Velshi & Ruhle
Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed
Newly surfaced emails indicate that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Trump campaign associates worked with Russia's chief legal office. NBC's Richard Engel reports.
