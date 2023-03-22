Live updates: Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment

In a nation where Black people were once deemed property, that we might become anything more than that is a radical notion. And for some bigots — including Trump, apparently — the idea that one of us, citing a set of laws that once enslaved us, could play a role in their freedom is a reversal of fate too great to bear.

The same thought came to me last year , as Republicans railed against President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman — ultimately, Ketanji Brown Jackson — to the Supreme Court.

As I’ve watched Trump baselessly lob allegations of racism at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the lead-up to a potential indictment, I’ve been reminded of the constant struggle Black lawyers in the U.S. have endured as truly racist detractors have tried to undermine their legitimacy.

If and when there are actual pictures of Trump being taken into custody, you can be certain we’ll share them here.

Pictures that appear to show Trump in police custody have been going viral all week. One of the most widely circulated versions shows him being manhandled by a set of suspiciously tall police officers. Another shows his supposed mugshot. In case you haven’t figured it out already: They’re fakes . Frauds. Counterfeit compositions compiled by our artificially intelligent artistic overlords-to-be .

Could an indictment knock Trump out of the 2024 race?

If Trump is indicted, it’ll be a historic moment and instantly reshape the contours of American political life. But it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll be knocked out of the 2024 race. There’s nothing in the Constitution that necessarily prevents Trump from running even if convicted of a crime — there’s even historical precedent for at least one presidential candidate winning votes while imprisoned.

As far as the Republican electorate is concerned, Trump’s various transgressions of norms and laws in the past several years have never left a lasting mark on his steady 40% approval rating. Part of this is because Trump’s central appeal to his base lies in operating outside the rules of a “corrupt” establishment in order to deliver change. It’s unclear if criminal charges will do anything to change that.

