Transcript: The ReidOut, 7/7/21

Summary

Fox News host wants cameras in classrooms. GOP escalates culture wars. QAnon urges believers to run for school boards. GOP ramps up war on critical race theory. Virginia bible study group was cover for violent militia. Senator Rand Paul joins GOP freakout over CRT. There are disturbing new revelations about Trump. Early this morning, gunman assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and shot his wife at their private residence, a stunning development for a country roiled by gang violence, kidnappings, food shortages and a surge in COVID infections.

Transcript

JASON JOHNSON, MSNBC HOST: Hold on, we`re running out of time. I`ll say this, and thank you so much. We will definitely coming back to the story. I`ve got to tell you any attack on any President on anywhere in his hemisphere is a concern for all of us. So, again, I express concern for your country. We`re definitely going to follow the story again. Widlore Merancourt, thank you very much for your time.

That does it for me. "THE REIDOUT" with Joy Reid is up next. Joy?

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Thank you very much Jason. We`re going to be following up on that story at Haiti too, and appreciate the color coordination. I know we didn`t text but I love the way that we match. Have a great rest of your evening.

JOHNSON: Thank you.

REID: All right cheers.

Good evening everyone. We`ve got a big hour ahead including disturbing new details about Donald Trump`s perverse world view. I mean, what can you say about a man who reportedly told his chief of staff, Hitler did a lot of good things?

Plus, a Republican Congressman openly admits it, he wants nothing but chaos for next 18 months, anything to keep President Biden from notching any victories.

And in a little while I`ll speak with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as President Biden makes his big push for his agenda in a conservative district.

But we begin THE REIDOUT tonight with the insidious under belly of the GQP culture war. Right now, in this summer before the next round of elections, Democrats across the country are preparing to run as they would normally run. But whether they realize it or not, they are running headlong into a culture wood chipper because Republicans aren`t running an election. They are waging an all out war for power that increasingly is based on and steeped in the Trump cult and even white nationalism. And no matter how reckless and dangerous that is, they are doing it believing it will move white voters.

Look no further than the ongoing hysteria over race conscious education, what they are a shamelessly and falsely misrepresenting as critical race theory. Radicalized parent activists across the country are targeting school boards with behind the scenes help from conservative groups. Protesters are swarming those meetings vowing to revolt against a curriculum they`ve labeled unacceptable and reverse-racist.

And leading the charge in this fight is you guess it, right-wing media. Yesterday Fox News mentioned critical race theory more than 100 times before 1:00 P.M. -- before 2:00 P.M. I should say. And there`s the Fox fear mongering standard bearing Tuckums who went full 1984, denouncing what he called the greatest threat to our society.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: It`s civilization-ending poison. But it`s everywhere. How widespread is it? Well, we can`t really be sure until we finally get cameras in the classroom as we put them on the chest of police officers.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Civilization-ending poison. Okay, the common denominator is an attempt to reverse something Joe Biden pulled off last year. According to Pew Research Center analyst, an addition to overwhelmingly winning voters of colors, Biden ate into the ex-president support among white voters, particularly white suburban voters, reducing Trump`s 2016 margin by 12 percent. So the goal now is to terrify those white voters into voting for a party that is offering nothing on policy, zip, zero, nothing, by zeroing in on the amygdala of white suburbanite and scaring the hell out of them, that black Americans are conspiring to pollute their precious children`s minds to what, dangerous knowledge and then turn them into woke future Democrats.

And in the wake of the disgraced twice-impeached president defeat, that hysteria over perceive encroachment of race conscious education is being exploited by another insidious force, followers of QAnon who are now using the battle cry to similarly target school boards with many who have espoused QAnon theories now melding their own conspiracies with the lies about critical race theory.

And with me now is NBC News Senior Reporter, Ben Collins. Ben, please explain this nexus now between this fake version of critical race theory that is freaking people out of school boards and QAnon.

BEN COLLINS, MSNBC SENIOR REPORTER: Yes, sure. So, the last year, people have presented a laundry list to try to get people on school board off school boards. And you know, at the very beginning of last year it was about mask, generally, mask mandates. Getting people riled up over the fact they can`t get their kids back to school or once they are back in school, they`re be going to wearing masks. And a lot of them we`re using junk science they found here on Facebook or Twitter. And, you know, that had legs for a long time.

But then the last three or four month, critical race theory is at this and a lot of the people there for masks stuff, then got there -- you know they just added something to it. They added critical race theory stuff to it as well. They were like, hey, if we can get this person off the school board, get one of our own on to the school board, it doesn`t really matter to me if we`re adding talk about race to this thing, we really just want the mask over with. And that happens, by the way, vice-versa. Some people are there to talk about critical race theory and end up angry about masks.

