Live updates: Trump arraignment for Stormy Daniels hush money case indictment today

This might have been the biggest rally flop I’ve ever seen I've seen a lot of rallies in my life, but the pro-Trump rally featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene just now might have been the biggest flop I've ever seen. As Greene approached the rally site, there was a scramble and people rushed to surround her. But the crowd seemed to be made mostly out of press, not supporters. The pro-Trump crowd was small. Protesters gather in New York City ahead of Trump arraignment April 4, 2023 02:15 Greene spoke for about 10 minutes about how the indictment was "a travesty," but it was hard to make out more than a few words here or there because she had a weak megaphone and was drowned out by chants and whistles from anti-Trump protesters. The entire thing was a non-event. This doesn't bode well for the MAGA crowd's capacity or willingness to mobilize for Trump. Share this -





Link copied

What prosecutors need to prove if Trump charged with falsifying business records MSNBC Daily columnist Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney, explained what Manhattan prosecutors would have to prove for a jury to convict Trump of falsifying business records (if that's indeed what he is being charged with): Share this -





Link copied

Frank Figliuzzi: We have to pay attention to any attacks on the judge As MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC moments ago: If I had to pick a city in this country that is best equipped to handle this trial and this ongoing process, it would be New York. The FBI joint terrorism task force literally has, last time I looked, maybe 200 very seasoned NYPD detectives under one roof with the FBI. Every one of the three-letter agency, state, county, local, federal, secret service layered on top of that adds extra security measures. Then, this massive intelligence effort across all the agencies, including Homeland Security, is probably also in touch with the social media platforms because they are the first eyes on what’s developing. Their algorithms are saying, “We’re seeing this, but not this” and then passing that all to law enforcement. All this is critically important as we move forward. We have to pay attention to any attacks on the judge. The grand jurors are already targeted online, who indicted Trump. These guys want their identity. They want the identity already of the jury that’s going to be selected in this case. We have to watch that and secure those folks as well. … There’s no question that I would start from day one with physical security on this judge. Share this -





Link copied

Santos bails on Trump rally, tells former prez to 'stay strong' Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., didn’t stick around long at the small but intense protests downtown. He bailed about half an hour before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s organized rally was supposed to begin after being swarmed with reporters asking for comment. Among the few things he said during his brief appearance, according to NBC News, was a message for Trump: “Stay strong. The people are with him." Share this -





Link copied

Counterprotesters drown out short-lived Marjorie Taylor Greene appearance Well, that was quick. After a brief address to a pro-Trump rally in lower Manhattan that appeared to be filled with more counterprotesters and members of the media than actual Trump supporters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene left the scene in a somewhat chaotic moment. Share this -





Link copied

'Trump or death': Why this New Yorker heeded Trump's call for protests Ahead of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's pro-Trump rally, I spoke to Dion Cini, a resident of Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. Waving a colossal “Trump or death flag," Cini was part of the relatively modest contingency of Trump supporters who showed up at the lower Manhattan rally. Cini said that he was inspired to come out because he’s incensed that the Manhattan DA is allowing crime to run rampant in New York (he’s not) while pursuing Trump charges. Cini called the indictment “the fourth insurrection” against Trump but didn’t specify what the previous ones were. He said he expects the indictment to boost Trump in the polls by “20 points.” Share this -





Link copied

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives to pro-Trump rally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, heeding Trump's call for protests against his indictment in New York, has arrived in lower Manhattan. As NBC News' Ben Collins reports: Share this -





Link copied

Why Team Trump's potential push for a change in venue is ludicrous As MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg told MSNBC moments ago: We tried a 9/11 conspirator in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia — Alexandria, about three miles from the Pentagon — and we were able to assemble a fair jury. So, you’re not looking for a jury that’s never heard of Donald Trump or Stormy Daniels or hush money payments. You’re not looking for a jury or jurors that have no opinions. You’re looking for jurors who can be fair, who can sit in the courtroom, listen to the evidence, and follow the instructions of the judge. That’s all you’re looking for. In a city with millions of people, the notion that you can’t find fair jurors in Manhattan is ludicrous. The Trump team may move for a change in venue. I don’t give that much chance of success. ... The trial has to be fair and the judge has to make sure that he runs a dignified court room and decorum is important. It also has to be fair for the government. We care a lot about a defendant’s rights to a fair trial, properly so. But those parties are entitled to a fair trial: the defendant and the government. And this judge has a reputation for doing exactly that. Share this -





Link copied

NYC mayor wants Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 'best behavior.' Good luck with that. Ahead of this morning’s Trump indictment protest led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a simple bit of advice for her: “Be on your best behavior." A solid recommendation, you’d think. Well, Greene took offense to that, using her official congressional Twitter account to blast Adams as “delusional” and “trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop” her from protesting. It’s truly a remarkable flop from the Georgian, given that at no point did Adams do any of those things. She also pondered if Adams would “weaponize his government” against her, which is honestly a remarkable bit of synergy with the House GOP’s Word of the Year. Unfortunately, this is about as good as her behavior gets, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up for a chill symposium of ideas taking place at her rally. Share this -





Link copied