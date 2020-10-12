Transcript: The ReidOut, October 12, 2020

Summary

Trump holds campaign rally after being infected with COVID-19. White House physician says, Trump is not infectious to others. Trump falsely claims he is now immune to COVID-19. Trump campaign inserts Dr. Fauci out of context into ad. Dr. Fauci says he does not endorse political candidates. Vice President Pence holds campaign at Florida retirement community. White House Chief of Staff Meadows refuses to wear mask for reporters. U.S. is averaging nearly 50,000 new cases per day. Latest poll shows Senate race is tied in South Carolina. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee is interviewed. Trump is directing his cabinet members to use the power of the state to attack his political enemies.

Transcript

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: You won the noble prize. Sometimes you find out how you find out. We thought that was a nice little modern moment to share.

That does it for us. "THE REIDOUT" with Joy Reid starts now.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Donald Trump is a man incapable of self-reflection or empathy or basic concern for the health and safety of other people, even his own MAGA super-fans. Don't believe me?

Right now, one week to the hour after being released from the Walter Reed Hospital for treatment of the coronavirus, a virus that to-date has taken the lives of 216,000 Americans, without the benefits of the resources he has, right now, Donald Trump is openly flouting the safety recommendations of literally every public health expert, including his own, rounding up his super-fans for a super-spreader rally in Florida.

That's right. With a raft of unanswered questions about his health, Trump is taking his coronavirus misinformation tour back out on the road, something Axios reports he plans to do right up until Election Day with his magical thinking even as the virus remains a very real and growing threat.

As daily cases nationally have hit levels not seen since mid-August, more than 50,000 cases a day for three days last week, with more than 58,000 cases reported on Friday. The vast majority of states are showing rising cases over the last 14 days, including spikes and upticks across the Midwest and the west.

Well, tonight, Trumps press secretary tweeted out a letter addressing one aspect of the health. Dr. Sean Conley whose credibility has taken a severe hit, frankly, during the course of his public service to the president, claims, I can share with you that he has tested negative on consecutive days, although he didn't mention which days specifically. And adding, our medical team assessment is that the president is not infectious to others. We believe out of your lie. But would you get into an elevator with Donald Trump?

The CDC cautions that a negative test does not mean a person is in the clear. And Trump himself is taking it even further, saying it's okay for him to trek (ph) across the country because he is immune, a claim he made if in a tweet so obviously and egregious that Twitter put a warning on it for violating rules about spreading misleading information.

Trump is so intent on putting his own political and emotional neediness ahead of science. Not only is he on the road, his campaign is openly misrepresenting Dr. Fauci in a campaign ad, using a clip of an interview from March, to suggest he supports Trumps handling of the virus.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. President Trump tackled the virus head on, as leaders should.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I can't imagine that anybody could be doing more.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: No. In a statement, Dr. Fauci said he'd never endorse a candidate in five decades of public service, nor was he now. Adding, the comments attributed to me without permission were out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials. And in an interview today, Fauci said he thought the campaign should take the ad down.

Dr. Fauci correctly called the September 26 Rose Garden event a super-spreader event, where at least 13 of the 26 people in and around the White House who tested positive were in attendance.

Now, of course, Trump is showing just how much he's learned which is nothing, and no humility since his diagnosis. He cares so much about the health of supporters, he rounded up hundreds of them, addressing them maskless on Saturday from the balcony overlooking the south lawn.

Vice President Pence was also in on it on Saturday, packing in 3,000 mostly elderly supporters at an event of his own in Florida.

Of course, Donald Trump isn't limiting his attempt at creating super-spreaders to Florida tonight. Tomorrow, he'll be in Pennsylvania, then Des Moines, Iowa, by midweek, and in North Carolina on Thursday, all three of those states seeing a recent rise in cases.

Joining me now Jonathan Lemire, White House Reporter for the Associated Press, Mara Gay, Editorial Board Member of The New York Times, who herself has recovered from COVID, and Dr. Esther Choo, Associate Professor at Oregon Health and Science University.

And, Dr. Choo, I want to start with you first. This letter that came out from the president's physician, who's had some issues with the statements that he's made being odd. He says that Donald Trump is no longer infectious while not providing any proof of that. And he said he tested negative on two consecutive days but didn't say which days. Am I overthinking this or does it stand out to you that it's odd that he didn't specify when he tested negative on this day and this day?

