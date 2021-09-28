Transcript: The ReidOut, 9/28/21

Summary

GOP`s political theater has real consequences. GOP pushes economy towards a default. Yellen say default would cause a financial crisis. Representative Jayapal say progressives will fight for Biden agenda.

Transcript

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Okay, no, not that kind of theater, political theater and performance but more in the Hunger Games varietal, where the consequences are real and scary. Now, historically, since the early 20th century when borrowing, replace the federal government having to issue bonds every time it wanted to spend more money than we take in in taxes, raising the debt limit has been a routine congressional function.

But since President Obama took office in 2009, Republicans have performed a version of fiscal irresponsibility that is unprecedented. They have flirted with, threatened and brought America to the brink of defaulting on our national debt repeatedly, approximately every two since 2011. And in 2013 our government actually shutdown for a whole month because President Obama refused to play Charlie Brown to Mitch McConnell`s Lucy with the football act.

Now, why do Republicans do this, I mean, they represent lots and lots of billionaires and many of the lawmakers themselves, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, are really, really rich. Defaulting would hurt them too.

So what`s the point? Well, so Republicans can perform a fake kind of fiscal probity by demanding cuts to government services and spending in exchange for raising the debt limit and paying the nation`s bills. Of course, that theater miraculously disappears the moment a Republican is president and Mitch has the gavel, which is why during the Trump years it was spend, spend, spend away because none of it is real.

Republicans do not care about the debt. They never have. What they do care about is not letting Democratic administrations succeed, even if that means wrecking the economy to ruin their administrations, and they care about not letting Democrats spend money on ordinary people like you. They only want money to be spent on things like giant subsidies for wealthy corporations, like oil companies, and tax cuts for the super rich. All the rest is theater, Hunger Games theater.

Which brings us to today when Senate Republicans have once again dragged the United States and, by extension, the world to the brink of catastrophe, McConnell, who led Republican debt limit brinksmanship all three previous times that had happened to the Obama/Biden administration and who for weeks has demanded that Democrats raise the debt limit on their own refused the request to do just that.

Thanks to the self-described legislative grim reaper, 50 million seniors could stop receiving their social security checks. 30 million families would no longer receive child tax credits that have raised millions out of poverty and unemployment could shoot up, way up.

Don`t take my word for it. Here is Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on what will happen if Republicans get their way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JANEL YELLEN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: It is imperative that Congress address the debt limit. If not, our current estimate is the treasury will likely exhaust its extraordinary measures by October 18th. At that point, we expect treasury would be left with very limited resources that would be depleted quickly. America would default for the first time in history. The full faith and credit of the United States would be impaired and our country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession as a result.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Senate Republicans are gleefully cheering on economic destruction, full stop, and solely to make a purely political point to punish President Joe Biden and Democrats for wanting to pass a once in a lifetime proposal that would reshape the economic future for Americans like you.

The work of getting that passed has been left to House progressives, who have been unwavering in their insistence that they will not pass a bipartisan infrastructure package without passing Biden`s build back better agenda. They made that clear again today, two days before an expected vote.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-WA): It`s been really clear that we want to work as hard as we can to get a deal on reconciliation to make sure that the entire bill is passed by the Senate, as well, so that there is no delays. And then we stand just as committed as ever to voting for the infrastructure bill. We will pass both bills. This is the president`s agenda. It`s not a wish list. It`s the president`s agenda and we`re going to fight for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So here is what they`re fighting for, child care, free pre-K, reduced prescription drug prices, paid family leave, college affordability and new climate jobs.

What is it that these nine House Republicans, nihilist Republicans and Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, what are they fighting for? Well, welcome to the 2021 Hunger Games. May the odds be ever in your favor.

With me now, Kurt Bardella, Adviser for the DCCC, and Adam Jentleson, Executive Director of Battle Born Collective and former Deputy Chief of Staff to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

[19:05:04]

Kurt you used to be one of these guys, you used to be a Republican. I`m sorry, but it`s just never been true that they care about debt. During Reagan, they spent like crazy. During Bush One, spent like crazy, they always spent like crazy, did it again during Trump. Why is it in your view that these people, these Senate Republicans, think it`s good politics to crash the economy in order to pretend that they care about the debt?

KURT BARDELLA, DCCC ADVISER: Joy, I think one of the things that I`ve observed as -- and making this transition from being a Republican to a Democrat is that Republicans oftentimes play the game that they can take everything to the brink of collapse and sometimes even over the line of collapse and, ultimately, no one will hold them accountable for it, that they`ll keep getting away with it.

