shipping crisis caused by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels' attacks. Retired CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos joins Way Too Early to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas conflict, China's role in Red Sea shipping, and more. Jan. 26, 2024