And what we have seen is recently is QAnon followers as well going to these meetings, seeing this big public spectacle. Some of these things are on YouTube so they can go up there and give the big speeches about the cabal or something. And they can say, hey, we need to rile people up. We need to get people ready to take over the school boards over the next year. They will post that, by the way, on their Instagram later on. But that`s the point, they are using Michael Flynn`s rally crying, to take over the school boards. Run for school board, run for public office, he said. He said, we need to get involved in the education of our children and right now on the top of the biggest QAnon message board. That`s what you will see. You`ll see that quote from Mike Flynn saying run from school board.

REID: Yes. And, I mean, the thing is the sort of the through line here is to say that, essentially, white America`s children are being polluted, their mind, their bodies by the woke mob, by the left, by the multicultural party, and that`s a threat. It sounds very much like the reconstruction era like, when like the black and tan Republicans were a threat because they were this multiracial coalition that was polluting the minds and body of white women and children. It`s very 1860s.

There`s this other headline that we have now that FBI actually managed to, I guess, sort of infiltrate this bible study group that became a cover for violent militia plans. Here`s the story, the northern -- this Northern Virginia Fi Duong is accused of building up a supply of explosives. He and other held bible studies where they discussed firearms and other training. The FBI infiltrated his militia after he interacted with undercover police on January 6th. And at the top of his arrest, he had several guns and materials to make 50 Molotov cocktails, apparently an AK-47.

Can you talk about the nexus here with Evangelical Christians, because that seems to be the target group for both QAnon and for this other militia- types?

COLLINS: Yes, specifically with QAnon, people find QAnon because they are tied up in specific things like bible groups maybe, and they move over from there. And, by the way, they borrow nomenclature. For example, the great awakening which is the big QAnon, and that`s a lot of those QAnon people thought that was January 6th was, right, where everyone who wake up to the fact that there is this cabal of elites and all of this staff. That not just a QAnon phrase, that`s from Evangelical Christianity over the last 20, 30 years. They work symbiotically.

That doesn`t mean Evangelical Christian are QAnon people at all but it does mean that QAnon people use the cloak of Evangelical Christianity as a way to try to mask this as a benevolent move. But it`s effectively a terror group, yes.

REID: Not even effectively. I mean according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, it is a domestic terrorist movement and they are recruiting and radicalizing people and people need to wake to it. Ben Collins always on top of this, thank you very much.

Okay. So joining in on the anti-critical race theory nonsense is Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, of course, who tweeted that critical race theory reverse racism and spits on the civil rights movement all while invoking, as they like to do, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. falsely. Well, that would be the same Rand Paul who singlehandedly blocked the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill last summer. Also conveniently the same Rand Paul who, back in 2010, demurred when ask if he would have voted for the 1964 Civil Rights Act when he was ask that by the Louisville Courier Journal. He then expanded on his views in an interview with our own Rachel Maddow.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: How about desegregating lunch counters?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): This segregating public water --

MADDOW: Lunch counters.

PAUL: Well, what it gets into is, is that then if you decide that restaurants are publicly-owned and not privately owned, does the owner of the restaurant own his restaurant or does the government own his restaurant? These are important philosophical debates but not a very practical discussion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Joining me now is Democrat Charles Booker, who is running to replace Rand Paul in the United States Senate. You know, and, Charles, the thing I find -- the only thing I find surprising about Rand Paul inserting himself from his national purview into local issues about what`s taught in schools, the only difference between him and in 2010 is that they are just open about it, right? He was open about it in 2010 say saying I wouldn`t vote for the `64 Civil Rights Act. I think people should be able to tell black people you can`t eat here. But now, it`s like that is the Republican Party, now they`ve all join in. What do you make of this?

CHARLES BOOKER (D) KENTUCKY U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, Joy, you are right. Basically, what they`re doing now, they`re putting down dog whistle and they`re picking up a megaphone. They are saying the quiet parts out loud. And, essentially, what Rand Paul is doing right now, he`s making a bet. He believes that racism is a winning strategy and is how he intends to keep his seat, but he is not and he won`t because we see through this B.S. This is a tired old playbook. This is the southern strategy. This is the Willie Horton ad. This is weaponizing hate. This is exploiting fears.

And I`m going to tell you right now, the people of Kentucky are fed up with this B.S. We are fighting to survive and put food on our table, to afford our medication and push for policies like Medicare for all to make sure we have a sustainable future. And this clown is stoking racial fears and hatred.

REID: I mean, the thing is when Rachel Maddow interviewed him in 2010, he really couldn`t just come down and say restaurants should not be able to discriminate against people because they are black. He tried to do all these analogies or what if you say, you don`t want guns in your restaurant. As if somebody coming in with a gun who could kill people is the same as a black person coming in to have a pie, right?