DR. ESTHER CHOO, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, OREGON HEALTH AND SCIENCE UNIVERSITY: The note is odd. And I'll tell you, all of us on medical side reading this are head-scratching, like we are every single time that Conley releases something. I mean, it is never straightforward. It always takes many levels of thinking to figure out what he's talking about.

And even in this memo, he talks about Trump being negative and then mentions antigen test, which are known to be low-sensitivity tests. And actually even on the HHS website, it says if you are going to be using antigen tests, there's a high likelihood that you can have a false negative and you need to follow that up with a confirmatory test.

So when you have something like a PCR test, which is a high sensitivity test, the choice, and an antigen test, which is a low-sensitivity test, the White House is basically saying, we are deliberately choosing the test that is not used particularly because it is not sensitive enough to pick up disease that is still there.

So they are choosing a strategy, again, they name all these test -- there're lots of tests out there. Some of them have been barely used on anybody, except research setting, things subgenomic RNA viral cultures, which are very difficult to do. They are choosing a testing strategy that they know will likely be negative and then bragging about it. It's deliberately confusing even to medical professionals.

REID: Very quickly, can I just play for you just a second, Dr. Choo? I want to play for you -- this is Donald Trump saying something that I think is strange. I'm not even a doctor. I think this is weird. This is him talking about his, quote, immunity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I passed the highest test, the high standards and I'm in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that the word, immunity, means something, having really a protective glow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: He says he has got a protective glow. Is it a high pro-glow? I don't understand. He thinks he's immune. He thinks he passed the highest test like he passed the SATs, which he didn't even take it himself when he did it the first time. I don't get it. Do you get it?

CHOO: The protective glow is not a medical term, just to be clear. And we know so little -- I'm so sorry. We know so little about when you're immune, how immune you are after you have COVID-19, what antibody measurements mean, how quickly they wane. And this is somebody, of course, who received a monoclonal antibody cocktail. So even when you measure his antibody level, it's not his own.

And we know that the antibody they gave him at some point will not be in circulation and we don't know a lot about his natural immune response to COVID.

And so claiming you feel great and you are immune to the disease is exactly what we don't want people to feel when they are done with COVID, because we just don't know. We need people to continue mask-wearing and continue to use social distancing.

And, by the way, he is not out of that 20-day window of isolation that we recommend for patients who had severe COVID, which the president had.

REID: Well, of course, the 20-day isolation will put right up to the day start counting the votes.

Let me go to you, Jonathan Lemire. Mark Meadows -- I wonder do you get the sense that these people understand that nobody believes them anymore. Other than Trump supporters, no one believes them anymore.

Here is Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, and he himself will not keep his mask on when talking to a reporter. Here he is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Let me do this. Let me pull this away.

REPORTER: Yes, just pull away.

MEADOWS: And then that way, I can take this off the top. Well, I'm more than ten feet away. I'm not -- well, I'm not going to talk through a mask.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: It's jaw-dropping, Jonathan, that they are so intent on pleasing Donald Trump with the optics of what they do. If they are willing to risk getting everyone sick, they just don't seem to care.

At some point, does the White House Press Corps just say that we're not going near any of you, we're not going to ask any questions, good luck?

JONATHAN LEMIRE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, certainly the White House has an extraordinary crisis and credibility right now. As you say, it's hard to exactly parse that doctor's note and believe how the president is doing. And it's often contradictory with White House officials are telling us privately.

To your point, yes, there's been a blatant disregard, frankly, from White House officials throughout the pandemic. And even after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19, Chief of Staff Meadows, the day after the president was diagnosed, spoke to reporters outside the White House, was not wearing a mask.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, twice in the days afterwards, she said she had tested negative but came out and talked to reporters without wearing a mask. We know, of course, that the day after one of those briefings is when she tested positive, because the windows, as the doctor well knows, can stretch out. It's not obvious. You can be negative even though the virus is incubating within you.

We have seen now they're still taking their cues from the president, who has made no attempt to empathize with people who have suffered through the coronavirus despite himself having it, even though he says he gets it now. He understands. He is not moderating his rhetoric, whatsoever. He is saying that he's cured. He's felt as never better than 20 years, touting the benefits of these therapeutics, which most Americans cannot get right now, suggesting that he wants to make them available to everyone as a last ditch campaign pitch, but still is going forward.

