IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions
March 21, 202405:38
  • Now Playing

    'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Appeals court puts strict Texas immigration law on hold

    01:10

  • Trump running out of time to secure $464M bond in civil fraud case

    06:42

  • Congress reaches tentative deal on government funding

    05:23

  • Biden campaign raised $53M in February

    05:21

  • Trump walks back comments on cutting entitlements

    06:01

  • Biden heads to Michigan, looks to shore up 'Blue Wall'

    04:44

  • Trump's inflammatory rhetoric escalates

    05:27

  • 35 percent didn't see, hear or read Biden's SOTU

    05:57

  • Biden team raises $10M in 24 hours after SOTU

    04:26

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden channeled Harry Truman in SOTU address

    05:30

  • Former Rep. Liz Cheney launches new PAC

    05:47

  • The race is on to replace Mitch McConnell

    06:12

  • Trump poised to dominate Super Tuesday as Haley makes last stand: WaPo

    04:29

  • VP Harris to meet with member of Israeli war cabinet

    06:25

  • GOP senator blocks federal bill to protect IVF

    05:57

  • Nikki Haley criticizes Trump, rallies supporters in Colorado

    05:39

  • Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance

    05:23

  • RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign next week

    02:58

  • Several GOP lawmakers say they support IVF treatments

    05:38

Way Too Early

'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions

05:38

No Labels has announced its ballot access in 18 states, signaling potential disruption in the upcoming election. Despite facing rejections from prospective candidates, the move has prompted Democratic concerns about a third-party candidate tilting the election. The DNC is assembling a legal team to counter this emerging threat, particularly in key states. The Bulwark's Tim Miller joins Way Too Early to highlight the uncertain impact of third-party candidates on voter preferences, particularly amid varied voter discontent with established candidates.March 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Appeals court puts strict Texas immigration law on hold

    01:10

  • Trump running out of time to secure $464M bond in civil fraud case

    06:42

  • Congress reaches tentative deal on government funding

    05:23

  • Biden campaign raised $53M in February

    05:21

  • Trump walks back comments on cutting entitlements

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All