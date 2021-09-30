Transcript: The ReidOut, 9/30/21

Summary

Awaiting Pelosi`s decision on infrastructure vote. Policies Biden campaigned on in peril. Biden in April at a great inflection point in history. Battle over Biden agenda about values, not cost.

Transcript

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: That will be full coverage on MSNBC, including right now on THE REIDOUT with Joy Reid. Hello, Joy.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Hey, Ari. Thank you very much. The plot thickens. Have great evening.

All right, and we begin THE REIDOUT tonight, waiting, as you just heard, to see if Speaker Pelosi will bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor for a vote tonight, which per her history, Pelosi would likely only do if it will pass.

Right now, members are bracing for a late night with no votes scheduled before 9:00 P.M. But top aides to the president, Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been huddling to figure out a path forward.

Now, if you have been paying attention to the beltway media conversation about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, nicknamed BIF, and the larger reconciliation bill, what you`ve probably heard a lot about is how much these bills cost and what certain politicians in particular are willing to spend.

What you`re not hearing enough about is what`s actually in these bills and what they mean for you. Because here is the reality, this debate isn`t about numbers. The debate is about what policies you, the American people, believe should become law, and, therefore, are worth spending money on. And it so happens that the things in both of these bills are things Joe Biden campaigned on, won on and vowed to deliver if and when he was elected.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, U.S. PRESIDENT: We`re at a great inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back better and build back. We have to build back better. We also need to make a once in a generation investment in our families and our children.

Trickle-down economics has never worked. It`s time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Democrats now have an opportunity to put their money where their mouths are.

Let`s take a beat and remember what we are talking about. The bipartisan infrastructure bill sets aside $550 billion new dollars for roads, bridges and public transit, a major expansion of high speed internet and funding for clean drinking water, think Flint, Michigan. It also includes some new measures to combat climate change.

This is the bill that moderate Democrats and some Republicans are all for. But the second bill, which would focus in large part on President Biden`s build back better agenda, like expanding the child tax credits, establishing paid family and medical leave, funding universal preschool and free community college and more robust action on climate change, well, that is where things get tricky.

You see, opponents of the bigger bill, which was split off so that it could be passed by Democrats alone through reconciliation, say that the price tag is too high. But just for a second, let`s put that in perspective. The build back better bill would set aside $3.5 trillion over ten years. Do you know how much you pay for our defense budget over the same amount of time? More than $7 trillion.

So, let`s get real. This shouldn`t be about how much it costs because we know Republicans in particular do not really care about running up debts. Because if that was the case, their mango Mussolini would have been put on a tighter leash.

This fight isn`t even about so-called moderates versus progressives. It`s about what values we decide to implement through the power that we give the people we elect, which the speaker, Nancy Pelosi, made abundantly clear today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I just told members of my leadership that the reconciliation bill was a culmination of my service in Congress, because it was about the children, the children, the children, the children. Their health, it`s about health, the education, the economic security of their families, a clean, safe environment in which they could thrive, and a world at peace in which they could succeed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And she is right because these are massive investments in the American people, and something that we haven`t really seen since FDR.

It really shouldn`t shock you to hear that the majority of Americans like this stuff. One poll shows that 64 percent of voters support the infrastructure bill. That same poll showed that 62 percent of voters when showed what`s in the build back better agenda support that, which makes Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema`s obstinate refusal to budge on these issues all the more perplexing. Instead they seem content backing the majority of their congressional colleagues into a corner with zero evidence that they will commit to anything but their pet issues, which explains some of their colleagues` skepticism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): I believe that there are some that don`t want to pass both bills. And I think that what we`ve seen from the influence of corporate lobbyists in Washington, that that is absolutely part of the conversation, and that`s why we want to secure a path to passage on both of these bills.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Senator Manchin was asked about some of that criticism today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: What do you say to people who you and Senator Sinema are holding this whole thing up?

[19:05:03]

SEN. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV): We don`t have 50 votes. Basically, take whatever we aren`t able to come to agreement with today and take that on the campaign trail next year, and I`m sure that they`ll get many more liberal, progressive Democrats with what they say they want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I guess that he`s forgotten that this was already litigated in 2020. And guess what? Joe Biden won that argument.

With me now, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

You know, I have to say, Congresswoman, what has perplexed me the most about this fight is that having, you know, been around Democrats and, you know, been a Democrat and sort of observed Democrats in the wild for a really long time, my presumption always was that I understood what Democrats were for, in general.

I want to put back up what`s in the build back better proposal. Because I think what Nancy Pelosi said today about this being the culmination of basically why she is a Democrat, this is over ten years, paid family leave, universal Pre-K, free community college, child care reforms, extended tax credits, climate change provisions, Medicare expansion.

