Live updates: Trump arraignment for Stormy Daniels hush money case indictment today

- Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan at 2:15 p.m. ET today on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
- A grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office voted to indict Trump last week. He is the first former U.S. president to be criminally charged.
- New York City ramped up security measures ahead of Trump's expected surrender. The former president and his allies have called for protests, echoing rhetoric from the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence.
This might have been the biggest rally flop I’ve ever seen
I've seen a lot of rallies in my life, but the pro-Trump rally featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene just now might have been the biggest flop I've ever seen.
As Greene approached the rally site, there was a scramble and people rushed to surround her. But the crowd seemed to be made mostly out of press, not supporters. The pro-Trump crowd was small.
Greene spoke for about 10 minutes about how the indictment was "a travesty," but it was hard to make out more than a few words here or there because she had a weak megaphone and was drowned out by chants and whistles from anti-Trump protesters. The entire thing was a non-event.
This doesn't bode well for the MAGA crowd's capacity or willingness to mobilize for Trump.
What prosecutors need to prove if Trump charged with falsifying business records
MSNBC Daily columnist Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney, explained what Manhattan prosecutors would have to prove for a jury to convict Trump of falsifying business records (if that's indeed what he is being charged with):
Frank Figliuzzi: We have to pay attention to any attacks on the judge
As MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC moments ago:
If I had to pick a city in this country that is best equipped to handle this trial and this ongoing process, it would be New York.
The FBI joint terrorism task force literally has, last time I looked, maybe 200 very seasoned NYPD detectives under one roof with the FBI. Every one of the three-letter agency, state, county, local, federal, secret service layered on top of that adds extra security measures. Then, this massive intelligence effort across all the agencies, including Homeland Security, is probably also in touch with the social media platforms because they are the first eyes on what’s developing. Their algorithms are saying, “We’re seeing this, but not this” and then passing that all to law enforcement.
All this is critically important as we move forward. We have to pay attention to any attacks on the judge. The grand jurors are already targeted online, who indicted Trump. These guys want their identity. They want the identity already of the jury that’s going to be selected in this case. We have to watch that and secure those folks as well. … There’s no question that I would start from day one with physical security on this judge.
Santos bails on Trump rally, tells former prez to 'stay strong'
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., didn’t stick around long at the small but intense protests downtown. He bailed about half an hour before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s organized rally was supposed to begin after being swarmed with reporters asking for comment.
Among the few things he said during his brief appearance, according to NBC News, was a message for Trump: “Stay strong. The people are with him."
Counterprotesters drown out short-lived Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance
Well, that was quick. After a brief address to a pro-Trump rally in lower Manhattan that appeared to be filled with more counterprotesters and members of the media than actual Trump supporters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene left the scene in a somewhat chaotic moment.
'Trump or death': Why this New Yorker heeded Trump's call for protests
Ahead of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's pro-Trump rally, I spoke to Dion Cini, a resident of Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. Waving a colossal “Trump or death flag," Cini was part of the relatively modest contingency of Trump supporters who showed up at the lower Manhattan rally.
Cini said that he was inspired to come out because he’s incensed that the Manhattan DA is allowing crime to run rampant in New York (he’s not) while pursuing Trump charges. Cini called the indictment “the fourth insurrection” against Trump but didn’t specify what the previous ones were. He said he expects the indictment to boost Trump in the polls by “20 points.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives to pro-Trump rally
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, heeding Trump's call for protests against his indictment in New York, has arrived in lower Manhattan.
As NBC News' Ben Collins reports:
Why Team Trump's potential push for a change in venue is ludicrous
As MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg told MSNBC moments ago:
We tried a 9/11 conspirator in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia — Alexandria, about three miles from the Pentagon — and we were able to assemble a fair jury. So, you’re not looking for a jury that’s never heard of Donald Trump or Stormy Daniels or hush money payments. You’re not looking for a jury or jurors that have no opinions. You’re looking for jurors who can be fair, who can sit in the courtroom, listen to the evidence, and follow the instructions of the judge. That’s all you’re looking for.
In a city with millions of people, the notion that you can’t find fair jurors in Manhattan is ludicrous. The Trump team may move for a change in venue. I don’t give that much chance of success. ...
