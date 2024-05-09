'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill

- Now Playing
'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill04:56
- UP NEXT
'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests06:09
Speaker Johnson has 'constructive' meeting with Rep. Taylor Greene05:06
Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify05:40
Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him06:42
Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters02:15
Columbia protesters occupy campus building02:02
Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis02:45
Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson06:54
Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom05:18
Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial04:38
Trump now claims he only wants to make Obamacare better01:09
Speaker Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on election integrity06:19
Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home06:57
'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans04:47
Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela06:15
Trump hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tourney Friday05:47
Rove rips Trump for promising to pardon Jan. 6 rioters03:33
Biden campaign slams Trump on abortion access06:56
Trump holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin06:14
- Now Playing
'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill04:56
- UP NEXT
'Demand better rhetoric': Congresswoman calls for clarity in campus protests06:09
Speaker Johnson has 'constructive' meeting with Rep. Taylor Greene05:06
Judge: Trump has 'absolute right' to testify05:40
Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him06:42
Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters02:15
Play All