When you combine that with what`s in the other bill, meaning the roads and bridges, the high speed internet, et cetera, the two of those things together strike me as what Democrats are generally always for.

Number one, why were the bills split up in the first place? And do you now think it was mistake? Because the combined some of those two things is what I thought Democrats were about.

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): Yes, Joy, it`s so great to see you. And, yes, we were not for splitting up the bill in the first place. In fact, we told everyone we knew that that was a bad idea. Because what we didn`t want to do is split roads and bridges against child care, against paid leave, against free community college.

And when the decision was made to split the two bills, what we said in the progressive caucus, and we`re a 96-member strong progressive caucus, we said that a majority of our members would not vote for the infrastructure bill, a much smaller bill. And while it has some good things, Joy, I would just say that there are a lot of people who feel like the climate provisions in particular are actually negative, net negative in terms of carbon emissions if you just have that bill.

And so what we`re trying to do with the reconciliation bill is make sure -- that`s the build back better act that has all of the rest of it, that`s 85 percent of the president`s agenda in the build back better act.

And so we`ve said we will not vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill until we have a vote in the Senate on the reconciliation bill, because that is absolutely crucial. And we are not going leave behind women and families who desperately need child care and paid leave, you know, people who need community college in order to be able to get those jobs in the infrastructure package, we`re not going to leave behind climate change.

And while the infrastructure bill has a little bit of money for water, the reality is the vast majority of getting lead out of water, you mentioned Flint, is actually in the build back better act. So that is why we`ve been so firm about it.

And, you know, our members have been amazing. They are not going to leave anybody behind. And we`re going to deliver the entirety of President Biden`s agenda to his desk. This isn`t a liberal wish list of things that we wish we could have that nobody agrees with us on. 96 percent of Democrats in the House and the Senate and the president of the United States campaigned on this agenda and now want to deliver it.

REID: And what`s interesting is that Sinema and Manchin initially voted on the framework. They were saying they were for reconciliation. The thing that is confusing about it is it does feel like a bait and switch from those looking from the outside looking in. Like they managed to split it so that they could take out everything that -- as you said, it`s not liberal or progressive. Joe Biden is a moderate. Like Joe Biden is a norm core Democrat, if I`ve ever seen one. That`s why Barack Obama picked him. He is not -- he is not a sort of classic progressive, he is a moderate. And these are like general Democratic things.

Let me show you one of the protests that is happening out there. This is USA Today. So, there are people protesting on the golden gate bridge right now because one of the other things that`s been thrown over the bridge is immigration reform. Like it seems like things that are sort of core to what Democrats have been saying they want to do for a long time are getting thrown under the bus.

The White House reportedly is on you guys` side, on the progressive caucus` side. Have they signaled to you that they are on your side all the way to the point if you`ve got to vote against that infrastructure bill, they`re good with it?

JAYAPAL: Well, they understand exactly where we are. We have been transparent. I talked to the White House regularly. I talked to them today. I talk to the speaker regularly. This is the president`s agenda, and they know that we are actually the ones who have the president`s back. And I know that they have been very complimentary about that, and also about the fact that we`re talking about what`s in the build back better agenda.

[19:10:00]

I so appreciative that you put up that chart, because while people will remember a road or a bridge -- and those are important, Joy. I`m not saying they`re not. I need them in my district. But what people will really remember is when they wake up in the morning and they now can afford child care, they now have paid family and medical leave, they now can send their kids to community college or trade school, they now have dental, vision, and hearing for their Medicare benefits, they now have a real chance to tell their kids or their grandkids that the planet is going to be here for them because we`re really going to take on climate change.

And so I think the White House has been -- we`ve worked very closely with the White House. We`ve worked very closely with the speaker. Because, again, this isn`t some crazy idea, this is the president`s agenda that we insist on delivering for.

REID: Let`s talk about the elephants in the room, and maybe elephants, because it`s weird that there are Democrats here. Let`s play a conversation that -- or a confrontation that a Bloomberg reporter had with Joe Manchin yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Sir, the company you founded, Enersystems, provides coal to power plants that would be impacted by one of the proposals in the plan. How is that not a conflict of interest?

MANCHIN: What?

REPORTER: Your company provides coal.

MANCHIN: I`ve been in a blind trust for 20 years. I have no idea what they`re doing.

REPORTER: But you`re still getting dividends from it. I mean you`re still --

MANCHIN: Are you (INAUDIBLE). You got a problem?

REPORTER: Do I have a problem? You`re son owns it, right? I mean, how`s that not a conflict of interest?

