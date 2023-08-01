Grand jury meets today as potential Trump indictment looms: Live updates

What to know
- The federal grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and Jan. 6, 2021, met today.
- A potential indictment in this case would be former President Donald Trump's second federal indictment and his third criminal indictment overall.
- The indictment news comes roughly two weeks after Trump said he received a letter from Smith's team notifying him that he's a target of the probe.
Trump announced target letter roughly 2 weeks ago
It's been roughly two weeks since Trump announced on Truth Social that he received a letter from Smith's team notifying him he's a target in the Justice Department's investigation into 2020 election interference.
By comparison, court records show Trump was sent a target letter in Smith's classified documents probe on May 19. He was indicted in that case nearly three weeks later on June 8.
The eyebrow-raising detail from today's grand jury meeting
Grand jurors began leaving the courthouse today around 2 p.m. ET. Interestingly, the foreperson remained behind, CNN reported. (The foreperson is the juror charged with overseeing the jury. They have an administrative role that includes, for example, signing indictments.)