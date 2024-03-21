'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions

No Labels has announced its ballot access in 18 states, signaling potential disruption in the upcoming election. Despite facing rejections from prospective candidates, the move has prompted Democratic concerns about a third-party candidate tilting the election. The DNC is assembling a legal team to counter this emerging threat, particularly in key states. The Bulwark's Tim Miller joins Way Too Early to highlight the uncertain impact of third-party candidates on voter preferences, particularly amid varied voter discontent with established candidates.March 21, 2024