And you look, year after year after year we have this fight. We see the hypocrisy and yet, when I read headlines and stories about what is going on in Washington, I instead see headlines that talk about Democrats in disarray, progressives versus moderates, Washington divided. I never see it clearly defined for what it is, which is Republicans bring the nation to the brink of economic collapse and disaster. I never see a full thwarted and concerted effort to hold Republicans accountable.

So the message that they get is in the media`s misguided attempt to play both sides, to present both sides of the argument, they`ll get away with it and they do it every time and that`s a lesson that they have learned. They have learned that they can keep doing this and they will get away with it and no one will hold them accountable.

REID: I think that that`s absolutely true. That`s a media critique that is absolutely true.

And, Adam, and because they do get away with and it the media will always present a both sidism argument and present only progressive insistence on policy as brinksmanship that`s bad, right, because there is always a skew towards centrists, that does sort of puts Democrats in the weird position.

This time though they`re doing something different. Bernie Sanders has come out and says keep fighting them. He`s told House progressives, no, continue to refuse to vote for their stuff until they vote for our stuff. You`ve had Greg Sargent saying that centrists actually are the ones who should go to Joe Manchin and tell him, get him to tell them a number, that it isn`t on the progressives to do it, that centrists should do it. No one knows what they`ll accept as a reconciliation bill for Thursday infrastructure vote to succeed at a minimum. It will require Manchin and Sinema to step up, House centrists et cetera. You have got Democrats in Sinema`s own home state threatening to censure her and saying, no, it`s on you, lady, you figure this out. Is that the right approach on your view?

ADAM JENTLESON, FMR. DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SEN. HARRY REID: Yes. I think that is right. I mean, that what we`re seeing is a process that is exposing the fundamental emptiness of this supposedly centrist position. You have an interesting dynamic where you have progressives who are the ones holding the line for the agenda, not of President Sanders or President Elizabeth Warren but of President Joe Biden who ran on being a moderate.

And so I think if you told most people at the beginning of 2021 that this is where we would find ourselves by the end of the year, with progressives holding the line to pass President Joseph Robinette Biden`s agenda, I don`t think many people would have expected that, that`s where we are, but that is where we are.

And progressives have a clear demand, which is to pass both bills just as was always the plan. All they`re asking for is for moderates to meet them in the middle in good faith and explain exactly what they want on reconciliation so they can move forward and pass the reconciliation bill, which they could do very quickly if moderates, like Sinema and Manchin, would simply come to the table and explain what it is that they want.

But it really is progressives who are operating in good faith here and who are backing up President Biden and the agenda he needs to succeed that America needs and that all Democrats need politically in 2022.

REID: You know, and, Kurt, let`s talk about Krysten Sinema for a minute. I mean, she`s holding fundraisers with the big donor class that do not want this bill. She`s doing everything but scream I`m on the side of the big donors, I`m against this bill. But she won`t come out and say it because that`s bad politics for her.

In your view, as somebody who now advises Democrat on how to -- you know, you`ve been a Republican and you know how to fight them. What should Democrats be doing about her?

BARDELLA: I think it`s all about the messaging, Joy. And this is something that, as you`ve talked about time and again, has been a weak spot for Democrats over the last decade. It`s -- you have to define what this is about.

The idea that this bill, that this policy, that these ideas are progressive or conservative, no, no. The majority of Americans want these things. The majority of Americans want lower education, lower prescription drug, they want new green climate jobs, they want to lower depend our reliance on foreign sources of oil. They want a better world, better health care, better education. This isn`t progressive or conservative. This is what people want. This is what the majority of this country wants. That`s how we need to start talking about this.

And for people like Krysten Sinema, and people in Arizona, we need to message it to them directly in their backyard, in the Arizona Republican, under local stations in Phoenix and Tucson.

[19:10:03]

This is the message that has to be about why this is good for you, why this matters. Let`s lay abandon the political, the D.C. labels and talk about it like it what really is. Because everybody in this country nearly wants this job, wants these bills except for the few vocal in the minority trying who are trying to impose their extreme, radical view point, their extreme radical view of government on the rest of us and we can`t let them get away with it that way.

REID: Yes. And she was at the White House as recently as today. And this month, she claims that she supports -- she wants a lower number but she`s not being super specific and, again, she`s holding those fundraisers with the richy richest who fund her.

The other issue, Greg Sargent`s other advice to Democrats, Adam, is just get rid of the debt limit, is just get -- this only existed since the 1930s. This isn`t the way that government -- it`s not in the Constitution that they have to do it this way. Is it time to change the rules and Democrats, once again, they have the ability to change the rules in the Senate that they had the cajones to do it?