He did not wear a mask today on Air Force One. The president of the United States who has coronavirus, who battled it, who was just hospitalized less than a week ago, did not wear a mask on Air Force One. Some of the staff, they did but not all. We saw the chief of staff just now refused to keep his mask on when talking to reporters.

And, indeed, it does seems like there's a disregard for the safety of fellow White House staff, of those you're seeing on the ground, at the rally sites there in Florida and other cities later this week. And, yes, indeed, White House reporters who, the White House Correspondents Association, have expressed grave concern about the recklessness and the lack of the regard for the safety of those of us who work in the White House that are trying to cover the president.

REID: Mara, this is where we stand right now. Here are the states that have set records for new cases over the last seven days. We can go all through them, Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Wisconsin, records over the last seven days.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 950 people have been hospitalized, and that's nearly three times more than a month ago, this week. We have North and South Dakota, where they're running out of ICU beds. They're running out of beds to put all the patients. And yet this president is running around saying he has got a protective glow.

Do you recall feeling a protective glow after suffering from coronavirus and feeling like you needed to go on the road and breath on people?

MARA GAY, EDITORIAL BOARD, THE NEW YORK TIMES: No, absolutely not, Joy. It's ridiculous. I just want to say that I think Jon is absolutely right, the president has learned the exact wrong lesson, it seems, from his bout with COVID. And he's spreading disinformation about the virus right now.

Obviously, most Americans cannot get access to the care and treatment that he received. When I was in the hospital, somebody -- the doctor came by and just said, I wish there was something that we could do for you (INAUDIBLE) help, hoping that I didn't crash.

So I just think the disinformation that's out there about how deadly this virus is that's being spread by the president is really extraordinary. I think it's really problematic because I think there are a lot of Americans in rural states and in some of the states that you just mentioned, especially in the Midwest, who maybe they haven't known anyone who's been sick with this yet.

So they are very vulnerable to this idea, this wrong idea that maybe the virus is just like the flu, or isn't that dangerous after all. See, President Trump survived it, he did fine. We'll be fine. What's the big deal? There's no need to wear a mask. And that couldn't be further from the truth. And, unfortunately, months after it killed over 24,000 people in New York City alone, we're seeing the rest of America have to come to terms with an entirely preventable disease.

It's really stunning that just because of this tribal mentality, and that's the only word I can think of, tribal disregard for human life that Republicans are displaying, that some people are refusing to wear a mask to inconvenience themselves so that others can live and not be sick. It's a sad moment in America and I think it transcends politics.

REID: Yes, absolutely. I'm looking at these pictures, most of these people without any masks, all standing, bunched up together, it is cult-like behavior and it's humiliating and embarrassing, and it's also sickening this country. We're not going to get any better until people stop doing it.

Jonathan Lemire, Mara Gay, Dr. Esther Choo, thank you all very much.

Up next on THE REIDOUT, 22 days left in this election season, just 22 days, y'all, and Trump is clearly very nervous. Just take a look at where he's holding his super-spread rallies. If he is still fighting for Iowa, it's really bad, y'all, and down ballot Republicans know it.

Plus, the incredibly long lines on the first day of voting in Georgia, some people waiting more than five hours to vote.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think people are just really ready to vote and it doesn't matter how long it takes. We will stand in line to vote. So I think that's the most important part. We're voting like our life depends on it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Plus, Obamacare takes center stage at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing, which is why Republicans in close re-election races could very well regret swiping this seat.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Grab those masks, America, the super-spreader president is back on the campaign trail, with a MAGA rally kicking off this hour in Florida while Mike Pence stumps in Ohio. The campaign's travel schedule, which includes more rallies in Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina says a lot about how bad things are looking for Trump, who is now trailing Joe Biden by 12 points in the latest Washington Post poll.

Some of Trump's pit stops are battleground that he won in 2016 but now has to fight to keep. Polls are showing razor-thin margins for him and also in down-ticket races, with GOP incumbents in Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Maine, and North Carolina facing tough reelects.

Even South Carolina -- enter South Carolina, where the race for U.S. Senate is now a tossup between Democrat Jaime Harrison and Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. They are tied in a recent Quinnipiac poll, with Harrison raising an eye-popping $57 million, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history.

Joining me now is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in South Carolina, Jaime Harrison.

Jaime, the money that you're raising is sending -- it's sending your opponent into fits. Like, he's literally screaming on -- screaming, give me money, on FOX News like every week. It's really driving him crazy.

