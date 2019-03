Trump claims last ISIS stronghold in Syria will be 'gone by tonight' 05:50 copied!

President Trump said that the U.S. will leave 400 troops in Syria and the last of the ISIS stronghold there will be “gone by tonight.” The president compared a map of previous ISIS territorial holdings from when he took office to their current status, while taking questions on the White House South Lawn. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports.