So that`s Rand Paul`s strategy. But to me it feels very much like we`re in the reconstruction era again, right? The idea is that Republicans are saying that white children`s minds and bodies are being attacked by black people that want to steal their history and make them ashamed of being white and they want to make them vulnerable to this cabal of Satan worshipping pedophiles. It`s very reconstruction era. How the hell do you beat someone in a state that only has 7 percent African-Americans? You`re going to have to win white voters in order to win, Charles. How do you do that when they`re being hit with this every day?

BOOKER: Well, first of all, what you just said is why we need to know our history, because it repeats itself. And the way that we win in the face of this hate is to make the point clear. For me, this is not about just beating Rand Paul. This is about beating hate. This is about pulling up the rope of racism and we do it by actually listening to the people.

I`ll tell you when I sit down with miners in east Kentucky, when I sit down with those small family farmers, when I sit down with young people that are fighting to address the climate crisis or families that are marching in the streets because they are crying out for justice, they are demanding leadership. They`re demanding change.

And the common bonds that we share across Kentucky and across this country, they are not partisan. Rationing your insulin, that`s not partisan. Keeping food on your table, that`s not partisan. We need leaders to call out this hate and this racism and this bigotry for what it is but disarm it by saying, look, whenever someone like Rand Paul talks about defunding the police or critical race theory, or reparations it`s not because he cares about solution. It`s because he wants to distract the people from the challenges we are facing and distract from the fact he`s doing nothing for us, that the government isn`t working for us.

He voted with Mitch McConnell, the grim reaper, voting against added relief and infrastructure support that would help create jobs, voted against the COVID relief package, voted to block any effort for us to protect our access to the ballot box. They do not care whether we live or die and they want stoke racism to keep -- you can go do charlesbooker.org. so we can win our future together.

REID: Okay, hopefully -- I have one more question. So, hopefully, your Zoom will holdup, your Wi-Fi needs to hold up for like two more seconds, because the other senator from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, he is now openly bragging to his donors, I guess, or whoever was his audience, I didn`t vote to give you any money. You`re going to get some money but you didn`t get it from me. And you`re not going to get anymore. And he got reelected on a message of I`m giving you nothing.

And now Rand Paul is saying not only am I giving you nothing but I think you`re so racist that all I have to do is say black people bad and you`ll vote for me. If that is what they think of the constituency in your state, I have to ask you again, what is the counter-message that you think beats that?

BOOKER: You know, it`s the most offensive, the most disrespectful, it`s a slap in the face for these politicians like Mitch McConnell to say all we deserve is hatred, all we deserve is to be mocked, all we deserve is this racist play book that`s having us fight amongst ourselves. We beat that by speaking the truth and by organizing on that, by lifting up the challenges real Kentuckians are facing and calling up the fact that we can built a brighter future together.

And I`m going to tell you right now, the people of Kentucky wants change. They`re demanding it. Folks that voted for Trump, folks that never voted before, people in Appalachia, folks in West Kentucky, folks in the hood, where I`m from, we want real change. We just need leaders that will finally be accountable to us.

And there`s a reason that you`re seeing this bipartisan coalition behind me early. In our first 24 hours, we raised over a million dollars. We`re seeing support coming all over Kentucky because we`re ready to win in this moment and we will.

REID: Yes. When you`ve got the Senate minority leader, who`s been the majority leader and he`s from your state and your state is still poor, you might need to vote differently. That`s all I`m going to say. Charles Booker, good luck to you. Thank you very much.

Okay, up next on THE REIDOUT, Republicans say the quiet part out loud. They want chaos, not legislation that actually helps anybody so they can have more power.

Plus President Biden makes his case for human infrastructure, the critically important investments that go beyond roads and bridges, like child care and education. Mitch McConnell, well, he thinks that`s a waste of time and money. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins me on that.

Plus, okay, as New York celebrates the heroes of the pandemic, tonight`s absolute worst continue to spread lies about the vaccine while COVID deaths are now almost exclusively among the unvaccinated.

THE REIDOUT continues after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: You don`t have to work in politics to know that there are certain things you just don`t say out loud. I don`t know praising, Hitler, por ehemplo? But don`t tell that to America`s own tiny-fingered Mussolini. The Guardian reports that, according to new book by Michael Bender, Donald Trump told his chief of staff, John Kelly, in 2018 that Hitler did a lot of good things.

According to the book, the remark stunned to Kelly. But while Kelly reportedly told the president that he was wrong, Trump was reportedly undeterred. Trump`s supported defense of Hitler would be surprising if he wasn`t Trump, whose ex-wife, Ivana, reportedly told her lawyer that he kept a copy of Hitler speeches in a bedroom drawer for pleasure reading.

But it also fits a pattern that we have seen from Republicans lately of basically screaming the quiet parts out loud.

For instance, in a video released just today, Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona described Democrats the way Trump used to describe the media, as enemies of the state.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We hear an awful lot about the Democrat Party moving to the left, practicing socialism, Marxism, Leninism, communism, whatever.