JENTLESON: Yes. It`s time to get rid of the debt limit. As you laid out in the opener, it serves no productive purpose. It doesn`t even serve the purpose that it was designed to serve in the first place. It is simply a ticking time bomb every time. All we`re doing every time we raise it is resetting that time bomb to go off another year or two down the road. The Markets hate it. Business hates it. Everybody hates it. It is not a useful tool at all.

So, if Democrats have to do this by themselves and go at it alone, I think that they should do it once and for all and either raise it to some comically large number like a gazillion dollars, spend again or just get rid of it all together though, and find way to do it.

And so I think that there -- you know, people are not -- they`re not going to pay a political cost for that. I think you should do it. Like you said though, and that would probably require some form of rules change, which I think that they could. In fact, I know that they could do if they had 50 votes to do it. But that will require them to get those votes or stick to the reconciliation package. But either way, they`re going to have to have unity and all 50 votes together to do that.

REID: Can I do a quick WWHD? What would Harry Reid have done about Manchin and Sinema, real quick, Adam?

JENTLESON: Well, Senator Reid, by the time he retired he didn`t have a great relationship with Joe Manchin, and that was in large part because he asked Joe Manchin to do hard things and gave him a hard time. I think Senator Schumer has taken a very accommodationist approach to Senator Manchin, which may end up being the right strategy because it may show Manchin that there is no other route to go.

But at a certain point, you do have to play hardball with the moderates, just like the leaders sometimes like to play hardball with progressives.

REID: With the progressives.

JENTLESON: That`s right.

REID: That`s exactly right. Yes, it is for both sides. That`s a both sides argument I can agree with. Thank you Kurt Bardella, Adam Jentleson. You guys are great.

And up next, today`s other performance, the Republican felt outraged over the Afghanistan withdrawal, a war that just about everybody wanted to be over, including their favorite president.

Also, the Obama`s break ground on their new presidential center in Chicago. The president of the Obama Foundation and one of his closest advisors, Valerie Jarrett, joins me.

Plus, the quest for justice a century after the Tulsa race massacre, a court hearing begins today over reparations for survivors and the families of the victims.

And tonight`s absolute worst is just completely rewriting the history of the AIDS epidemic while spreading misinformation about COVID.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

[19:15:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: We helped build a state, Mr. Chairman, but we could not forge a nation. The fact that the Afghan army that we and our partners trained simply melted away in many cases without firing a shot took us all by surprise.

In the end, we couldn`t provide them with the will to win, at least not all of them. And as a veteran of that war, I am personally reckoning with all of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: That was Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin delivering some painful truths about this country`s 20-year endeavor in Afghanistan. He was among three officials to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee today along with the Commander of U.S. Central Command and the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley.

For their part, Republicans spent their time hammering their performative talking points attempting to blame Joe Biden for the inevitable result of ending a forever war that Republicans favorite president vowed to end too. In fact, Senator Tommy Tuberville who let`s just be clear, is a former college football coach, not a military expert, is already musing about the U.S. sending our military back into Afghanistan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE (R-AL): I mean, we gave up the best base in that area and it is just amazing to me we`re going to go back and hopefully we don`t lose its channel. What`s your thought about as we ended up here, Secretary Austin?

AUSTIN: Well, I don`t think it`s preordained that were going to have to go back, Senator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: At one point, Democrat Tammy Duckworth, who actually is a military veteran and war hero, offered some much needed prospective to Senator Rick Scott, who`s expertise, let`s just face it, is Medicare fraud, responding to his apparent outrage over the Americans who remained in Afghanistan, some of whom, I should mention, did so by choice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): I just can`t imagine ever in the history of this country, our U.S. military would propose to leave a country without our citizens coming out first. I mean, have we ever done that before?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-IL): I do want to note that my family and I were in Cambodia until the very end. I`m an American. I was born in Thailand but my father worked for the United Nations. And to answer my colleague`s question, my father chose to stay as long as possible to help the Cambodian people as long as possible and he left after American troops had left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Mic drop.

[19:20:00]

Today`s hearing was also the first time that General Milley responded to the reporting from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa about the steps he took to ward off a potential preemptive strike from China out of fears of Donald Trump`s recklessness.

Reacting to intelligence showing that the Chinese believed the U.S. was plotting to secretly attack them. Milley spoke to his Chinese counterpart twice in an effort to cool tensions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEN. MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN, JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: I know, I am certain that President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese. And it is my directed responsibility and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary to convey that intent to the Chinese.

