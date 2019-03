What force is driving the surge in migrants at the U.S. border? 08:32 copied!

As the Senate appears ready to rebuke the president’s national emergency declaration, border officials are warning that the flow of people arriving at the Southern border is pushing the system to a “breaking point.” Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle are joined by NBC’s Julia Ainsley to discuss this record surge, what the scale actually is, and what’s driving it.

