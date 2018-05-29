Arrest witness: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic’ about Starbucks response

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
Velshi & Ruhle
Is racial sensitivity training a good response for Starbucks?
Starbucks is closing stores early for mandatory racial sensitivity training in response to a viral video showing Philadelphia police arresting two African-American men inside a Starbucks. Stephanie Ruhle and her panel, including one of the witnesses to the arrest, discuss the coffee giant’s response.