The trial has to be fair and the judge has to make sure that he runs a dignified court room and decorum is important. It also has to be fair for the government. We care a lot about a defendant’s rights to a fair trial, properly so. But those parties are entitled to a fair trial: the defendant and the government. And this judge has a reputation for doing exactly that.
NYC mayor wants Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 'best behavior.' Good luck with that.
Ahead of this morning’s Trump indictment protest led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a simple bit of advice for her: “Be on your best behavior."
A solid recommendation, you’d think. Well, Greene took offense to that, using her official congressional Twitter account to blast Adams as “delusional” and “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop” her from protesting. It’s truly a remarkable flop from the Georgian, given that at no point did Adams do any of those things.
She also pondered if Adams would “weaponize his government” against her, which is honestly a remarkable bit of synergy with the House GOP’s Word of the Year. Unfortunately, this is about as good as her behavior gets, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a chill symposium of ideas taking place at her rally.
Quiet so far ahead of Marjorie Taylor Greene's pro-Trump rally
Good morning from Collect Pond Park in lower Manhattan, where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is expected to headline a pro-Trump rally at 10:30 a.m. ET. The park has been split into pro- and anti-Trump sections and it’s fairly quiet so far, with activists in small numbers on both sides.
There are competing “F--- Trump” and “Trump or death” banners anchoring the different factions on each sides, but so far the media seems to significantly outnumber rallygoers.
What’s interesting about Todd Blanche joining Trump's legal team
For all of Trump’s predictability in some areas — his recent Truth Social posts, chock full of stock phrases, almost read like a MAGA bingo card — the former president still has the capacity to surprise us. And he gave us a classically Trump surprise yesterday with the news that former federal prosecutor and well-known New York defense lawyer Todd Blanche would be joining his defense team in the Manhattan DA’s case.
But what matters about Blanche is not whether his addition is intended to sideline Joe Tacopina, who could have a conflict of interest given his prior consultation with Stormy Daniels. Nor is it his prior representations of two Trump allies: former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman.
Rather, what makes Blanche’s new role fascinating is twofold.
Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding TrumpApril 4, 202302:11
First, for as much as Blanche’s success with Manafort and Fruman likely impressed Trump, the biggest factor might have been one of Blanche’s current clients: Boris Epshteyn, whose phone was seized last year by federal law enforcement in the Justice Department’s ongoing Jan. 6 investigation. Epshteyn is said to have told people he thought Blanche was the right choice to represent the former president, according to The New York Times. That Epshteyn, whose communications with other Trump lawyers has been a subject of inquiry in the DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago records investigation, continues to hold so much sway with Trump is itself revealing.
Second, Blanche essentially has acknowledged he had to resign from his law partnership in order to represent Trump. On one hand, that makes sense: Many prominent law firms skew liberal, on the whole, and in a post-Jan. 6 world, America’s most prestigious law firms have been particularly skittish about Trump-adjacent personnel, as some former administration lawyers learned to their dismay while job hunting. Even Trump’s $3 million Florida Man, former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, had to leave his law practice to represent Trump.
Yet Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, where Blanche was a partner, not only allowed Blanche to represent Manafort and Fruman, but also remains home to Nicholas Gravante, who represented former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg through his January sentencing after he pled guilty to 15 criminal counts, including tax fraud. And while I cannot prove it, my guess is that for reputational reasons, Cadwalader drew the line at Trump himself. While Big Law is hardly America writ large, could its growing allergy to Trump be a sign of things to come? Watch this space.
We should finally learn the actual charges against Trump today
Atmospheric questions abound ahead of Trump’s arraignment: Will he be handcuffed? Will we see his mug shot? Is he going to make a big speech to cameras outside of court?
That’ll all be interesting. But the main event, I would submit, is that we expect to learn the actual charges that are bringing Trump to court today. Charges of falsifying business records in connection with covering up the Stormy Daniels hush payment are a good bet. But under what legal theory? A felony business records charge requires not only proof of intent to defraud but an effort to commit or conceal another crime in the process.
How Alvin Bragg’s office plans to prove such a charge — if indeed that is the charge, or one of them — is an open question that we should have a better grip on later today.