MANCHIN: I`m very proud of my son, he does a good job. You`d do best to change the subject now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Okay that was a little bit hostile. Then you have Senator Sinema, who came out and reiterated her opposition to the $3.5 trillion framework, saying that she is publicly more than two months ago said that before Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill said she would not support a bill costing $3.5 trillion and saying we will not negotiate with the press. She won`t actually talk with the press. She also, as Lawrence O`Donnell pointed out, won`t even talk to her, doesn`t even seem to be showing her constituents very much respect.

Is the issue here that the coal interests, that the moneyed interests, maybe -- and I`m not asking you to impugn either of their character, but that the coal interests and money interests, maybe in their own families, own circles, big pharma, which we know is related to Joe Manchin, that those interest are coming down so hard on people like Manchin and Sinema that they will never support the $3.5 trillion? Because, really, what they`ve been sent to do is kill that bill.

JAYAPAL: Well, I can`t speak to those two senators, but what I can tell you is those lobbyists are lined up outside our doors all day long, all week long, all year long. And as we`ve had more and more people, like me and others who don`t take corporate PAC contributions, who are insistent that we are here to deliver for the people and to convince people again that government actually works for them and not the special interests, I think what you have seen is more and more reluctance to pass some of these things that clearly do not make the tax system fair, right?

We are insistent that President Biden`s agenda, which is to actually make the tax system fair and make the wealthiest pay their fair share and corporations pay their fair share and repeal some of these fossil fuel subsidies, and make sure we`re taking on drug companies who are making billions, even as people can`t afford their life-saving prescriptions, that is President Biden`s agenda in the build back better act.

So I can`t say what`s driving somebody to be against it, but what I can say is 4 percent. 4 percent of all the Democrats in the House and the Senate are blocking the build back better act from passing. 96 percent agree with us. The president agrees with us. And the speaker of the House, the Senate majority leader, everybody is with us on this, and yet we`re being -- you know, that`s the thing about narrow majorities.

And when people were saying, well, Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema, they decide everything, I kept saying to people, everyone, hello, in the House, everyone is Manchin or Sinema. We have the three vote majority in the House, and that`s why the progressive caucus, but also some of our allies is not a progressives versus moderates fight, as you point out. It`s really a 96 percent of Democrats against anyone of the 4 percent who opposes it. So that`s why we`ve been so strong.

REID: I think it`s important to reiterate that. Because I think the way that the media tends to talk about politics, is to section it moderates versus progressives, when in this case that isn`t the difference. It`s whether you believe in these values that have been Democratic values since FDR or not, right? And I think about a division.

I want to make a quick turn. And by the way this is an incredible civics exercise to show people how powerful these special interests are. And what -- they`re willing to go to the mat to kill off these ideas. They`re all over ads as well.

Let me make a turn, because yourself and Representative Cori Bush and Barbara Lee did some incredibly brave testimony. It was incredibly personal.

[19:15:01]

We aired some of the interview that you did with Ali Vitali yesterday, but I just want to play some of that testimony that you did today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BARBARA LEE (D-CA): I`m compelled to speak out because of the real risks of the clock being turned back those days before Roe versus Wade, to the days when I was a teenager and had a back alley apportion in Mexico.

REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): To all the black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of. We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us. So we deserve better. We demand better. We are worthy of better.

JAYAPAL: For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice, the most difficult I`ve made in my life. But it was my choice, and that is what must be preserved for every pregnant person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I am sure that you are getting an overwhelming response to the bravery of you three women. Just give us a little taste of what you`ve heard back after that amazing testimony.

JAYAPAL: It`s been incredible. I mean, the love from across the country, the fact that it was three women of color, members of Congress, testifying the fact that people feel themselves heard in our stories, the fact that people don`t have to tell the story for themselves but they know it. None of us should have to tell these stories, frankly. They are personal. If we want to, then that`s great.

But there are a lot of people out there who don`t want to tell their story but they want to be heard and they want to be protected. And they want to see the diversity of the experiences represented. And I think that`s what my incredible colleagues, Representative Lee and Representative Bush and I, tried to do this morning, is portray the intensely personal choices we have to make and the circumstances surrounding those choices.

And the fact that -- and I said this in my testimony, I will never tell somebody else that they should have abortion because that is their choice. But they don`t get to tell me that I shouldn`t, because at the end of the day, it`s my body, and I get to control it.

REID: I got to tell you, you three and so many of your colleagues are proving that diversity is not a favor to the diverse, it is a gift to this country. It is a gift to America because you all are showing us the meaning of bravery and valor.

Thank you so much for doing that and for fighting this fight on behalf of values. Brilliant, thank you, I appreciate you.

JAYAPAL: Thank you so much, Joy.

REID: Thank you, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Up next on THE REIDOUT, Congressman Adam Schiff joins me on the new subpoenas in the January 6th insurrection and who might be next to receive one.