But knowing a little bit about the campaign game, there's only a certain amount of media available to purchase. And I can imagine in a state like South Carolina, which isn't the biggest media market in the world, what can you do with $57 million? And what are you doing with all that money?

JAIME HARRISON (D), SOUTH CAROLINA SENATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, Joy, we are spending this money to reach out to every South Carolinian in this great state.

And we're doing it in every medium we possibly can, from radio, to TV, to mail. You can't -- you can't get on YouTube, you can't do anything in this state without seeing this big, round head, smiley face here in South Carolina.

(LAUGHTER)

HARRISON: And the message that you hear is a message of hope. It's about how we bring our community together in order to address the issues that we are dealing with here on a day-to-day basis.

And so I'm very proud of the campaign that we're running and to have the ability to build the best field operation that we have ever seen on the ground here in South Carolina.

And so, if folks want to join it, go to JaimeHarrison.com.

REID: So, Graham's take on that was, he says, every liberal wants to take me out.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Our state is not for sale. Like, he's really upset.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Let me play for you -- I was going to play that sound bite, but you -- I just did a better impression of it.

Here's Lindsey Graham saying something that got a lot of people's attention, a lot of black folks' attention. Here he is talking about where black people can go under -- and under what circumstances, in the state of South Carolina.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): You can be an African-American and go to the Senate. You just have to share the values of our state. It's not about the color of your skin or where you came from. It's about your ideas.

I care about everybody. If you're a young African-American, an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state. You just need to be conservative, not liberal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Is that like a rule?

(LAUGHTER)

REID: I mean, is that the new rules under Lindsey Graham, that -- you, as an African-American, you can go anywhere in this state. You just have to be conservative, not liberal. So, you have to think the way Lindsey Graham thinks, or what -- what does he -- how are you going to be prevented from going anywhere?

Do you understand what he was trying to say?

HARRISON: I don't, Joy.

And it just shows how out of touch Lindsey Graham is. Listen, when -- at the end of the day, when you put your hand on that Bible and you take the oath of office, it is to represent all of South Carolina's people, not just liberals or conservatives or black folks or white folks, all of her folks.

And it's sad to have a senator who represents a state with almost 30 percent of the population that are African-Americans, for a senator to go on TV and say childish stuff like that.

REID: Yes.

HARRISON: Lindsey Graham, he knows better, and we should do better.

REID: Let's talk about this race structurally.

There's a -- you guys -- if you guys are tied at 48-48, 49-49, there's a tiny little bit left in this race of undecided voters, or people who are -- typically vote third-party.

How do you get from 48 to 50? Because you guys are locked neck and neck. How do you get what's left outstanding? Is the outstanding vote a conservative vote that would never vote for a Democrat, or is that outstanding vote something else?

HARRISON: Well, Joy, actually there are three people on the ballot. It's Lindsey Graham, myself and Bill Bledsoe, who's a Constitution Party candidate. He's also listed on the ballot.

And so, in the end, I'm just going to go out and try to get as much of that vote, the majority of that vote, that I can. And we're talking to folks about the issues that are important to them.

One of those issues is the coronavirus. I mean, I wish Lindsey would take the urgency that he has for this Supreme Court nominee to put that into actually passing a relief bill to address the coronavirus here in South Carolina. People are losing their lives, they're losing their jobs, they're losing their businesses.

And Lindsey doesn't have an urgency to really address those issues. And that's sad.

REID: Jaime Harrison, good luck out there. This is one of most exciting races in the country. We're all going to be watching.

Thank you very much, my friend.

(CROSSTALK)

HARRISON: Thank you, Joy. Take care.

REID: And cheers. I want -- thank you.

I want to now turn to Rachel Bitecofer, election forecaster, editor for The Cycle, and senior adviser for The Lincoln Project, and also The Doc. That's what we call her, The Doc.

All right, so talk to me about these races, because I have talked to a couple of South Carolina Republicans who are confident that, in the end, Lindsey Graham has what it takes to squeak through, because, they're saying, it's a conservative state. They make all these arguments.

But then I see Jaime Harrison raising $57 million. He's getting so much more excitement. And I see Lindsey Graham almost in tears on FOX News begging for money. So these things are a disconnect between what South Carolina Republicans are telling me and what I'm seeing.

