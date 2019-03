Trump seeking $8.6B in wall funding 05:54 copied!

President Trump is teeing up another big fight with Congress over the border wall. In his new budget, he is demanding $8.6 billion more to build his wall, while stripping money from programs for the poor and environmental protection. Chris Jansing is joined by NBC’s Garrett Haake and Politico Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White to discuss what lawmakers are saying about the proposed budget.