Plus, Kristi Noem long history of using her office to help her family members get jobs. She`s been caught yet again.

And the critical Virginia governor`s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin, who really wants people to believe his a moderate and not the Trumper he truly is.

And tonight`s absolute worst, gaming the system to their advantage will simultaneously sabotaging the Biden economic agenda.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:22:10]

REID: The select committee on January 6 is moving forward in high gear, issuing 11 new subpoenas just last night to those involved in planning, promoting and financing the rallies that precipitated the siege on the Capitol, including the so-called Stop the Steal rally at the Ellipse.

Now, you may not have heard of these people, but their depositions are a crucial step toward untangling the web of connections and communications that set the stage for the insurrection. Among them is Cindy Chafian, who submitted the original permit application for the rally. She`s closely allied with extremist radio host Alex Jones, and she openly praised the right-wing militias that would later lead the attack on the Capitol.

Then there`s Maggie Mulvaney, a niece of Trump`s former chief of staff, who served as the VIP lead of the rally. Mulvaney is also a current House staffer, according to Politico, which notes that the House has rarely turned its subpoena power on its own.

Then there`s Katrina Pierson, who reportedly had an in person meeting with Donald Trump two days before the insurrection. In fact, she was reportedly assigned to the White House to -- quote -- "take charge" of the rally planning.

That`s according to ProPublica, which reported in June that Pierson helped arrange a deal where those organizers deemed too extreme to speak at the Ellipse could do so on the day before, on January 5. In other words, the White House knew extremists would be descending on Washington. They knew it was a powder keg just waiting to explode, and Donald Trump still lit the fuse.

According to -- among the extremists who spoke on January 5 was a member of the paramilitary group the 3 Percenters, as well as far right-wing activists Ali Alexander, who later implicated three Republican lawmakers in the event of the next day.

This comes amid new signs that the select committee means business. They have already previewed the possibility of holding resistant witnesses in contempt, noting that the Biden Justice Department is not likely to stand in the way.

And Congressman Adam Schiff signaled this morning, that there may be more subpoenas to come, indicating that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would also be the pertinent witness.

And Congressman Adam Schiff of California joins me now.

Congressman, let`s go right to that, because the idea that you have a current Republican House staffer that is on the list already, that feels like the door is now open. Should we be expecting to see names on that list that are more recognizable and that are members of Congress, up to potentially including the speak -- the House minority leader?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): We haven`t made any decisions yet on particular members of Congress.

But one thing we have been very clear about it, and that is no one is off- limits. We want to get to the bottom of all the facts, what led up to that insurrection, what planning went into it, who was organizing the rally, what expectation they had about potential violence or planned violence that day.

[19:25:06]

And if there are members of Congress -- and I think there are -- that have relevant information about the planning of that day, that were on the phone with the president during that day, that can shed light on what the president knew, when he knew it, what others in the White House were doing, why the military response was so slow in coming, we want answers to all those questions.

So, people have to understand, whether they`re in Congress or out of Congress, if they have relevant information, we`re going to want it.

REID: What`s frightening here is how the connections between some of these extremist groups and the White House appear to be playing out just in the order of the subpoenas that are coming out.

This is this woman Cindy Chafian. She openly praised these militias, some of whom later were involved in the insurrection. She stood on January 5 at this pre-rally that was where the extremists were: "Thank you, Proud Boys, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, 3 Percenters. All of those guys keep you safe."

There`s also ProPublica reporting that one of the organizers of the rallies told ProPublica that his group felt the need to urgently warn the White House of possible danger. "It remains unclear precisely what the White House officials learned about safety concerns about the march and whether they took those reports seriously."

The indication here, that at least some people who were planning these rallies leading up to January 6 understood that there were going to be violent people around, and they seemed to have done nothing, if not encouraging those people to still show up. Is that the sense that you have?

SCHIFF: Well, this is exactly what we need to flesh out.

And for those who say, don`t we know what happened on January 6, there are so many unanswered questions. What did we know, what did the planners know, what did the president know about who was showing up? And was it part of the plan that, if they couldn`t get the vice president to violate the Constitution and decertify the results from this state or that, that they were prepared to use violence?

Was that part of the plan? What was the person`s thinking? What was the president advised about who was showing up? And so these are among the most central questions to this inquiry. And these folks that were involved in the planning of the rally, they have pertinent information to share.

And we are going to expect their cooperation. And we`re going to insist on their testimony one way or another.

REID: You mentioned the former president. I mean, this is somebody who said, we`re going to go down, I will walk with you, and we`re hopefully going to see the vice president, Mike Pence, be brave. We hope he will. We hope these congresspeople will be.

In retrospect, that all sounds very threatening. He seems to be an obvious person that the commission might want to hear from. Is that in the plans?