You`re in the House. What do the Democrat House members actually believe?

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): My own opinion is that they are enemies of the state.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: The state of what? State of Trump?

The congressman`s office has not responded to requests for comment, unsurprisingly.

That video was captured by Lauren Windsor, the executive producer of "The Undercurrent," who`s gained some notoriety for her undercover work exposing Republicans and what they actually believe.

Another of her videos captures Congressman Chip Roy of Texas seeming to admit that the goal of the Republican Party right now is to obstruct all legislation and create an atmosphere of chaos ahead of the midterm elections.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CHIP ROY (R-TX): Honestly, right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022.

I actually say, thank you, lord, 18 more months of confusion and inability to get stuff done. That`s what we want.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Hmm.

Well, we have reached out to Roy`s office to confirm that it`s his voice in that video, but we have not heard back.

However, Roy did respond to the video on Twitter, and notably didn`t deny it was him. In fact, he embraced it, calling himself an exceptional obstructionist.

And with me now is Lauren Windsor, executive producer of "The Undercurrent" and "Project Veritas Exposed," and Charlie Sykes, editor at large at The Bulwark and an MSNBC columnist.

And I will start with you, Lauren.

Congratulations on all of this great video.

Let`s talk about that. When you are in these settings...

LAUREN WINDSOR, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AMERICAN FAMILY VOICES: Thank you.

REID: How are you?

Are you surprised at how open people like Andy Biggs and Chip Roy are at just saying their strategy?

WINDSOR: Frankly, no.

I have been doing this for a while. And, in these settings, they feel pretty comfortable just openly saying it. It`s shocking to the average person.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: Yes, I think so.

Let`s go through them one by one. So, Andy Biggs, the enemies of the state thing, I mean, this is a guy who essentially is an insurrectionist, right? So, what -- did he get into more detail about who does he see as the state? Because, at the moment, the state, if you want to call it that, is controlled by Democrats, at least at the federal level.

WINDSOR: Well, he actually went on in that clip -- he went on in that clip to name three House members that he considered to be radical leftists.

And they included Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney and Maxine Waters. And so I just -- I think the average person doesn`t really see Jerry Nadler or Carolyn Maloney as a radical leftist. But, yes, I know that Maxine Waters is a favorite boogeyman for the right. So that one was a little bit more, I think, expected, but definitely not for Jerry Nadler.

REID: Yes, Charlie, I think I`m going to -- we need a new name. We can`t wait -- the Squad is already taken.

CHARLIE SYKES, MSNBC COLUMNIST: Yes.

REID: But Nadler, Maloney and Maxine Waters, Squad 2.0 maybe?

When you hear this....

SYKES: I don`t know. The Triad.

(LAUGHTER)

REID: The Triad. Sold. That`s it. That`s what it`s going to be, the Triad.

Nadler, fearsome fellow, man. I know he frightens me.

What do you make of this, the openness of just admitting, these people, he sees, Jerry Nadler, enemy of the state? Interesting that he picks women and Jewish people and black people as the enemies of the state. I`m just going to say -- I`m not going to say that`s not a coincidence.

And then Chip Roy essentially admitting, look, all we want is chaos. That`s how we win, pure chaos.

SYKES: I have to say that I find these comments completely unsurprising.

Chip Roy is articulating what all of us have known has been the Republican position, that they no longer are actually interested in governing or passing anything. In fact, the whole owning the libs, trolling style of politics is about chaos, it`s about obstructionism.

And, quite frankly, Republicans are completely comfortable with all of this. And this plays well with the base. We may sit here and think it`s a gaffe, like, oh, my gosh, look what they`re saying in private. And they`re looking at each other and going, yes, this is what we say. This is what we were going to run on, because this is who we are.

They have become completely reactionary here. And it is rather extraordinary that Chip Roy, in particular, if I`m correct about this, was talking about obstructing an infrastructure bill...

REID: Yes.

SYKES: ... which, like, five minutes ago, would have been a bipartisan thing.

If he`d been on the condo board, he would have been the guy saying, no, we don`t need to spend any money to fix anything here. Let`s simply argue about it and then claim that somehow that was being conservative.

And that may seem tasteless, but the reality is, is that there are real consequences to the refusal to do things that are necessary or even attempt to.

REID: Yes.

SYKES: And I think that`s what he`s saying, is that we`re not even going to attempt to. We`re not going to look for a better bill. We`re not going to propose an alternative. We just want to block everything and be obstructionist.

And he`s completely comfortable with that.

REID: Well, they`re getting that also from their leader, Lauren.

Let me talk a little bit about that. So, Chip Roy, in this conversation, because you do have the head of the United States -- Republicans in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, saying the same thing. Congratulations, Kentucky, on getting this money. You ain`t getting none from me.