My task at that time was to de-escalate. My message, again, was consistent, stay calm, steady and de-escalate. We are not going to attack you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: While Republicans have accused the four-star general of going rogue, it turns out that those calls were not so secret after all.

According to his testimony, numerous officials were looped in, and Milley even informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about at least one of the calls.

Joining me now is John Brennan, former CIA director and MSNBC senior national security and intelligence analyst.

Mr. Brennan, always great to talk with you.

I want to play another sound bite for you, because I think one of the big fears at the end of Nixon as he was spiraling was that he would launch a nuclear attack, and that was some of the fears inside his administration that we later learned.

With Trump, we started to -- we have started to hear through all these books that have come out that people had similar fears about him doing something erratic and maybe mad in his last-ditch effort to stay in power.

I wanted to play for you -- this was an exchange that Mark Milley and a question he where he described with Speaker Pelosi the risk of a nuclear launch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MILLEY: I sought to assure her that nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process. She was concerned and made very -- or made various personal references characterizing the president.

I explained to her that the president is the sole nuclear launch authority, and he doesn`t launch them alone, and that I am not qualified to determine the mental health of the president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Does that -- just the fact that that happened frighten you as much as it does me?

JOHN BRENNAN, MSNBC SENIOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE ANALYST: Well, I think it was quite evident for quite some time that Donald Trump was quite mercurial and even reckless, and was trying to do everything possible to stay in office.

And so I think what General Milley did was exactly appropriate. He is, by law, the senior military adviser to the president and to the secretary of defense. And he was trying to ensure that the Chinese did not misunderstand what was going on in the United States.

And the fact that he shared it with the chief of staff of the president, as well as the secretary of state, secretary defense, it was not going rogue, by any means. General Milley, who is the exemplar, I think, of professional integrity within the military, was doing his job to keep this country strong and safe.

REID: Yes.

And I think it`s clear why the people in the Trumpist right dislike General Milley. He`s well-read. He`s intelligent. He apologized for doing the Bible walk with Trump. He saw that that was a bad idea. And they see him as -- quote, unquote -- "woke" because he has evolved views on race and on racial history. That`s why they hate him.

So here is one of the people with that backdrop demanding something that`s absolutely silly and asking General Milley why he doesn`t resign because he had a difference of opinion perhaps with the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): I can only conclude that your advice about staying in Afghanistan was rejected. If all this is true, General Milley why haven`t you resigned?

MILLEY: It would be an incredible act of political defiance for a commissioned officer to just resign because my advice is not taken.

This country doesn`t want generals figuring out what orders we`re going to accept and do or not. That`s not our job.

Just from a personal standpoint, my dad didn`t get a choice to resign at Iwo Jima. And those kids that are Abbey Gate, they don`t get a choice to resign.

And I`m not going to turn my back on them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: In your view, sir, as somebody who has had a very senior position in national security, what kind of country would it be if every time a general says that we should stay in the military theater, and the commander in chief didn`t do as he said, that general were to resign and call that a resignation in principle, would that still be civilian control of the United States military, in your view?

BRENNAN: It would be chaos.

And I`m quite surprised that Tom Cotton asked such an absurd question or made such an absurd assertion. There`s no way that the U.S. military officers should be thinking about whether they should resign or not if they agree or disagree with a policy of the president of the United States.

[19:25:01]

And I`m so glad that General Milley was able to explain exactly to not just Senator Cotton, but to the American people, responsibilities of leadership within the military, which is to carry out the authorized and lawful orders of the commander in chief.

Now, if a commander in chief was going to do something that was reckless or that was unethical or illegal, that`s when the military officers stand up and say, no, I`m not going to do that. But, in this case, I think General Milley and others made their views clear about whether or not we should leave Afghanistan.

But once President Biden, who had to take all factors into consideration, not just the military ones, but the sentiments of the American people, as well as other factors, once that decision was made, General Milley and others did what U.S. military has done for decades and centuries, which is to salute and carry out the audit to the best of their ability.

REID: Because the person in charge is the president of the United States. Just to be clear, they are -- he is not -- no president is required, am I correct, to take the advice unaltered of generals inside of his military, inside of the military, of which he is commander in chief; is that correct?

BRENNAN: Yes, that`s why it`s called advice. And that`s why the president has to take in the advice of his military officials, as well as the senior civilian officials.

And then it is up to the president of the United States to make the best decision behalf of the people of the United States. And I sincerely believe that Joe Biden did exactly what he thought was in the best interests.