SCHIFF: Well, I don`t want to get ahead of where our committee or our chairman are.

But you raise a very important point, which is, the president, of course, said that he was going to go with these marchers descending on the Capitol, and didn`t. So why did you tell the crowd he was, and why did he decide not to? Was the president aware of what was going to happen when they got to the Capitol?

These are really pivotal questions at the heart of all of this. And we`re going to be calling in anyone who has relevant information.

And, look, we expect to get a fight on some of this. The president is already gearing up for a fight. But the fact that we are going straight to subpoenas with some of these witnesses show you that we`re not messing around here. We`re not going to allow ourselves to be endlessly played rope-a-dope with in the court.

We need to get answers, and we need to get them fast.

REID: And how hard are you guys willing to go in terms of enforcing these subpoenas?

We know that the Trump administration`s officials routinely batted away subpoenas and pretended that they didn`t have to comply with them. Now that they are no longer in charge of the Justice Department, do you expect these subpoenas to be enforced by the DOJ? And, if so, how?

SCHIFF: That is certainly my expectation.

And I hope I will not be disappointed in that expectation. The mechanism is, if we subpoena people, and they don`t show up or they refuse to cooperate, we can hold them in contempt. And we can make a referral for a criminal contempt charge against those who are flouting the law.

And then it will be up to the attorney general. Now, we didn`t have that option during the last four years, when we had people like Bill Barr...

REID: Right.

SCHIFF: ... who essentially would do anything the former president wanted, no matter how corrupt, up until the very end, apparently.

REID: Yes.

SCHIFF: So, given that he was one of the people in contempt of Congress, it wasn`t viable to go to him to enforce a subpoena.

It`s obviously a very different situation now, and we will hope and count on the Biden Justice Department and the new attorney general to enforce the rule of law.

[19:30:04]

REID: As somebody who does not feel that I know very much about what happened on January 6, I feel there is so, so much more to learn, I thank you all for this inquiry.

We will be watching and paying very close attention. Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you very much, sir. Really appreciate you being here.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

REID: All right, and up next on THE REIDOUT: The roaming Noem has freely attacked President Biden`s son, but new accusations about Noem`s own nepotism are so egregious, her state`s disgraced attorney general is looking into it.

More ahead on THE REIDOUT.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is under the scrutiny of her state`s attorney general after accusations that she abused her power and engaged in nepotism.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that, last summer, after Noem`s daughter was denied a real estate appraiser certification, Noem summoned into her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman`s direct supervisor, and the state labor secretary, all for a little chat.

Noem`s daughter was there too. And soon after that meeting, her daughter`s certification was magically approved.

But that`s not all. Just after Noem`s daughter had her certification in hand, the labor secretary called that very agency head to demand her resignation. The governor denies that she asked for any special treatment for her daughter.

[19:35:01]

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, says he is actively reviewing the situation.

And joining me now is Charlie Sykes, editor at large for The Bulwark and an MSNBC columnist.

Let`s talk about this, because it`s a very complicated situation, where even the guy investigating her, Jason Ravnsborg, is also problematic. He faced misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car last summer, claiming he didn`t see the man before, during or after the accident, even though the man`s glasses were found in his car.

So it`s kind of like, is there anybody that isn`t corrupt in South Dakota?

CHARLIE SYKES, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: No, there`s something rotten in South Dakota

And Kristi Noem is having a pretty bad day. She`s actually having a bad week. And so let`s put this in context. She`s been on the short list, possibly, for 2024. And the assumption in MAGA world, of course, is that Donald Trump will be the nominee. And so the question is, who will be the vice presidential candidate?

And there`s a lot of speculation that Trump might name a woman or a member of minority group, some person of color. So that pushes Kristi Noem and people like Tim Scott to the top of the list, which means that every one of these stories is sort of a test, is she ready for prime time?

Because you know what? She`s not going to have the same kind of media cover as I think you called him the mango Mussolini.

(LAUGHTER)

SYKES: And it`s a test of virtue ethics, but it`s also a test about her ability to handle these stories. And that`s not going well.

REID: Well, I mean, look, let`s just go through some of her nepotism scandals.

One of her college-aged daughters was one of the first four employees hired for her transition team back in 2018. Over the course of two years she worked for her mom, this young woman, who is Kennedy -- her last name is Kennedy -- enjoyed more than $17,000 in raises at the taxpayer expense, including a 12 percent wage boost in the midst of a wage freeze that Noem had imposed on all other employees.

Kyle Peters, the husband of Noem`s older daughter, took a $60,000 salary in the governor`s Office of Economic Development. It prompted one Republican state senator to introduce the anti-nepotism bill because of her. So she has a history of this.