And they`re essentially telegraphing to their audiences, look, we`re going to give you nothing, no bridges, no roads, no potholes filled. We`re giving you nothing. But we also think that you all are so racist that you`re going to guard your precious white children from getting any knowledge about history, because then that will destroy them.

We think that knowledge will destroy them, it will turn them woke, they don`t get to learn anything, they will be ignorant and have no bridges.

Is that -- have they been open about that? Did he elaborate on why they get no infrastructure and why they should be happy about that?

WINDSOR: So, in terms of fighting the infrastructure bill, he was very clear that he wants to obstruct anything. And that really toes the line with Mitch McConnell, is, for the next 18 months, we`re going to slow-walk these this entire process until the 2022 midterm elections, and then, if they can retake the Senate or retake the House, then we will have another two years of obstructing everything as well.

REID: Yes. And doing nothing, yes.

WINDSOR: Because Biden won`t get anything done in the second half.

So, is that really what the American people want is four years of just total gridlock? It`s insane.

REID: And race entertainment, because that is what they are giving.

Let me play another of your clips. This is Congressman Youngkin. And he`s talking, I guess, about something very similar. And let`s listen to that.

WINDSOR: Well, let me interject.

REID: This is Glenn Youngkin. He is actually a candidate for Virginia governor.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CROSSTALK)

GLENN YOUNGKIN (R), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, I`m going to be really honest with you. The short answer is, in this campaign, I can`t.

But I`m governor, and I have a majority in the House, we can start going on offense. But, as a campaign topic, sadly, that, in fact, won`t win my independent votes that I have to get.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: For those who didn`t hear, he said that he`s going to take a hard line on abortion, but he can`t say it out loud because he has to get independent votes.

Lauren, that sounds to me like he`s essentially saying, I got to lie in order to get independents.

WINDSOR: Yes.

I mean, he was very clear about, I cannot win this campaign by being up front about my views on abortion. I -- in other footage that wasn`t in that segment, pressed him on, would you get us a fetal heartbeat bill? Would you defund Planned Parenthood?

And he was like, you`re on the right track. Those are -- those are all great things. But I can`t say that in public, because I will never win the independent voters that I need to win to win this race. But when I am in the governor`s mansion, and I have a House majority, then we can go on the offense.

REID: Yes.

WINDSOR: He said all of these things.

REID: Yes. So, I guess people should know, if you`re running -- if you`re in -- you`re a voter in Virginia, that that is his plan, if he gets an office, is to ban abortion.

His spokesperson said that the audio demonstrated that Glenn Youngkin says the same things no matter who he`s talking to.

We are running out of time, but we also have Congressman Mike Johnson. You guys can watch this on Twitter, essentially saying that he went to high school with Amy Coney Barrett, and he knows that she will overturn abortion.

Before we go -- we are out of time, but, Charlie Sykes, shocked or not shocked that Donald Trump praised Hitler? Make that really short, but shocked or not shocked?

(LAUGHTER)

SYKES: No, not shocked at all, but, again, disillusioned that General Kelly did not share this with the voters before the election, because he saw this up close and personal.

And, as a patriot, he should have spoken out about that, knowing what he knew.

REID: I am not surprised that Kelly didn`t. And I`m going to leave it at that. I`m not surprised that he said nothing. Not surprised. Sorry. Lack of character showed before that.

Lauren Windsor, Charlie Sykes, thank you both very much.

Still ahead: The perpetual fount of hypocrisy and delicious irony known as Addison Mitch McConnell is at it again. Listen to what he had to say about President Biden`s infrastructure plan.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The era of bipartisanship on this stuff is over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Wait, hang on. There was an era of bipartisanship on this stuff, and I missed it? Is it over already. Jesus, be a bridge.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is with us here in the real world next.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: President Biden was in Crystal Lake, Illinois, today, one of the redder parts of the blue state, as he continued to sell his infrastructure plan.

He made the case for the American Families Plan, which is expected to pass via reconciliation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: To truly win the 21st century and once again lead the world, to truly build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, to truly deal everybody in this time, we need to invest in our people.

That`s why I want to guarantee the additional four years of public education for every person in America, starting with providing two years of universal high-quality preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: But also make strategic investments in teachers. High-quality childcare options should be the rule, not the exception. So, I`m going to be making the case the American people until the job is done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: While Biden is working hard to convince the working-class failed by Republican policies that he can help, Republicans are doing everything they can to stop him.

They have called the proposals in the American Family Plan garbage. But don`t take my word for it. Check out what the Grim Reaper of legislation, Mitch McConnell, told a bunch of supporters in Kentucky.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCONNELL: And, my friends, this is not going to be done on a bipartisan basis. This is going to be a hell of a fight over what this country ought to look like in the future.

And it`s all going to unfold here in the next few weeks. But we`re going to make it hard for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: This came after he boasted about refusing to support the wildly popular American relief package.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCONNELL: Not a single member of my party voted for it.