I might not agree with everything that was done or decided, but I have no doubt that Joe Biden was trying to do what he thought was important for the people of the United States.

REID: Because we are still a democracy, at least for now.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, thank you, as always. Really appreciate you being here.

Up next on THE REIDOUT: Former President Barack Obama is sounding the alarm on the importance of passing President Biden`s agenda, that as he breaks ground on his presidential center in Chicago.

One of his closest advisers, Valerie Jarrett, joins me next. Stay with us.

[19:31:23]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think anybody who pretends that it`s a hardship for billionaires to pay a little bit more in taxes so that a single mom gets child care support or so that we`re doing something about climate change for the next generation, that`s an argument that is unsustainable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Former President Barack Obama is urging Democrats to not shy away from the argument that the wealthy should pay more in taxes to cover President Biden`s Build Back Better agenda.

It`s legislation that will likely play a major role in determining Joe Biden`s legacy.

And, today, the former president was looking at his own legacy with the groundbreaking of his long awaited Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. President Obama says his hope is that this center can help the next generation take on the central struggles of our time and battle against a growing culture of cynicism and tribalism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: What we have seen is that, in the breach, a culture of cynicism and mistrust can grow. We start seeing more division and increasingly bitter conflict, the politics that feeds anger and resentment towards those who aren`t like us, and starts turning away from democratic principles in favor of tribalism and might makes right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Valerie Jarrett, former White House senior adviser to President Obama and president of the Obama Foundation.

And, Valerie, it is always great to talk with you.

It is interesting to see President Obama back out now. Of course, it`s because the groundbreaking is taking place on the Obama Center. But do you think that he also views in some ways President Biden and Biden`s agenda as part of his legacy? Because it was their partnership and the fights they fought with people like Mitch McConnell that kind of set the table for the fights that we`re seeing President Biden fight now?

VALERIE JARRETT, FORMER SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER: Well, good evening, Joy.

So, first, I have to say you, it is a glorious day here in Chicago. I`m in the Obama offices, the foundation offices right now. I was out there on the site earlier today. And, yes, I do think that the work that President Biden is doing is a continuation of the work that began under President Obama.

And that`s as it should be. You run with the baton as fast as you can. You can`t get everything done. And then you leave it to the next person to pick it up. And, obviously, we had a gap in there. And now President Biden is certainly trying to make up for lost time.

But the other important part of his legacy that he spoke to today, first of all, he said, everything, nearly everything important in my life started here on the South Side of Chicago. So to be able to give back to the city with this incredible 19.3-acre center that`s going to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst really, Joy, I think, for positive change that begins here, but will ripple around the world, that`s a part of his legacy, too.

As he said, he wants to make sure that the next generation is a little bit better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead. And if we can play a role in that education and connecting them, convening them, inspiring them, and empowering them, that that is really a very important part of his legacy, together with Michelle Obama and all of those who`ve been involved in this extraordinary journey with them.

REID: Well, you mentioned Michelle, because you know that was going to be my next question.

You cannot talk about Chicago and the Obamas without talking about Michelle, whose family legacy is so rooted to Chicago, your dear friend. Let`s play a little bite of her today talking about the center.

[19:35:00]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: See, to my mind, this city, this neighborhood, it courses through my veins. It defines me at my very core. It makes me who I am.

So I`m not just a daughter from the South Side, but a mother from the South Side, a lawyer and executive and author from the South Side. I am a first lady from the South Side of Chicago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I have heard her give that speech very emotionally before in Chicago. She obviously has a great love for the South Side of Chicago.

Is Michelle part of the catalyst for this becoming a neighborhood center, for having -- I`m looking here at the lift, an auditorium, classrooms, recording studios, a public plaza, an athletic center, a play area, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, and the push to make sure that it`s not a gentrification project, that people who live in that neighborhood can still benefit from its presence.

JARRETT: Yes, of course, . She grew up on the South Side. They met on the South Side, married, had their children, raised them until they left Washington.

And so I think this is very much a partnership. They have worked on it together with the community. And part of what we have been doing over the last several years is ensuring that we had community voices as a part of the planning process, that this isn`t a center that turns inward, but turns outward.

Having the Chicago Public Library and the athletic fields and having it open to the public with walking trails and sledding hills, and -- for the winter, because we do have winter here in Chicago, all of that is important to both of them.

And I think for her, yes, it`s very personal. Both Obamas were introduced today, Joy, by high school students from Chicago. And I think the connection that you saw between them and those young people -- and they just left our offices here. They met with some more public high school students from around the city privately.