But my question is, in the party of Trump, does that even matter? Doesn`t that actually make her more qualified to be his V.P.? Like, if she`s that corrupt, like, isn`t she just what he wants?

SYKES: Well, see, this what is interesting -- and I have -- we have talked about this before -- how Trump world seems to attract all of these characters who are ethically questionable, because they know that there`s no apologies, right? There are really no standards. You can just push back against the fake news.

The problem here, though -- and this is where I think she`s got some problems -- is there are going to be knives out throughout MAGA -- the MAGA world, and she doesn`t have the kind of unique position that Donald Trump has.

Now look, she`s done everything possible to be as deplorable as possible, sending -- paying to send the National Guardsmen down to the border, and the various other things. But in this world, there are so many litmus tests. So, again, she`s going to be facing these darts from within the tent.

And I think she may be thinking, hey, I`m running the governorship like a family business. Isn`t that what the Trump White House was? I mean, I`m not treating my kids today different than Donald Trump was treating his kids.

REID: Yes.

SYKES: But you know what? You often find out that the rules don`t apply the same way to Trumpists they do to the guy at the top.

REID: That`s right. Correct.

And there`s also the woman factor too. I mean, I remember Nikki Haley facing similar friendly fire in South Carolina, when Republicans tried to accuse her of sort of infidelity stuff, and there`s all sorts of weird stuff floating around Kristi Noem as well.

SYKES: Yes.

REID: And it does feel like it`s coming from inside the tent.

Trump doesn`t respect women. So, aren`t these women, like Nikki Haley, who`s now trying to kiss up to Trump, and people like Kristi Noem...

SYKES: Right.

REID: ... she can say that she wants to put him on Mount Rushmore every day of the week. He will take it, bake it and still pick DeSantis.

SYKES: Well, the thing is that he`s going to want to see whether they`re tough, they`re strong, they will fight.

And you`re making kind of a reference to a garbage attack from a garbage publication. But I think it`s an indication of the kind of sleaze that you`re going to get out there. And you know that, in this world, I mean, it`s just, again, the problem of the MAGA-verse is that truth is not necessarily a predicate for spreading stories about people.

And so you do get that about Nikki Haley. You do get that about Kristi Noem. So, it is going to be ugly.

REID: Yes.

SYKES: And it`s going to be -- I mean, and it`s going to accelerate.

The fact that you`re having this kind of thing happening now, this early, is an indication of the toxic environment. But what a surprise that the Trump world is this sort of toxic sludge dump.

REID: Yes.

SYKES: But these stories about the nepotism run deep. I think it shows a callousness and an incaution, a sloppiness, a contempt for ethics.

And she just seems to be stumbling in trying to explain it.

[19:40:03]

REID: Yes, indeed.

To quote Rick Wilson, everything Trump touches dies. Everybody trying to suck up to him, you`re going to find out real quick all those rules only apply to him.

SYKES: Yes.

REID: Charlie Sykes, you`re great. Thank you very much.

SYKES: Yes. Thank you.

REID: Have a wonderful evening.

OK, does the name Glenn Youngkin ring a bell? He`s Virginia`s Republican gubernatorial nominee. And he wants you to believe he`s a moderate. But he`s really a Trump in sheep`s clothing.

We will explain after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: There is a new big-name Republican in town, not quite a household name yet, but you are about to hear a lot more about Glenn Youngkin in the coming weeks.

He`s the Republican running for governor of Virginia against Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe. Now, in many ways, Youngkin embodies what it means to be a normcore conservative/maybe moderate Republican these days, trying to appease both the forever Trumpers and independent voters.

His success or failure could solidify the GOP playbook leading up to the midterms next year, and it can have huge implications for the health of Virginians, similar to the recall election in California, where Gavin Newsom defeated the COVID candidate, Larry Elder.

[19:45:10]

Elections these days all seem to boil down to three things, the big lie, what elected officials will do about the big lie in future elections, and COVID mandates.

Here`s where Youngkin stands on the latter:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GLENN YOUNGKIN (R), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: The one I can do is, I can remove the mandate from state employees. That`s the one legally I can do on day one.

State employees are no longer mandated to get the vaccine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver and Democratic pollster and strategist Cornell Belcher.

Juanita, I`m going to start with you, because the other issue now that Texas has brought to the fore is abortion. And Youngkin tries to sound sort of normcorey moderate-ish. But here he is talking about abortion when he thinks that he`s not being heard by the general public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can we take it to the abortionists, though?

YOUNGKIN: Yes. I`m going to be really honest with you.

The short answer is, in this campaign, I can`t. When I`m governor and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense.

But as a campaign topic, sadly, that, in fact, won`t win my independent votes that I have to get.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Juanita, that`s the quiet part, oopsie, out loud.