So, you`re going to get a lot more money. I didn`t vote for. But you`re going to get a lot more money. Spend it wisely, because, hopefully, this windfall doesn`t come along again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

REID: Joining me now is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

And I laugh a little bit, Secretary Pete, because you have been a politician. I never knew that a selling point with voters could be, you got all that money, I didn`t give it to you, and you ain`t going to get anymore.

I had no idea that was a winning political message until today. I`m today old.

Are you -- does that surprise you, just as a former politician?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: You know, I guess it`s not my place to give political advice to members of the Senate from the other party, but I am puzzled by it, because what we`re trying to do is wildly popular.

I mean, that`s true certainly of the Rescue Plan, which did so much to bring us back from the brink. It`s certainly true of the bipartisan infrastructure framework, which we continue to believe can and should move forward with bipartisan support, getting us everything from roads and bridges to fixing lead pipes to Internet, but also the things the president was talking about today, making sure you can have 12 weeks of paid family leave if you need it, making sure everybody gets -- 3- and 4-year-olds can get pre-kindergarten education, community college, making childcare more affordable.

And these are things that the American people want. Matter of fact, most Republicans around the country want them. I don`t know why you would stake your ground on fighting things that the American people correctly believe are long overdue.

And that`s what the president believes too.

REID: Well, I mean, Mitch McConnell didn`t just do that. He called it garbage.

And just to go over it again, a child tax credit, childcare, universal pre- K, as you just mentioned, free community college, Pell Grants, work force development, paid family leave, like, these are things that when you say it to regular people, they go, oh, that sounds great.

So my question to you guys, just strategically, if these things are popular, and doing infrastructure, roads and bridges -- you`re the trains guy -- that`s popular, why separate them? Why not just put them all back into one bill, pass the whole thing through reconciliation, and tell Republicans, vote for it or don`t, but we`re not going to carry you?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, it`s important to the president to do what we can on a bipartisan basis.By the way, it`s also important to a lot of members of the Senate Democratic Caucus to do what we can on a bipartisan basis.

And there`s a lot that we can. I mean, let`s be clear. This bipartisan infrastructure framework, I mean, we`re talking about the biggest investment in public transit in American history. We`re talking about the biggest investment in roads and bridges since Eisenhower, the most we have ever done on a number of environmental cleanup issues.

But during that run-up on the infrastructure deal, right, we heard a lot from the other side of the aisle saying, OK, these things you want to do to make childcare more affordable or help people with eldercare, that`s all well and good. We just don`t think it should be in the infrastructure package.

Fine. Now this will call the question, because it`s in a different package. Maybe there will be for it, and maybe they won`t, but the American people are for it. And we think both of these packages will pass. Both of them deserve to get to the president`s desk for his signature.

And when he signs them, American lives are going to be better. People are going to be better off, not only when we have better roads and bridges and airports and the rest of it, but when we have childcare affordable for everybody, when we have that paid family leave. People are going to feel the differences in their lives right away.

That is good policy. I kind of think it`s good politics, too. But I guess everybody makes their own decision that.

REID: Do you trust Joe Manchin and really especially Kyrsten Sinema to not double-cross you all, vote for the sort of watered-down-a-bit, because you have to get Republicans in it, infrastructure bill, and then refuse to vote for the reconciliation bill? Do you trust them not to double-cross you?

BUTTIGIEG: I have heard them talk about some of these same issues that are in this Families package as well. I know that they`re interested in this.

I have heard each of them talk about the need to move the country forward on that front. So we need to obviously shape legislation that can get all the votes it needs to pass. One of the challenges with a 50/50 Senate is literally any single one senator can make or break any one piece of legislation.

But that`s a challenge that we accept, that we welcome. And the president`s already done what a lot of people didn`t think was possible, negotiating a bipartisan deal, and a big one.

I mean, let`s be clear. Again, this bipartisan infrastructure framework represents the biggest investment we have seen in generations in American infrastructure, in many ways, on many subjects, the biggest investment in American history.

But we know we have got to do more. And if we have to do that part without Republican votes, so be it. I still haven`t given up on the idea, though, that at least some Senate Republicans might decide to agree with the American people, including, by the way, a large majority of American Republicans, maybe not here on Capitol Hill, but out there around the country, who have said that they too believe we need to invest more in the care economy of this country.

REID: I don`t doubt that there are regular rank-and-file Republicans in the world who are just sort of old fashion tax cut Republicans that are not radicalized. But the Republican Party in Washington, D.C. is fully radicalized. They`re operating essentially a cult of Donald Trump, and they are pushing things that are very needling up on white nationalism.

So, I have to ask you this again, just as somebody who`s been in politics, has anyone in, let`s say, your city, back when you were mayor, ever said, I only want this pothole filled if it`s bipartisan? Isn`t this whole bipartisan sort of obsession a beltway obsession? Because average Americans just want the stuff. They just want the benefits and the assistance, right?

