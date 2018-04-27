Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Velshi & Ruhle

Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed

Newly surfaced emails indicate that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign associates worked with Russia's chief legal office. NBC's Richard Engel reports.Apr.27.2018

Velshi & Ruhle

  • House Intelligence Committee Republicans find "no evidence" of Trump campaign collusion

    02:22

  • Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed

    05:07

  • Tarana Burke: Cosby verdict feels like 'accountability'

    01:53

  • President Trump’s unsuccessful cabinet nominations

    00:38

  • For Fact’s Sake: Trump’s policies do little to affect African American unemployment

    06:19

  • Accusations against White House doctor Ronny Jackson

    07:33

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend msnbc.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making msnbc.com a better place.