And it was such an incredible session, because they humanized themselves. And I think these young people see themselves in the Obamas, because they`re not up on some lofty pedestal. They`re right here, down on earth. And I think that authenticity is what you heard in both of their remarks today.

REID: It is...

JARRETT: It was coming home and giving back to the city that gave them so much.

REID: Yes, absolutely. I`m sorry to interrupt you.

It is a strange juxtaposition -- I don`t know if you feel this way, Valerie Jarrett -- to see the Obamas launching something so positive in an era that is so negative and with so many fights over whether or not we can even pass basic things like child care, things that we expect the government to be able to do, as you said, the fights that have been going back since their administration.

Are the Obamas optimistic? Because this era is dark. The post -- the Trump and post-Trump era is pretty dark, especially when you look at what Republicans are doing.

JARRETT: Yes, look, there are huge challenges, Joy. And you nailed it when you talked about the darkness of the Republicans, that they won`t push through a package that`s going to provide these basic necessities for working families.

But what gives the Obamas hope, what gives me hope, what I hope gives you too, Joy, is these young people, who do believe that our better days are ahead and that they want to be a part of it. And all they want are the tools to go out and be this forces for good.

Yesterday, the Obamas met with a group of young people that are Obama Scholars at the University of Chicago, already out working in the community, being change agents. And all they want are a little bit more of an education for how to do it more impactfully.

We have scholars and fellows from around the world in Asia, Africa and Europe today are out there working on issues that they care about, from climate change, to criminal justice reform, to police reform, to income inequality. And we`re not going to tell them what to do.

We`re just going to give them some tools to be impactful, some evidence- based strategies that President Obama learned on the ground here in Chicago. And so that`s what keeps us optimistic.

Yes, if you spend too much time in Washington, it can eat your soul alive.

(LAUGHTER)

JARRETT: And so that`s why, even when we were in Washington, President Obama would always tell me on a bad day, he would say, you know what, get outside of Washington, get out of the Beltway, and meet with some real people who really want to roll up their sleeves and make a difference.

And they`re out there. And what we want to do is unleash their full potential.

REID: Well, now that I`m in Washington, I can say hear, hear. That is true. It is rough on the soul.

But you are wonderful for the soul, Valerie Jarrett.

JARRETT: Come to Chicago, Joy.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Listen, don`t tempt me with a good time. Don`t tempt me with a good time.

Valerie Jarrett, you`re great. Thank you so much. Really appreciate you being here tonight.

OK, up next: Nearly four months after the 100-year anniversary of the horrific race massacre in Tulsa, the few remaining survivors are seeking reparations, and finally getting their day in court.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

[19:44:00]

REID: More than 100 years after one of the worst episodes of terroristic violence in American history, the few remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre got a chance to make a case for justice and reparations today.

A Tulsa district court judge heard arguments in a lawsuit on behalf of the three living survivors of the massacre, the two days of horrific violence when white mobs bombed, looted and burned the prosperous Greenwood district neighborhood known as Black Wall Street to the ground.

The massacre was among the worst in U.S. history. And a search for mass graves of victims continues to this day. As many as 300 people were slaughtered and another 800 were wounded.

The lawsuit alleges that the city of Tulsa and six other entities created a public nuisance under Oklahoma law and that Tulsa`s North Side and its residents are still suffering the ramifications more than a century later.

In advance of the anniversary of this atrocity, in May, the three living survivors testified at a congressional hearing about what they endured.

[19:45:03]

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VIOLA FLETCHER, TULSA MASSACRE SURVIVOR: We lost everything that day, our homes, our churches, our newspapers, our theaters, our lives.

Greenwood represented all the best of what was possible for black people in America.

LESSIE BENNINGFIELD RANDLE, TULSA MASSACRE SURVIVOR: I was so scared. I didn`t think we could make it out alive. I remember people were running everywhere.

HUGHES VAN ELLIS, TULSA MASSACRE SURVIVOR: We live with it every day and the thought of what Greenwood was and what if could have been.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: For more, I`m joined by Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC`s "THE CROSS CONNECTION," and Jelani Cobb, co-editor of the new book "The Matter of Black Lives: Writing From The New Yorker."

Thank you both for being here.

And, Tiffany, you went to Tulsa.

TIFFANY CROSS, HOST, "THE CROSS CONNECTION": Yes.

REID: You did a really fantastic special...

CROSS: Thank you.

REID: ... about those survivors and what they`re dealing with to this day.

Talk about this case. What are the hopes for it actually to be successful?

CROSS: Well, the hope is justice, right, and whatever that looks like, because, honestly, these people will not get justice, the way that they were disrespected by state-sanctioned violence that not only stole their lives, but their livelihood.

