'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill
May 9, 202404:56
Way Too Early

'Not on the right side of history': Greer condemns GOP election 'integrity' bill

04:56

Republican leaders are advocating for a new election 'integrity' bill designed to prevent non-citizen voting, an issue studies show is rare. The bill's stringent voter registration requirements, including proof of U.S. citizenship, have drawn concerns from voting rights advocates about accessibility for millions of Americans. Christina Greer joins Way Too Early, arguing that such measures reflect ongoing Republican efforts to restrict voter access, targeting demographics likely to oppose their policies. May 9, 2024