What are you seeing in this race and these other Southern races, like Georgia, like Alabama, like Mississippi?

RACHEL BITECOFER, THE LINCOLN PROJECT: So, there's a sleeper factor, right?

And the fact of the matter is, Lindsey Graham can't sleep at night. And the reason is that there's coming a judgment day for these Republicans. And it's going to come in the form of a huge turn -- turnout surge of black voters in these Southern states.

And they can make it hard, as hard as they want, for these black voters to vote. But we just saw these early voting lines out of the state of Georgia, where people are standing in them five hours' deep to vote early.

It is coming. Judgment day is upon us. And when you put a candidate like Jaime Harrison, who is just, from the moment that you start hearing him talk, absolutely compelling, which is how I knew that South Carolina, that was the race, with Lindsey Graham as the arch villain, that was most likely to produce an upset, not the Kentucky race, because Kentucky is predominantly white.

South Carolina has this great culture of voting amongst its African-American community. The South Carolina Democratic primary, of course, was just kicked up this year because of the presidential cycle. And if there's anybody who can thread that needle, I think it is Jaime Harrison.

So I'm not going to lie to you. It's a tough race. This is an institutionally advantaged Lindsey Graham situation, but that -- it's going to be all that Charleston, suburban, college-educated turnout surge, and there's going to be this independent, pure independent, break away from Republicans.

Pure independents generally cast their ballots for Republicans in the state of South Carolina.

REID: Yes.

BITECOFER: We are not going to see that happen this time.

REID: And I will note that the state with the highest percentage of black voters in the United States is Mississippi, where Mike Espy is running a race people hadn't thought was even possible.

BITECOFER: Right.

REID: But he came very close before. He's very close. Those two Democrats in Georgia are both polling ahead.

But let's go outside of the South for just a second, because you're seeing Iowa looking 10 -- Trump is traveling to Iowa 23 days before an election. I know enough about elections to know the incumbent president who won Iowa should not be in Iowa, should not be in red states.

But he's going to places like Florida. He's going to these states because he is in trouble, right? Like, you don't really go to those states late in the game.

Even Texas. Let's talk about Texas. Here is a -- this is your Electoral College map showing text as a tossup. Trump should not have to be thinking about Texas. You're saying he needs to be thinking about Texas.

BITECOFER: That's correct.

And about a year out, I put a big bullseye on the state of Texas. It had -- it's got all these demographic realignment and turnout surge potential. It was a state that the Democrats didn't really recognize. They're not really yet even familiar.

I mean, they're just now starting to realize, like, OK, this is a new day, with college-educated voters, and where they're winning and how. And Texas had not been mined fully in 2018. So it has a bunch of House races. It has a state legislature that's probably competitive to flip, nine seats away. They picked up 12 in 2018.

And that is feeding this top-ballot activity that the Biden campaign has money to spend, because the Trump campaign has been bled out of a billion dollars. They wasted it all. Some of it went to corruption, with Parscale and Kim Guilfoyle.

And the only person I have heard really articulate how bad in shape the Trump campaign really is, is Steve Schmidt, who has been on the network several times recently really laying out how poorly situated the Trump campaign is to come down the stretch at a 10-point deficit to try to close this thing out.

And it is -- you do not want to be running the Trump campaign.

REID: Yes, and Trump can't even put any money in, because he's broke. He doesn't pay his taxes. He doesn't have any money.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: So, he can't even...

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Rachel Bitecofer...

BITECOFER: He's stealing money out of it.

REID: Yes. He's like, do I have a hotel that maybe I could leach some money out of?

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Rachel Bitecofer, thank you for being here. Always appreciate it. Great talking to you.

OK, still ahead on THE REIDOUT: Democrats used the confirmation hearing to shine a light on the danger of Republicans packing the federal courts in order to steal away people's health care through the Affordable Care Act.

And don't forget to check out the newest episode of "Kamala" next in line, hosted by yours truly. Episode three picks up just months after Kamala Harris was sworn in as San Francisco district attorney, when a police officer is shot and killed, and Kamala Harris faces her toughest test, stick to her values or cave to public pressure?

Please listen now and subscribe, subscribe, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: So, what do you do when the White House erupts into a viral hot spot?