And so what the wonderful attorneys Damario Solomon-Simmons argued in front of this Judge Carolyn Wohl (ph) today is that it`s a public nuisance. So they`re essentially taking the same lawsuit that the defense has tried these opioid cases for and said the ongoing terrorism of white supremacy that destroyed their land is just like the opioid crisis, is depriving them of their lives.

Even when I was there, Joy, the north, mostly occupied by black people, North Tulsa, was a food desert.

REID: Right.

CROSS: It was ridiculously different from what -- the Southern part, the more white community. They just got a grocery store this year.

And I will tell you, for a lot of people, because I know a lot of folks out there feel like perhaps why do I have the old reparations for what my ancestors did? Well, I asked Mayor Bynum, G.T. Bynum, the Republican mayor, in that town who`s, quite frankly, a Trump supporter, who broke COVID protocols and had a MAGA rally there, I asked him about this.

And his own family actually enslaves black people. And he has the temerity to be against reparations. And so I asked, you benefit to this day from slavery. How can you look at the people of Tulsa and deprive them of this?

So we will see what happens. The court adjourned a little over an hour ago. Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons spoke very highly about the judge as very fair. This does not seem like a difficult position for the judge. All she`s ruling on is if this case can proceed. She`s not ruling on if the reparations will be given, if the victims will get what they asked. She`s just saying, can this proceed?

And if this does proceed, this case can be precedent-setting for the reparations argument at large.

And I just want to say, happy pub day to my brother Jelani Cobb.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Oh, here we go. Here we go. Here we go.

And, yes, and I have my copy of this book. It`s beautiful, by the way.

JELANI COBB, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

REID: It`s nice. I love a good, heavy book.

And it`s funny because, Jelani, I opened this book, "The Matter of Black Lives." I wanted to find your essays, of course. It opens with James Baldwin. They`re amazing people in it, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jamaica Kincaid, Toni Morrison, Malcolm Gladwell, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. So many people are writing in it.

But I happened to, just by the grace of God, turn to this Toni Morrison essay. And I immediately texted my producer.

Let just read a little piece of this incredible essay by Toni Morrison. It`s called "Mourning For Whiteness." And it seems so relevant.

"These sacrifices made by supposedly tough white men who are prepared to abandon their humanity out of fear of black men and women suggest the true horror of loss status. To retain the conviction of their superiority to others, especially to black people, they`re willing to risk contempt and be reviled by the mature, the sophisticated and the strong. If it wasn`t so ignorant and pitiful, one could mourn the collapse of dignity in service to an evil cause."

And she`s talking about people who commit murders, massacres, who hurt and kill black people in the name of superiority. Talk about this book and about reparations as a theme that we`re actually talking about in real life.

COBB: Yes, I mean, it`s amazing.

And I`d be remiss to not talk about the fact that Charles Ogletree, the attorney, had been prescient on this years ago, saying that there was cause for reparations in Tulsa, and that people have known.

And the other thing that I said consistently about this is that Tulsa is just one. We could have this conversation in Elaine, Arkansas, about what happened there. We can have this conversation in Chicago about what happened there, in Washington, D.C., about what happened in 1919.

We could walk through an East St. Louis, the purge in 1917. There`s an entire array. We literally can teach an entire course on this subject, and we do. And so that`s to give a sense of how minuscule the concern the issue in Tulsa is about reparations, compared to the broad scale of what people could be bringing lawsuits about.

Now, on the specific matter of the reparations, the other thing that has to be sad is that, look, a lot of money was raised for that centennial anniversary. We were there. The city was -- the coffers were overflowing with the money that was being raised and donated for this commemoration.

[19:50:13]

And then when people brought up the subject of what happens to the descendants, the family -- the descendants of the families that were displaced and of those who were murdered and those whose livelihoods were stolen and taken from them, all you could hit was crickets.

REID: Right.

COBB: And so the least of this is this lawsuit. This is the most minimal response that you can imagine to the scale of the horror that was visited upon people in that time period.

REID: Yes.

And very quickly, Tiffany, does it make a difference that the people who were harmed are alive? Because whenever the reparations topic comes up, people say, well, those people are, all of them, dead.

CROSS: Right.

REID: But, in this case, they`re alive.

CROSS: Absolutely.

So we heard from at the beginning of this segment Mother Fletcher, who you saw testify on Capitol Hill.

REID: Yes.

CROSS: There was Mother Randle. Mother Fletcher is 107. Mother Randle is 106. And Uncle Red is 100 years old.

