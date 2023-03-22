IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 23 minutes ago

Live updates: Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment

If the grand jury in New York votes to charge Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme, it would be the first ever indictment of a former U.S. president.

For Donald Trump, legal dominoes may not be finished falling

08:28
By MSNBC

What to know


23m ago / 12:00 PM UTC

What to make of Trump calling Alvin Bragg ‘racist’

Ja'han Jones

As I’ve watched Trump baselessly lob allegations of racism at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the lead-up to a potential indictment, I’ve been reminded of the constant struggle Black lawyers in the U.S. have endured as truly racist detractors have tried to undermine their legitimacy.

The same thought came to me last year, as Republicans railed against President Joe Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman — ultimately, Ketanji Brown Jackson — to the Supreme Court.

In a nation where Black people were once deemed property, that we might become anything more than that is a radical notion. And for some bigots — including Trump, apparently — the idea that one of us, citing a set of laws that once enslaved us, could play a role in their freedom is a reversal of fate too great to bear.

Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues

Oct. 19, 202204:57
27m ago / 11:56 AM UTC

Pics of Trump getting arrested went viral yesterday. They're fake.

Hayes Brown

Pictures that appear to show Trump in police custody have been going viral all week. One of the most widely circulated versions shows him being manhandled by a set of suspiciously tall police officers. Another shows his supposed mugshot. In case you haven’t figured it out already: They’re fakes. Frauds. Counterfeit compositions compiled by our artificially intelligent artistic overlords-to-be

If and when there are actual pictures of Trump being taken into custody, you can be certain we’ll share them here.

35m ago / 11:47 AM UTC

Could an indictment knock Trump out of the 2024 race?

Zeeshan Aleem

If Trump is indicted, it’ll be a historic moment and instantly reshape the contours of American political life. But it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll be knocked out of the 2024 race. There’s nothing in the Constitution that necessarily prevents Trump from running even if convicted of a crime — there’s even historical precedent for at least one presidential candidate winning votes while imprisoned.

As far as the Republican electorate is concerned, Trump’s various transgressions of norms and laws in the past several years have never left a lasting mark on his steady 40% approval rating. Part of this is because Trump’s central appeal to his base lies in operating outside the rules of a “corrupt” establishment in order to deliver change. It’s unclear if criminal charges will do anything to change that.