So, is the risk here that people think this guy`s moderate, but then he`s like, poof, I want to do a Texas on abortion?

JUANITA TOLLIVER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: That`s exactly right, Joy.

And I think, in the primary, people got a taste of that, if they were paying attention to what he was saying there, because he did not mince words in the primary on abortion. He didn`t mince words on the 2020 election results in the primary amongst GOP candidates, because he knew he had to appeal to the GOP base who are primary voters.

But, like he said, it`s going to be a bait and switch. As soon as he gets those independent votes, which polling shows are skewing more Republican in this election cycle, then he`s going to flip the script. And he`s going to come after not only women`s rights, but he`s also going to make sure that any lies that Trump says are going to be amplified. He`s going to come after anything else in terms of old Republican goodies, like tax cuts, and really lifting up on any type of crime language.

And so expect a bait and switch from him full speed, because what he`s doing right now, I think Republicans are picking up on it and celebrating it because they`re like, oh, he`s expanding our tent. He`s expanding voters that we can appeal to, after doing what he needed to do to win the GOP primary. He flipped. And he will flip again if he wins the governorship.

REID: I think that is sort of the risk, Cornell, is that he comes across sort of like the Maryland governor. You`re like, oh, he doesn`t seem so -- or whatever, or like people used to say about Kasich in Ohio. Kasich in Ohio was an extreme anti-abortion candidate, but to the media, he`s -- like, oh, he`s this moderate.

But once one of these guys gets in -- this is what Youngkin said about whether or not he would certify the election. Youngkin believes Biden beat Trump in the 2020 election legitimately, but while speaking with Axios, he wouldn`t say whether he would have voted to certify the election if he was a member of Congress.

So, the bottom line is, if he`s in there in a state like Virginia that presumably goes blue for Biden, but then he`s like, nah, I ain`t certifying that. Bait, switch.

CORNELL BELCHER, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, this is the problem. But this is why we also have campaigns and why campaigns matter.

And you referenced the California example earlier. And let`s understand, the polls in California were a month or month-and-a-half out from the election too were a 50/50 proposition, until, slowly, the Democrats began to sort of turn their fire and define the crazy Republicans in the race.

And I think, fairly soon, you`re going to have to -- you`re going to see, Democrats begin to define him as not a moderate, but, quite frankly, a Trumper.

But let`s also understand that this is Virginia, and I`m a Virginian. And I remember it wasn`t that long ago that Virginia was a toss-up state. And you will remember, Joy, that, quite frankly, Obama in 2012 didn`t blow the doors out in Virginia. I mean, we got 50, 50.8, I think, percent of the vote there.

REID: Yes.

BELCHER: But it`s been trending blue.

And, quite frankly, the Trumpism has been helping it trend blue. Like I`m a big -- look, I think Northam has been a great governor, but Northam at the time got more votes for governor that anyone who has ever run for governor. I don`t think that was just about Northam, right?

I think that was also about the sense of Trumpism and voters rejecting the Trumpism. So I think, through a campaign process, I look to see the Democrats turn this into a referendum about sort of him and defining him as a Trumper.

REID: Well, let`s give -- let you both give Terry McAuliffe`s campaign a grade on that one. It he effectively doing that?

TOLLIVER: I think McAuliffe is trying his best, right?

And what he is getting hit with, as we saw on the debate stage earlier this week, that -- is Youngkin is further and further trying to distance himself from Trump. But with the clip that you just showed, Joy, and with Youngkin on stage saying, if Trump runs in 2024, he will support him, expect to see those ads dropping.

Just like Cornell said, that`s what you will see in the week of the election, because that`s when we know Democrats in Virginia are tried-and- true as far as GOTV turnout. And so that is the message that they`re going to be hitting the doors with. That`s what you`re going to see on airwaves and on here -- here on the radio.

[19:50:10]

REID: And, Cornell, I think the big worry is that, because he doesn`t come across as loopy and overly Trump -- overtly Trumpy, Democrats might not have the same level of enthusiasm, while Trump people are going to be super enthusiastic to steal a blue state.

Is that a worry of yours?

BELCHER: I think it`s an absolute worry. It`s not only a worry for me about Virginia. But it`s also a worry for me going into the -- going into the midterms, and particularly with what`s going on right here in Washington today, where we`re not talking about justice in policing. We`re not talking about voting rights, right?

And those were the two key issues for African-American and base Democrats going into the last election, where Democrats said, you know what, put us in power, and we`re going to handle this. We`re going to give you justice in policing, and we`re going to give you voting rights. And they have not done either one of those two things.

And so I think it is -- I am worried about us energizing our base, given sort of the back-and-forth that we see going on in Washington, and it leaking down to other parts of the country.

