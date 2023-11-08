Trump trial live updates: Ivanka Trump to testify in New York civil fraud case

'Crime family' shouted at Ivanka as she arrives Ivanka has entered the chat. Some people outside the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan shouted "crime family" at her as she arrived minutes ago. She was escorted into the building by multiple law enforcement agents. Share this -





Copied

Donald Trump is still on the misleading ‘no jury’ thing In his late night/early morning Truth Social rant in which he complained about, among other things, Ivanka having to testify, Trump also continued to grumble about not having a jury in this case — specifically, how Judge Engoron “wouldn’t even consider a Jury.” That’s true as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go far at all in context. The reason there isn’t a jury is not only that Trump’s own counsel didn’t push for one, but more importantly, as Trump’s team previously urged Engoron to make clear on the record, because this sort of case doesn’t have a jury. So there wasn’t anything for Engoron to “consider.” Share this -





Copied

Will Ivanka’s testimony prompt a third gag order violation? Donald Trump lashed out during his testimony on Monday that was substantively bad for him, as Lisa Rubin explained. We don’t expect the same sort of outbursts from Ivanka that her father displayed, but will her testimony prompt Trump himself to further freak out? Recall, Judge Arthur Engoron has twice fined Trump for violating the gag order on statements about the judge’s law clerk. Trump kicked off the day with a Truth Social post just after midnight, complaining about, among other things, how “they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case.” While we watch Ivanka’s testimony unfold, we’ll be watching how it affects her unhinged father as well. Share this -





Copied

4 ways Donald Trump's testimony helped state attorneys Though Trump's ranting and raving on the stand Monday created quite a buzz, some of his key admissions may have flown under the radar. As Lisa Rubin wrote on Monday: Attorneys for the state have shown, for example, that despite having no memory of telling a Wall Street Journal reporter that a particular building was valued at $600 million, a contemporaneous email from his son showed Trump, in fact, did exactly that. They’ve shown that despite much lower, and sometimes even negative net revenue from leasing that same building, Trump told a Forbes reporter — on tape — that the same building “threw off” between $50-60 million per year, another conversation Trump did not recall. Read two other ways his testimony held the New York AG below: Share this -





Copied

What to expect when Trump's 'favorite child' takes the stand Share this -





Copied

Read the N.Y. AG's full complaint against Donald Trump and others Dive into the 222-page complaint against Donald Trump; his eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric; the Trump Organization and others. As we previously mentioned, Ivanka was initially listed as a defendant but was later dismissed from the case. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties for the overinflating of the Trumps' assets for financial gain. Share this -





Copied