Well, if you're a proponent of the so-called Blexit movement, you completely misconstrue the word hot. This weekend, we were treated to the latest Trump super-spreader event, this time featuring black and Latino Trumpers gathered on the White House lawn, reportedly to support police and to boost black support for Donald Trump, which is currently in the single digits for some reason.

The invite to the Rose Garden infectorama with custom tees came from one of the latest Trump era minor celebrities, a wannabe White House insider whose previous claims to fame include conservative-splaining Hitler, what me worrying racism, and teaching politics to Kanye West, which worked out really well.

It was part of the sales pitch for Blexit a pied piper call for black voters to quit the Democrats and join the party that coddles neo-Nazis and armed militias, that locks up brown kids, bans Muslims, screams at black athletes for not quietly accepting black people dying at the hands of police, and that claims the only systemic racism in America is perpetrated against white Americans by federal anti-racism programs and the use of the word intersectional, oh, and that has totally ignored the deadly pandemic.

Blexit is a clever send up of Brexit, the messy British exit from the European Union, which Trump supported and which has led to widespread panic over food and medicine and medicine shortages and a crappy economy and general misery, including for recovering COVID patient, and, sorry, did I say I was cool with Trump, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

And what better way to promote exiting the party of the first black president than to invite black folks to risk exiting this life altogether, Herman Cain-style, while the gran jefe, Trump, looks down over his African-Americans from the balcony and hopefully doesn't cough?

I turn it over to every black uncle, AKA, comedian, and SiriusXM Earthquake -- XM star Earthquake to explain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

EARTHQUAKE, COMEDIAN: A number of blacks and Latinos, they're going to take their black (EXPLETIVE DELETED) over there, where them white folks just got sick at. He wants you to visit him when he got the hot shoes.

And Candace paying for some of their flights and hotels for them to come to a place that got the virus in it, a hot spot.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Exactly..

Oh, and ABC News report that some attendees at the White House COVID barbecue had their expenses paid to turn up. Perfect.

I can't believe I have to say this, but you can support police or Trump at home without venturing onto the germy White House grounds to play sycophant to the infector in chief, where you risk taking the 'rona home to your grandma, because that would not be best.

We will be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Today was the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing. But more importantly, it was the culmination of a nearly decade long plot hatched by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pack the court.

Today, the American public got a live lesson in what that looks like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: If you've been paying attention, this should come as no surprise. Republicans have been ramming conservative judges into any available vacancy for four years now. And they're rushing -- as they rush to fill this vacancy, they are thumbing their noses at the millions of people who are voting as I speak.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Senate Republicans have made it crystal clear that rushing the Supreme Court nomination is more important than helping and supporting the American people who are suffering from a deadly pandemic at a devastating economic crisis. Their priorities are not the American people's priorities.

But for the moment, Senate Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and determine the schedule. So, here we are. More than 9 million Americans have already voted. And millions more will vote while this illegitimate committee process is under way.

A clear majority of Americans want whomever wins this election to fill the seat. And my Republican colleagues know that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Democrats put focus on what is it at stake, especially the threat to Americans healthcare.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D-RI): This Supreme Court nominee has signaled in the judicial equal of all caps that she believes the Affordable Care Act must go and that the president -- precedent protecting the ACA doesn't matter. The big secretive influences behind this unseemly rush see this nominee as a judicial torpedo. They are firing at the ACA.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: For more, I'm joined by the gentleman that you just saw there, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. He's a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And, Senator Whitehouse, I am so glad to have you on, I have wanted to talk with you for a long time, because every time I see you speaking in the well of the Senate, I am saying amen to everything you're seeing, about the big business and big corporate influences that want these seats, just as much as people who hate Roe.

But before I get there, I'm going to get there, but I first want to play for you what I think is the actual packing of the court, because this media narrative about packing the court and demanding Joe Biden answer to me misses the point.

This is what I call packing the court. Here, take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: I was shocked that the former President Obama left so many vacancies and didn't try to fill those positions. Senator --

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I'll tell you why, I'll tell you why. I was in charge of the -- of what he did the last two years of the Obama administration.

HANNITY: I give -- and I will give you full credit for that. And, by the way, take a bow.

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R-NC): If Hillary Clinton becomes president, I am going to do everything I can do to make sure that four years from now, we still got an opening on the Supreme Court.

MCCONNELL: One of my proudest moments was when I looked at Barack Obama in the eye and I said, Mr. President, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And, you know, Richard Burr was not the only senator who said, we will make -- we will keep those seats open for eight years to make sure that only a Republican can fill those seats.

