Trump trial live updates: Ivanka Trump to testify in New York civil fraud case

What to know
- Ivanka Trump is expected to testify today in New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud trial against Donald Trump and others.
- The former president's eldest daughter, a former Trump Organization executive, was initially a defendant alongside her father and brothers Don Jr. and Eric. She was dismissed from the case in June.
- Donald Trump's unruly appearance on the witness stand Monday gave way to some damning admissions from the high-profile defendant. Ivanka is expected to take a more measured approach to testifying.
- MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin is contributing from inside the courtroom today, with Deadline: Legal Blog writer Jordan Rubin adding his expert analysis.
'Crime family' shouted at Ivanka as she arrives
Ivanka has entered the chat.
Some people outside the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan shouted "crime family" at her as she arrived minutes ago. She was escorted into the building by multiple law enforcement agents.
Donald Trump is still on the misleading ‘no jury’ thing
In his late night/early morning Truth Social rant in which he complained about, among other things, Ivanka having to testify, Trump also continued to grumble about not having a jury in this case — specifically, how Judge Engoron “wouldn’t even consider a Jury.”
That’s true as far as it goes, but it doesn’t go far at all in context. The reason there isn’t a jury is not only that Trump’s own counsel didn’t push for one, but more importantly, as Trump’s team previously urged Engoron to make clear on the record, because this sort of case doesn’t have a jury. So there wasn’t anything for Engoron to “consider.”
Will Ivanka’s testimony prompt a third gag order violation?
Donald Trump lashed out during his testimony on Monday that was substantively bad for him, as Lisa Rubin explained. We don’t expect the same sort of outbursts from Ivanka that her father displayed, but will her testimony prompt Trump himself to further freak out?
Recall, Judge Arthur Engoron has twice fined Trump for violating the gag order on statements about the judge’s law clerk. Trump kicked off the day with a Truth Social post just after midnight, complaining about, among other things, how “they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case.”
While we watch Ivanka’s testimony unfold, we’ll be watching how it affects her unhinged father as well.
4 ways Donald Trump's testimony helped state attorneys
Though Trump's ranting and raving on the stand Monday created quite a buzz, some of his key admissions may have flown under the radar.
As Lisa Rubin wrote on Monday:
Attorneys for the state have shown, for example, that despite having no memory of telling a Wall Street Journal reporter that a particular building was valued at $600 million, a contemporaneous email from his son showed Trump, in fact, did exactly that.
They’ve shown that despite much lower, and sometimes even negative net revenue from leasing that same building, Trump told a Forbes reporter — on tape — that the same building “threw off” between $50-60 million per year, another conversation Trump did not recall.
What to expect when Trump's 'favorite child' takes the stand
Dive into the 222-page complaint against Donald Trump; his eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric; the Trump Organization and others. As we previously mentioned, Ivanka was initially listed as a defendant but was later dismissed from the case.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties for the overinflating of the Trumps' assets for financial gain.
Why Ivanka Trump is testifying today
Ivanka Trump, a former Trump Organization executive, was initially listed as a co-defendant in the New York attorney general's $250 million complaint. An appeals court dismissed the case against her in June, finding the claims against her were "time-barred," or too old.
But the president's eldest daughter wasn't able to get out testifying — though she tried. An appeals court rejected her claim that she would suffer "undue hardship" if she were compelled to testify this week.
“Ms Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her lawyers had argued.
The state appeals court disagreed.