BUTTIGIEG: Yeah.

REID: Have you heard of anyone saying, I demand that it`d be bipartisan or just that I just want it?

BUTTIGIEG: No. I mean, look, when I was mayor, of course, I was always happy to get Republican and Democratic votes for my agenda when I could, but you`re right, people hold me accountable for whether we solve the problem or not.

(CROSSTALK)

REID: They probably weren`t white nationalist radicals.

BUTTIGIEG: They want to know if we`re going to deliver. That`s it. They want to know if we`re going to deliver.

REID: Yeah, I agree with that. We agree then.

BUTTIGIEG: And, by the way, we are. I mean, think about how everybody will feel the difference on everything from the transportation stuff to the difference it will make to have 12 weeks of paid family leave in this country.

It`s immediate. It`s important. That`s why I suspect there`s more than a whiff of politics about why anybody, even here in Washington could be against it.

REID: All right. We shall see. Good luck. I hope you succeed.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg, always appreciate you. Thanks very much.

And coming up, tonight`s absolute worse. It`s science -- science versus the right wing freak-out machine. Oh, the black people are coming to get you.

But, first, the situation in Haiti just went from very bad to much, much worse, with the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise. That and more, next.

We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Early this morning, gunman assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, and shot his wife at their private residence, a stunning development for a country roiled by gang violence, kidnappings, food shortages and a surge in COVID infections. Which is all to say the situation in Haiti is dire, but bishops in this country -- that country describe as on the verge of an explosion. Now, it often feels like we`re not paying enough attention to Haiti despite our centuries long connection to our neighbor in the Caribbean.

So, I`m just going to take a moment to explain how we got here. Haiti`s history is a story of revolution, what historian Marlene Daut calls the first black lives matter movement. Haiti was once a French colony known as Saint Domingue. It was one of the wealthiest colonies in the French empire. Its plantations produced coffee, sugar and indigo at the cost of immeasurable human suffering. Its slave trade was considered one of the most brutal in the entire world.

Self-liberated, enslaved people revolted, leading to the Haitian revolution, led by the great Toussaint L`Ouverture, and then the independence of Haiti from France in 1804, making Haiti the first modern state to abolish slavery. Three years before Great Britain did.

One massive outcome, the part Republicans want scrubbed from the textbooks is that the revolution is why the French abandoned its plan to expand in the Americas, choosing instead to sell most of the land between the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River to the United States government, a transaction known as the Louisiana Purchase.

Haiti went onto experience tremendous internal turmoil and a toxic relationship with the West from having to pay enormous reparations to France for overthrowing its slave owners, to U.S. occupation that lasted 19 years. U.S. helped to sustain the Duvalier, Papa Doc and Baby Doc, the dictators who ruled Haiti for nearly 30 years before Priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide became the first democratically elected president in 1990.

The history of dictatorship and political upheaval has now culminated in the assassination of Haiti`s latest head of state. Tack on national disasters and scarce resources that everybody is fighting over, we`re now seeing a revolutionary style society that could very well implode. Haiti has plenty of reason to mistrust foreign intervention, but there maybe a revolution on our doorstep. So, let`s pay attention.

Joining me now is Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for "PBS NewsHour" and moderator of "Washington Week".

And, you know, trying to set that up, Yamiche, I feel because people don`t understand the close relationship we always had to Haiti. It took us 19 years to even recognize them as a free country until shortly before the civil war and then we just have been screwing around with them for all this time.

In that context, is there anything that Haitian-Americans, that Haitians in the country we can do, that this border should do?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, thanks, Joy, for giving the story so much attention and for starting it up in this way.

I`ve been talking to Haitian Americans on the ground, civil society members and members of the clergy all day. And what they really say is that Haitian people want to be heard. They want a transitional government. They want a government that isn`t corrupt. They want a government that`s going to be serving the actual people.

Now, of course, the late president, Jovenel Moise, there are a lot of people across the country mourning the loss of him, mourning his assassination. But there are also people who remind me today, even on today that he is someone who is accused of corruption, who is accused of acting like a dictatorship.

I interviewed someone, an expert who said this is Haiti beyond a constitutional crisis. This is a new rock bottom for Haiti. People know Haiti as a struggling poor nation but this here with kidnapping skyrocketing, with the president murdered in his own home, Haitian people are saying now to the United States, listen to what we`re saying, and what we`re saying is that a traditional government, a government that is going to be thinking about the people and their needs is what we need.

We don`t need marines, I`m told. We don`t need U.N. intervention. What we need is the Haitian people to have power and resources given to them and given them to have their own destiny to be in power of that.

REID: And I think we both know Jackie Charles, who`s a phenomenal reporter at "The Miami Herald", reported some really strange details. Yeah, she`s the best. Well, you and she are the best, you`re equally the best.

