Fact-checking Trump's border claims as he threatens to close it

President Trump continues to put Congress on notice that if it doesn’t pass legislation on border safety immediately, he will shut the border down completely. Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle fact-check the president on his claims and speak with NBC’s Mariana Atencio and New York Times Detroit Bureau Chief, Micki Maynard, about the economic impact of closing the border – especially on the auto industry.