REID: And do you have the same worry, Juanita, that -- because it does feel like the. You hear it anecdotally, that the base is annoyed and fed up.

Is that can be a problem.

TOLLIVER: Look, well, nationally, yes, that`s the vibe.

But I do have to recognize that, in the commonwealth, Democrats in the House of Delegates and in the Senate have been doing a lot to achieve the Democratic agenda. And while folks in the Beltway and Northern Virginia might be disincentivized by what they`re seeing on Capitol Hill, be -- let`s be real that the rest of the commonwealth knows what Democrats are delivering for them.

They have a strong platform. And that`s absolutely going to help them in this election.

REID: Note that I did not know the polls, because I feel like, sometimes, the polls make people too comfortable.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: So we`re just going to leave that out, even though, Cornell, we love you, and you`re a pollster, but I`m not going to mention the polls, no, no, no. It`s a jinx.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Juanita Tolliver, Cornell Belcher, thank you both very much.

Up next: There is a very obvious reason that Biden`s agenda is stalled. And it is not, not, not because the American people do not support it.

The "Absolute Worst" is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

[19:55:42]

REID: If there is one little thing we know about the extremely rich, it is that many of them do everything they can do to avoid paying taxes, so that they can have as much money as humanly possible.

In a new piece this week, ProPublica reports that IRS records show that more than half of America`s 100 richest people are using special trusts to dodge the estate tax. A list of the usual suspects includes Michael Bloomberg, Charles Koch and his late brother David and Erik Prince.

They point out that there`s no way to know how much this has cost the United States government. But, in 2013, a lawyer estimated it had been more than $100 billion with a B since the year 2000.

This comes as Congress is debating a way to use increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for Biden`s Build Back Better plan, something we keep hearing that America just can`t afford.

The White House released a report last week showing that the country`s 400 wealthiest families have been able to slash their income tax bills to an average rate of 8.2 percent due to loopholes in the tax code. That rate is 5 percent below what the average American, meaning you all, pay.

But we`re not just talking about personal income taxes here. Corporations are also a big problem. This year alone, 55 corporations paid zip, zero in federal income tax, including FedEx, Nike and American Electric Power. While Amazon wasn`t on this year`s list, it still avoided $2.3 billion in federal income taxes last year, according to the institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

These people have enough cash to literally launch themselves into space for a quick vacay. But, nope, America cannot afford to do any spending on its regular ordinary people. No.

That disparity is what made this moment at the ultra-rich conference in Davos go viral in 2019.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUTGER BREGMAN, AUTHOR, "HUMANKIND: A HOPEFUL HISTORY": I hear people talking the language of participation and justice and equality and transparency.

But then, I mean, almost no one raises the real issue of tax avoidance, right, and of the rich just not paying their fair share. I mean, this is not rocket science. I mean, we can talk for a very long time about all these stupid philanthropy schemes. We can invite Bono once more. But come on. It`s -- we got to be talking about taxes.

That`s it, taxes, taxes, taxes. All the rest is bull (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in my opinion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That aversion to paying taxes, taxes, taxes is exactly what`s holding up Biden`s plan, which would raise the corporate tax rate, as well as taxes for the top 1 percent.

The Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups have spent millions of dollars fighting that corporate tax increase. And guess who they have spent a lot of ad money on? Kyrsten Sinema, who, shockingly, has come out against raising corporate and income tax rates.

Ta-da, even though, as Ken Klippenstein pointed out in -- on Twitter today, she once tweeted in 2011 that asking big corporations and the rich to pay their fair share is common sense, not class warfare, among other tweets on raising taxes and closing loopholes.

I sure wonder what happened to that reasonable progressive politician.

OK, here`s the thing. Biden`s plan is popular, and so is taxing the super wealthy. A new poll shows that 66 percent of Americans favor raising taxes on large businesses and corporations, with 37 percent saying that taxes should be raised a lot; 61 percent say taxes should be raised on income that is over $400,000.

But because our democracy apparently runs on lobbying, there is no agreement on Biden`s plan. And it may never come to fruition.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown made that exact point on the Senate floor today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D-OH): You hear these reports about billionaires not paying taxes. You hear these reports about record profits on Wall Street.

You see the influence. Just check down the hall, Madam President. Look down the hall, you can see the influence in the majority -- in the minority leader`s office, Senator McConnell, of lobbyists going in and out, always getting their way.

It`s always about helping those in charge get wealthier.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, for their absolute greed, the rich and the mega-corporations who do everything they can to avoid taxes and their lobbyists, they are tonight`s "Absolute Worst."

And that`s tonight`s THE REIDOUT.

Check out THE REIDOUT blog, please.

And "ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.