Can you speak to from your point of view why Republicans are so desperate to make sure that they are the only people who can fill seats on any federal court?

WHITEHOUSE: Well, I think there's a huge overlap between the big special interest money that funds the Republican Party, like the fossil fuel industry and so forth, and the big special interest money that is behind this court packing scheme. So, for Republicans say to the big money behind the court packing scheme, hey, forget about it. We're not interested. We want to do this legit, they are telling their big donors we're going to make you unhappy.

And so, they don't go there, and the reason the big donors play this game is the stuff they want to get done is stuff that even Republicans won't vote for.

Imagine asking Republicans in Congress and the Senate to vote to let big corporate interest put unlimited amounts of money, even unlimited anonymous money, dark money, into American elections. You'd be politically suicidal to vote for that.

But they hop over to the court where they got five Republican appointees and, boom, Citizens United. Suddenly, it's the law of the land. The big corporate special interest can spend unlimited dark money.

So, it's a pretty clear set of incentives and a pretty clear set of behaviors.

REID: Well, you're absolutely right, because no one is going to vote for dirty water, air you can't breathe, and no health care. But this is what they want to do, and they know they can't do it legislatively.

WHITEHOUSE: Yeah.

REID: Just on the ACA refill, 133 million people have preexisting conditions. I don't know if that includes the 7.5 million who now have COVID-19. They would be disqualified from care, 21 million would just lose their coverage, 12 million low income people would lose their coverage through Medicaid, 800,000 with opioid addiction would lose coverage, 2 million young adults would be bounced off their parents' healthcare.

Republicans can't do that legislatively. Are you -- if they manage to do it through the courts, through using Amy Coney Barrett's vote, what would Senate Democrats be prepared to do? Would this mean, OK, fine, you guys want to play this game, we'll just pass the ACA again, but this time with the public option, like what are Senate -- is there a plan in place if they manage to take away this -- our healthcare?

WHITEHOUSE: If they do --

REID: Yeah.

WHITEHOUSE: -- then we will make damn sure we restore it bigger and stronger.

As you may recall, we dialed back because Republicans were promising to work with us on Obamacare, we dialed back against many of our better judgment and many of our protestations. We dialed back things like the public option, things like Medicare at 60 or 55, things like being able to buy into Medicare through your state as a program.

There are a lot of ideas kicking around at the time that we dialed back on, because what was accepted was that the Republican plan, the Massachusetts plan, the Republican Rhode Island Chafee plan of the market mechanism was the one that would attract Republicans.

And so, we went for that. But they haven't played fair then. They haven't played fair since. And I think it's time we got the healthcare system for the American people that they want and that they deserve. There are gaps and there are holes and you don't have to go into bankruptcy and you get to choose the program that you want.

REID: Amen, amen. I think you get amens and hallelujahs from anybody watching the show.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, keep up the fight. Thank you very much, Senator. We really appreciate your time.

WHITEHOUSE: Thank you.

REID: And good -- and modeling that good behavior with that mask. Thank you for doing that as well.

And, meanwhile, remember when using the powers of the presidency to attack political rivals was considered a scandalous abuse of power -- well, now, you know, it's just Monday.

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: As you've probably noticed, the past few weeks have been a downward spiral into the ludicrous. There was Trump's steroid-fueled typhoid tour, his Mussolini-esque balcony appearances, and news that Trump considered ripping open his button down to reveal a Superman t-shirt after he exited Walter Reed last week.

With all of that going on, it's easy to miss Trump's far more disturbing moves including directing his cabinet members to use the power of the state to attack his political enemies, you know, typical authoritarian behavior.

For more, I'm joined by John Brennan, former director of the CIA and author of "Undaunted: My Fight Against America's Enemies at Home and Abroad". The "at home" is ringing in my ears right now.

And, Mr. Brennan, it's so great to be able to talk with you. Thank you for being here.

You know, with all that Donald Trump has done, it did sort of go over, because it just become just usual Trumpian behavior, that he went on a rant rebuking William Barr who hasn't been shy about helping his political friends out, for not having already indicted President Obama and Hillary Clinton. That is Mobutu-esque behavior. Should we ignore it as ludicrous Trumpism or take it seriously?

JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Well, Joy, it's good to be with you.