And so you have to think, Joy, they are still -- the land was destroyed.

REID: Yes.

CROSS: They did not compensate them for any of the destruction. How do we know the next Hilton wasn`t there, the next legacy of wealth wasn`t there?

REID: That`s right.

CROSS: And so the city is still profiting from their land and denying them, denying them a livelihood even now, and their descendants, the generations.

This ripple through time, ripples through generations.

REID: Yes.

CROSS: Dr. Tiffany Crutcher was -- her life was bookended by white supremacy. Her brother was murdered.

REID: Yes.

CROSS: So support Justice For Greenwood to support these descendants. But, yes, it does make a difference that they`re alive.

REID: Yes.

Last word to you, Jelani. What will people get in this -- out of this book?

COBB: I think that you get a vantage point on the very things that we`re looking at right now.

You have an astounding array of really brilliant people who are considering these questions and hopefully some insight into the world that we`re living in right now.

REID: Yes, absolutely, and brilliant essays by you Jelani Cobb, because you are brilliant, as well as Tiffany Cross, my brilliant friend.

You guys are great. Tiffany Cross, Jelani Cobb, you`re awesome.

Up next: Tonight`s "Absolute Worst" is a repeat offender who has managed to conveniently whitewash the entire AIDS crisis.

We will be right back.

[19:56:12]

REID: You know, I didn`t think it was possible for all Tuckums to reach a new low, but he sure managed to do just that in a discussion about how America treats people with COVID worse than it treated people with AIDS in the `80s?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sometimes, there are medical crises, typhus, cholera, AIDS, polio, but we don`t moralize it. We just get through it. And everyone keeps...

(CROSSTALK)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Right. So, you`re from San Francisco, which was the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in 81`, `82, `83, and for 40 years.

We self-consciously didn`t do that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

CARLSON: And I`m glad. I mean, I don`t -- blaming people who are dying, it`s like the ugliest thing you could do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Yes, it sure would have been terrible if we blame people for dying.

Oh, right. That`s exactly what way too many Americans did. So we thought we`d give Tuckums a little trip down memory lane, which included a ton of blame and an entire White House press corps laughing at the so-called gay plague.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER JENNINGS, ABC NEWS: The lifestyle of some male homosexuals has triggered an epidemic of a rare form of cancer.

QUESTION: That AIDS is now an epidemic if over 600 cases.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: AIDS. I haven`t got anything on it.

QUESTION: Over one-third of them have died. It`s known as the gay plague.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: A little sound problem there.

In fact, the right-wing Christian Moral Majority even put out an ad in 1983 advocating putting mom, dad and the kiddies in masks to protect them from - - quote -- "homosexual diseases threatening American families."

In 1986, 10-year-old Ryan White was kicked out of school for contracting AIDS. By 1987, 51 percent of Americans thought it was people`s own fault for getting AIDS, with 43 percent thinking it was -- quote -- "God`s punishment for immoral sexual behavior."

Basketball superstar Magic Johnson had to resign when he tested positive for HIV. And when he came back for the All-Star Game a few months later, not every player was OK playing beside him on the court.

And while society has definitely improved how we treat our fellow humans who are living with HIV, it`s not like we have done such a good job that we`re -- entirely forgotten that it was a problem in the first place.

In 2013, televangelist Pat Robertson claimed people were purposefully spreading AIDS through handshakes with rings designed to cut the other person. You cannot make this stuff up.

Rapper DaBaby just had to apologize for his AIDS-shaming comments at a stage show.

And Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted the false and bizarre statement that liberals legalize knowingly spreading HIV, while complaining that those same liberals wanted vaccine mandates. I know. She ain`t the smartest.

But what`s most galling about that Tuckums segment is that there is no comparison at all between the way we used to treat AIDS patients and America simply asking people who might have COVID, an extremely infectious airborne disease, to stay home with their sick or wear a tiny piece of cloth to cover their coughs and sneezes or to get a free vaccine.

So, Tucker Carlson, so for pretending that somehow we treated people with AIDS better than the way that we treat people who refuse to take COVID precautions, you are once again tonight`s "Absolute Worst."

And that is tonight`s REIDOUT.

Be sure to check out THE REIDOUT blog for Ja`han`s take on which voices have been silenced in the debate over the war in Afghanistan. If you`re not reading THE REIDOUT blog, you should not miss it. It`s really great. Ja`han does some fantastic writing and reporting. And it`s all right there for you on THE REIDOUT blog. Hope you all will check it out.

Thank you all for tuning in. Really appreciate you being here tonight.

