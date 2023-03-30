At long last, Trump will have to answer for his misconduct At long last, Donald Trump will have to answer for his allegations of misconduct in a court of law. Tough talk and grievance will not fly there. In court, truth still matters. Share this -





New twist in Trump investigation: a second hush money payment Hours before the news of Trump's indictment broke, a new wrinkle was added to the case against the former president. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that prosecutors have also "been examining a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model who alleged that she had an affair with the former president." Until today, the focus of the investigation has reportedly been on the money paid to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Much like the Daniels payment, we've known about the Karen McDougal hush money for years. The Federal Election Commission levied a fine against the National Enquirer for its role in silencing McDougal last year but let Trump himself off the hook. So the fact that we're only just learning about this new line of inquiry is wild, given how much media attention has been on this case.





Why being the first prosecutor to indict Trump has its risks I have long maintained that no prosecutor wants to be the first to charge a former president of the United States. As we are seeing now, the first indictment attracts the white-hot glare of media attention from around the world. And some of that attention can be downright dangerous. An indictment is never a celebratory affair. It is simply a necessary step on the road to justice. But the indictment of a former president of the United States will send a necessary message, a powerful message, indeed a potentially democracy-saving message: Gone are the days when presidents are given carte blanche to commit crimes with impunity. Read more of my analysis below:





Trump's mobster reputation comes full circle With historic news that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, it appears at least one aspect of the former president's reputation has come full circle: namely his mobster-like behavior and penchant for shady business dealings. As I discuss in a recent column: "The mobster comparisons are befitting not just in Trump's life and business modus operandi, but also now in the way Trump is finally being held accountable" — since charges are expected to fall in the category of "paper crimes" such as falsification of business records.





Maxine Waters wastes no time Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., a liberal Black woman, has long been one of Trump's most ferocious critics. It's not surprising, then, that Waters wasted no time cheering the news of her nemesis' legal predicament on Thursday: "SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works!" Given all the Democrats Trump has antagonized over the years, we can expect much more of this sentiment in the hours and days to come.





