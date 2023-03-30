What to know
- The grand jury in New York investigating the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme voted to indict President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon.
- Trump faces potential charges stemming from Georgia and federal probes, relating in part to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
At long last, Trump will have to answer for his misconduct
At long last, Donald Trump will have to answer for his allegations of misconduct in a court of law. Tough talk and grievance will not fly there. In court, truth still matters.
New twist in Trump investigation: a second hush money payment
Hours before the news of Trump’s indictment broke, a new wrinkle was added to the case against the former president. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that prosecutors have also “been examining a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model who alleged that she had an affair with the former president.”
Until today, the focus of the investigation has reportedly been on the money paid to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Much like the Daniels payment, we’ve known about the Karen McDougal hush money for years. The Federal Election Commission levied a fine against the National Enquirer for its role in silencing McDougal last year but let Trump himself off the hook. So the fact that we’re only just learning about this new line of inquiry is wild, given how much media attention has been on this case.
Why being the first prosecutor to indict Trump has its risks
I have long maintained that no prosecutor wants to be the first to charge a former president of the United States. As we are seeing now, the first indictment attracts the white-hot glare of media attention from around the world. And some of that attention can be downright dangerous.
An indictment is never a celebratory affair. It is simply a necessary step on the road to justice. But the indictment of a former president of the United States will send a necessary message, a powerful message, indeed a potentially democracy-saving message: Gone are the days when presidents are given carte blanche to commit crimes with impunity.
Trump's mobster reputation comes full circle
With historic news that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, it appears at least one aspect of the former president’s reputation has come full circle: namely his mobster-like behavior and penchant for shady business dealings. As I discuss in a recent column: “The mobster comparisons are befitting not just in Trump’s life and business modus operandi, but also now in the way Trump is finally being held accountable” — since charges are expected to fall in the category of “paper crimes” such as falsification of business records.
Maxine Waters wastes no time
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., a liberal Black woman, has long been one of Trump’s most ferocious critics. It’s not surprising, then, that Waters wasted no time cheering the news of her nemesis’ legal predicament on Thursday: “SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works!”
Given all the Democrats Trump has antagonized over the years, we can expect much more of this sentiment in the hours and days to come.
What one recovering lawyer will be looking for in the Trump indictment
Today, NBC News has confirmed a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump. As of now, that indictment remains sealed. But once it is released to the public, as one colleague asked me last week, “What exactly should we be looking for?”
Here are the things I’m most interested in seeing in any charging document:
First and foremost, based on public reporting, most lawyers I know expect the DA to charge Trump with falsification of business records in the first degree, which is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison. But the theory of that charge has prompted endless speculation from Twitter to The New York Times. (Full disclosure: I am among the speculators.)
In order for falsification of business records to qualify as a felony, as opposed to a misdemeanor, it has to be done for the purpose of concealing or committing another crime. It’s widely understood that the second crime has something to do with the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, and potentially with a similar payment to former "Playboy" model Karen McDougal, but what precise crime or crimes are implicated has former prosecutors, legal academics and criminal defense lawyers alike scratching our heads.3
One reason is that most conceptions of a campaign finance violation by Trump are federal in nature. For example, purposefully failing to report a contribution or using a sham settlement to evade contribution limits are federal violations when it comes to federal candidates. It’s also possible that the underlying violation falls within state election law, but federal law expressly takes precedence over, or preempts, most, but not all, campaign finance charges that arise from state law.
Nearly three weeks ago, I flagged that the Manhattan DA could be relying on a provision of New York election law that prohibits conspiracies to promote a particular person’s election to public office through “unlawful means,” and as the Times noted last week, that provision might be the Manhattan DA’s best option. But it’s still not without its flaws, including open questions about what the “unlawful means” might be.
Second, a falsification of business records charge necessitates identifying the specific business record or records at issue. Under the pertinent New York law, a business record is defined as “any writing or article, including computer data or a computer program, kept or maintained by an enterprise for the purpose of evidencing or reflecting its condition or activity.” Some lawyers I know believe the records at issue could be sham invoices through which Cohen and Trump made Trump’s reimbursement of the Daniels settlement look like payments of attorney’s fees. Others are more convinced that the records are internal accounting files or statements of financial condition that reflect the booking of those reimbursements as legal expenses.
Third, and perhaps most importantly, who exactly did Trump and/or others intend to defraud through the false business records at issue? The statute not only requires that the defendant have an “intent to defraud [that] includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof,” but New York courts have made clear that prosecutors must both prove that intent to defraud beyond a reasonable doubt. And other cases have fallen where prosecutors have failed to allege, much less prove, that the defendant had an intent to defraud any particular person, group or institution by virtue of the allegedly false business record. In other words, even if it’s clear that the false business record was created to conceal another crime, that alone won’t cut it without proof of intent to defraud someone (or perhaps, as in the case of a government entity, something) out of money, property, or a thing of value.
These are among the admittedly weedy questions that your lawyer friends have been batting around—and are eager to have answered when the indictment voted today is ultimately unsealed.
Trump’s former fixer: ‘Accountability matters and I stand by my testimony’
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who previously testified before the Manhattan grand jury, issued a statement soon after news broke that the grand jury had voted to indict:
For the first time in our Country’s history, a President (current or former) of the United States has been indicted. I take no pride in issuing this statement and wish to also remind everyone of the presumption of innocence; as provided by the due process clause. However, I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President. Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. Now that the charges have been filed, it is better for the case to let the indictment speak for itself. The two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg].
So, what is an indictment?
A grand jury in New York voted to indict former President Donald Trump, three officials familiar with the matter said Thursday. But what does that mean?
Simply put, it’s the grand jury’s decision to formally accuse someone of committing a particular crime or crimes.
To reach that conclusion in New York, the grand jury needed to find reasonable cause to believe that a person committed a crime, based on legally sufficient evidence. That’s lower than the beyond a reasonable doubt standard needed to obtain a conviction at trial. But it’s the indictment that sets that potential trial in motion.
So Trump was indicted. When will we see a trial?
Short answer: It likely wouldn’t be any time soon.
As MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann noted recently for Deadline: Legal Blog, the criminal case against two Trump companies and former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg — brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office — took nearly 16 months to get to trial.
Weissman, who served as a lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s special counsel’s office, wrote: “Beyond Trump’s notorious abuse of the legal system by throwing sand in the gears to slow things down, a criminal case takes time. ...
“In short, there is no end of motions that can be filed to delay a trial, which could easily cause the litigation to be ongoing during the Republican primary season — something a court could also find is reason to delay any trial date.”
Trump’s place in the history books is a work in progress
Trump already held the distinction of being the only president in American history to be impeached twice.
Now he will be the first former U.S. president to be indicted. And depending on what happens with other investigations, he could make even more history — by becoming the first former U.S. president to be indicted twice.