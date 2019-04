Sol Pais, Florida women in Columbine-related manhunt, found dead 03:27 copied!

The 18-year-old Florida woman who was allegedly "infatuated" with the Columbine High School massacre has been found dead. Days before the 20th anniversary of the school shooting, Sol Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami and bought a pump-action shotgun, which prompted the massive manhunt to find her.