She reported some really weird details here, including what seemed like American voices being heard during the assassination. We`re not sure if that was a recording or what, and a seeming attempt to make it look like the DEA was involved. Given that, the White House had to respond, and say, no, the DEA was not involved in this.

Are there new details on that? And is the White House responding in in way or planning to do more than just issue that statement?

ALCINDOR: I`ve been talking to White House officials all day about this, including shouting the question to President Biden today. What I`m hearing is that U.S. officials know they needed to do something. President Biden ran on this idea he was going to be keeping promises to Haiti. There have been a lot of Haitian Americans who are disappointed because President Biden was supporting the late President Jovenel Moise who a lot of people said was in power past his due time and had been acting illegally.

So, the United States is looking at what the solutions are. It sounds like trying to give more security investments to the national police in Haiti, trying to secure what`s going on on the ground there. But the United States hasn`t figured out what its strategy is other than saying there need to be elections this year or Haitian Americans are saying that`s simply not possible, people are too scared on the ground.

This is a real quagmire for the Biden administration, but this is a country that is just so close to the United States that there`s going to have to be a solution and the United States is going to have to be involved.

REID: Right. Between our policy with Cuba and our policy with Haiti, these are two countries that every crisis becomes a migration crisis at some point. Very quickly, is there any concern that might be another element of what happens next if there`s pure chaos there?

ALCINDOR: Of course. The idea that Haitians -- there`s something like the UNICEF said that 18,000 people in the last few months have fled their homes. People are terrified, Joy.

REID: Yeah.

ALCINDOR: I have been talking to people on the ground, and there just -- people can`t leave their homes. People are sheltering in place right now. So, there`s this migration issue. But really, there`s also this issue of whether or not people can survive in Haiti at this point.

REID: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. Thank you so much, Yamiche Alcindor. Really appreciate you being here to talk about this very important issue tonight.

OK. Well, up next, you`re not the boss of me. I -- the you`re not the boss of me, I do what I want crowd is freaking out again after President Biden suggested doing something to keep people from dying unnecessarily of COVID. Tonight`s absolute worst is straight ahead. Don`t miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: New York City held a ticker tape parade today, a time-honored tradition in the city going back more than 100 years, in honor of the essential workers who guided the city through the pandemic. Stretching down Broadway`s Canyon of Heroes, it was one of the biggest parades in the city`s history, with 14 floats representing 260 groups of essential workers. It was a much needed moment of celebration for New York.

But as much as we would like it to be, the pandemic isn`t over yet. Maryland announced that all of its COVID deaths in June, all of them were unvaccinated people, every single one.

It couldn`t be more clear that it`s a race against the clock to get enough people vaccinated to put this pandemic behind us. Over on the conservative outreach channel, good old Tuckem has come up with another way to pretend that we`re all just overreacting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We discovered something amazing. Data show the median age of death for COVID is often older than life expectancy, for real. Every death is sad. But keep in mind, we just stopped Western civilization because of this virus.

Do you think they hyped COVID a little bit? Yeah, they did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Oh, Tuckem, you weird little dolly.

First of all, life expectancy doesn`t actually determine when a person will die. But also, your numbers are a little cherry picked here, from a few months in 2020.

And let`s talk about this concept of a median age. Tuckem is saying that half of the 600,000 Americans who died from COVID would have died soon anyway. Even if that was a legitimate argument which it isn`t, what about the 300,000 or so Americans under that median age, Tuckems? We don`t need to worry about them dying? Is it fine that they all just died?

Tucker used a sick data interpretation as a lead to the latest phony controversy that the right is seizing on. Listen to these remarks from President Biden talking about outreach to communities.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: And to the right wing freak-out machine, which immediately made it seem as if government officials are coming to your house to force a vaccine on you, to stick you.

There`s Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw who tweeted: How about don`t knock on my door, you`re not my parents. Mature.

Then there`s "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt who with infuriating hypocrisy used the "my body, my choice" argument.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AINSLEY EARHARDT, FOX AND FRIENDS: People are up in arms about this because we can -- we as Americans can make our own choices.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

EARHARDT: For our own families, for our own bodies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Okay, yeah, now, do abortion rights.

And, of course, there`s the QAnon lady, Marjorie Greene, who had to apologize a few weeks after she compared face mask to the Holocaust. She even visited the Holocaust Museum where she found out that the Holocaust was actually bad.

But apparently she didn`t learn enough to not ever bring up Nazis again ever. In a tweet yesterday, she called door to door campaigners medical brown shirts, making a comparison to a group who helped Hitler rise to power.

So, tonight`s absolute worst is everyone is fuelling panic over President Biden`s comments instead of pleading for their constituents and voters to get vaccinated so they don`t die and so we actually beat the virus.

That`s the show tonight.

"ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES" starts now.