And I think we need to take it seriously. But you're absolutely right, things have gone from the abnormal to the surreal, and Donald Trump continues to believe that the institutions of government, whether it be law enforcements, the Department of Justice or the intelligence community are his personal tools to use as he sees fit and that's why, you know, railing against Barr and Pompeo because they're not doing enough to try to discredit Trump's opponents really just reflects the extent to which Trump is going to go to try to, you know, steal the election.

And so, I think this is something very serious and I would encourage the people who head up these institutions especially people like Chris Wray, the director of the FBI, they have a particular obligation to honor their oath of office, and I think that they are doing a good job right now, despite the corruption that we see coming out of the attorney general's office, as well as the White House.

REID: Yeah, Chris Wray might be the last man standing in terms of behaving with honor. I mean, the indictment of those Michigan domestic terrorists I think is good marks for him.

But to stay with Trump for a moment, the biggest fear we had as we watched Russia-gate unfold and watch Donald Trump, you know, try to go after Ukraine and try to jam them up for information against Joe Biden and bully -- try to bully the intelligence service saying he didn't believe them, he believe Putin over them, the biggest fear is that eventually they would buckle and that our intelligence services rather than doing what they were supposed to do, would start to pull back and would pull back if they saw election interference happening again.

We don't see -- I don't think that's happened, but when you have the DNI, the director of national intelligence, who is one of the political appointees, he's not one of the career guys, brief only Lindsey Graham on some ridiculous, unverified, basically Russian propaganda to be used potentially in the election and only brief Lindsey Graham, does that worry you that eventually the rot will seep down into the intelligence services?

BRENNAN: Absolutely. I think John Ratcliffe has dishonored his oath of office. He dishonors the intelligence profession by playing these political games, by selectively releasing information that seems to suggest that Hillary Clinton did something wrong.

And, unfortunately, John Ratcliffe, who was a very strong and ardent, partisan supporter of Donald Trump has brought the same approach to the office of the Director of National Intelligence.

And the women and men of the intelligence community who work hard every day to try to keep their fellow citizens safe are not being represented well by a John Ratcliffe who is, again, misusing his office and abusing his authority. The fact we have somebody in the White House who is dismissive of intelligence and takes the word of Vladimir Putin over the word of the intelligence community I think is really telling of just how far things have gone in terms of the corruption of the state under Donald Trump.

REID: You know, your book "Undaunted", you write -- the subtext is my fight against America's enemies at home and abroad. And I'm not saying it's a book of Donald Trump necessarily but if Donald Trump were to win a second term in your mind what's the worst case scenario?

BRENNAN: Well, I think there are several and I do talk in my book about how I've done battle with a lot of politicians on both sides of the aisle who I think really have abused their offices and their authorities and responsibilities.

But if Donald Trump is reelected, I think it's going to send just an awful signal to the rest of the world that he was not an aberration and that he's going to continue on this path of ignoring the United States' global responsibilities.

So, on the international stage, I'm very worried about what it means for global stability and peace. But even more fundamentally, I'm concerned what's happening here in the United States. Donald Trump has fueled this polarization that's taking place. As you pointed out, he has given a pass to these individuals in Michigan that tried to kidnap the governor.

There is a real ideological affinity between Donald Trump and these militia groups and white supremacist groups. Clearly they oppose any government interference in their lives. They have no sense of civic responsibility and they have this very strong nativist tendency that is anti-foreign, xenophobic, and they look at the world through a very, very narrow prism of only what is going to help themselves and those like them.

And so, if we have another four years of Donald Trump I really am very concerned that are going to be facing serious problems here at home as well as on the international Trump. And that's why I think having Donald Trump stay in the White House any longer than inauguration day would be a recipe for disaster for this country.

REID: Are you concerned he won't leave if he loses?

BRENNAN: No. I'd like to think there is going to be a resounding outcome in this election and a renunciation of Donald Trump's policies so that even the Republicans who have capitulated to Donald Trump's every whim so far will see the writing on the wall and they're not going to support it.

And as the Constitution says, Donald Trump's authority as president runs out on Inauguration Day. There will be a new president inaugurated on that day and I certainly hope that individual is not Donald Trump.

REID: John Brennan, thank you very much for your time. Best of luck with the book, sir. Thank you.

And that is tonight's REIDOUT.

Thank you all for being here tonight.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY BE UPDATED.END

Content and programming copyright 2020 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.