Is it legal for the Census Bureau to collect data on non-citizens?

In a potentially first of its kind move ahead of the 2020 Census, Homeland Security officials are reportedly about to give the Census Bureau the personal information of millions of immigrants and non-citizens as part of its data collection efforts. University of Texas professor Victoria DeFrancesco joins Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle to discuss whether this is legal and how it could affect turnout.

